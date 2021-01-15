Levelling Stoke is a policy we can all get behind.
I unfortunately have dealings with the above gentleman through my work. He is a scary example of how someone whos paid a lot for their education (or parents have) and is superficially qualified for a role can still be utterly bereft of brains, common sense, charisma or even anything that might suggest theres a human underneath the robotic facade.
I likened him to that scene in Parks and Rec where they wheel out the Congress Candidate who gives great sound bites but then shuts down like a robot off camera and is unable to engage in any human conversation or even small talk. He is a pimple on the messy arse of British politics. Whats also funny is that Morduants campaign clearly holds his opinion so highly that they cant even get his name right.