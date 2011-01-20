Poll

Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:46:50 pm
The point I was making was PR would make it easier for politicians like Frottage to be elected, I think this is fact rather than opinion. Frottage stood in a few GE under our FPTP system but never got elected, he won many MEP elections under the a PR system. the MEP PR elections produced just as many selfish liars as our GEs.
Ive wondered if a US type primary system to enable the voters to choose from a number of candidates might help but probably impactable. every system has it's flaws and the only reason this PR argument is gaining support from people is down to trying to protect our selves from extreme right governments like Johnsons.
Am not won over on the PR argument on it being more democratic, I seriously doubt PR would work unless it was a regional vote rather than the system we have now which allows you to chose who represents you in that constituency from a number of choices who also put themselves forward for election in your constituency.  the way I see it is you would be told who your MP is after you have voted under PR. how can anyone claim that's more democratic.
As I say we are looking at the wrong problems to find the solutions.
I understand the point, FPTP makes it easier for extreme right governments to gain total power for 5 years . so people think the best solution is to create a system which stops any party gaining total power. that maybe true but it might also produce a permanent coalition who never deliver anything really good.
I think the solution is staring us in the face. the only reason Johnson +Trump ever won a GE in the first place is our political system allows them to lie. these corrupt liars would be crippled if they face serious penalty's. they would find it far harder towin votes, they would find it far harder to win majority's.

Yorky was touching on something else when he was talking about the leadership elections but it is relevant as none of us have any say on who stands as the Labour/Tory candidates in our constituencies. a US type primary system would solve this problem but would create bigger problems so it's impactable.

There's no perfect solutions but this is the second time in recent times (first being Thatcher) that the Tories have wrecked the country for over a decade with the power to do what they want when half the votes cast are always for anti-Tory parties. circa 40% of the vote should give them that number of seats, not the majority of parliament.

The whole Brexit nightmare would have likely been avoided for starters. That was a calculation on Cameron's part that they'd be back in coalition with the Lib Dems that would have stopped it.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
LT4PM
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:58:57 pm
I have always thought the Lords should be based on PR rather then just appoint however many members you want.

We've already had a prime minister based on nothing but PR.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:19:13 pm
We've already had a prime minister based on nothing but PR.

just the one?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:58:57 pm
I have always thought the Lords should be based on PR rather then just appoint however many members you want.

Critics of NZs current voting system point to the unelected list MPs, that come from the party vote element. But it might be the best use of that voting system here. Can still vote for local member (FPP) but use the pooled party votes as a means to determine representation in Lords.

MMP has worked out well enough in NZ, remedying the main reason it was voted overwhelmingly for in a referendum, but a new voting system cannot by itself radically alter a nation's traditional political culture.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:48:18 pm
New Labour got into power with barely more than 45% of the vote and the trade unions pretty much directed the leadership of the party, when Blair quit, that is somehow always in power but ... I assume both of those were perfectly acceptable  ::)

As I have said the LibDems are the only ones who benefit from PR and PR means they also hold the control as they become the key to forming a coalition despite not actually winning many seats at all. As Linudeen hinted, if you think it's bad that 40% of the votes gets control then PR means 5% of the vote effectively gets control instead.

Fucking nonsense. Did the LD party get to push their flagship policy of scrapping tuition fees in 2010?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Some awful numbers for Truss here for the general public
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Tom needs to change his colours and cross over..

Ok I only caught the replays, but Lisa likes him so that will do for now.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:03:18 pm
There's no perfect solutions but this is the second time in recent times (first being Thatcher) that the Tories have wrecked the country for over a decade with the power to do what they want when half the votes cast are always for anti-Tory parties. circa 40% of the vote should give them that number of seats, not the majority of parliament.

The whole Brexit nightmare would have likely been avoided for starters. That was a calculation on Cameron's part that they'd be back in coalition with the Lib Dems that would have stopped it.
We can change the voting procedure for FPTP to make sure any government majority can't be achieved without everyone those MPs wining at least a 50% majority, we always decide our elections in one vote. the Tory/Labour leadership elections don't. people are knocked out in the first round and other go through. am not suggesting numerous votes for our GE. the problem is to many votes for candidates who have no chance of wining, don't get me wrong I don't think the people who vote for someone who has no chance of winning is a bad thing, it's something we should value as it gives good causes etc a chance to flourish in time. let people vote in protest in the first vote, that would give us a poll on public feeling we can trust. if no candidate gains over 50% of the votes then I would prefer a 2nd vote the following week but I imagine other would want a transferable voting system. at the end of the day it would mean the government with a majority would have to win over 50% of total votes cast.
This PR argument was discussed weeks ago on here, a point I made about learning the lessons from the EU referendum was overlooked, I would hope people consider it more when they start arguing for PR. we have to have a safeguard in place to change our minds before PR came into force, the problem with the EU referendum wasn't the vote to leave, the d'head Cameron said it was binding when it wasn't, we should have at least had a safeguard in place before the referendum. a confirmatory vote say 2 yrs or more after the triggering of ART 50 to decide if voters still wanted to leave the EU.
This should be one of the most important considerations if PR was to come in, the opportunity for voters to decide again after a couple of GE.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:58:57 pm
I have always thought the Lords should be based on PR rather then just appoint however many members you want.
Starmers asked Gorden Brown to look into reforming the HOL.
It does need reforming but I don't think it should be abolished as there are many experienced intelligent ex MPs in the Lords, that should be the criteria for choosing a member of the Lords, they have to be ex MPs with a min of 2 terms,  I imagine that will be something Brown picks up on, we shouldn't have people in the lords who don't understand politics. allowing someone a vote on government bills whose career was throwing a Cricket ball is crazy. the lords needs chopping. it needs levelling, no party should have a majority.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:00:21 pm
Starmers asked Gorden Brown to look into reforming the HOL.
It does need reforming but I don't think it should be abolished as there are many experienced intelligent ex MPs in the Lords, that should be the criteria for choosing a member of the Lords, they have to be ex MPs with a min of 2 terms,  I imagine that will be something Brown picks up on, we shouldn't have people in the lords who don't understand politics. allowing someone a vote on government bills whose career was throwing a Cricket ball is crazy. the lords needs chopping. it needs levelling, no party should have a majority.

Completely disagree, that just sounds like a retirement home for failed and second rate MPs, Id much prefer it was full of the best this country has, be that scientists and medics, business people, legal people, sports people or politicians, people who are actually experts in their fields.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:00:21 pm
Starmers asked Gorden Brown to look into reforming the HOL.
It does need reforming but I don't think it should be abolished as there are many experienced intelligent ex MPs in the Lords, that should be the criteria for choosing a member of the Lords, they have to be ex MPs with a min of 2 terms,  I imagine that will be something Brown picks up on, we shouldn't have people in the lords who don't understand politics. allowing someone a vote on government bills whose career was throwing a Cricket ball is crazy. the lords needs chopping. it needs levelling, no party should have a majority.
Yorkie's coming after you for that one.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I know they say you get the politicians you deserve, but surely even a country as shitty as ours deserves something slightly better than this?
