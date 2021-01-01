Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 309562 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 07:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:05:16 pm
It had one, but like Brexit its not something that will ever be truly resolved. Even if Sturgeon does get her way half the country are going to be up in arms one way or another. I get the feeling shed be willing to do a referendum a week until she gets what she wants.

The Unionists were willing to have referendums until they got the result they want.

All the previously accepted mandates to have a referendum are now ignored and the goalposts shifted since.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 07:19:54 pm »
For anyone interested that isnt already aware, the initial candidate (jokers) debate is on ch4 at 730pm tonight.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,187
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 07:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:05:31 pm
I think it must definitely be true that our country's lack of extremism - no mass Fascist party, no mass Communist party, no openly racist or anti-semitic parties, no parties organised behind religion etc - is partly explainable by FPTP. There are certain times in our political history when Fascist parties (especially) were gaining ground only to run into an electoral system that demoralised them. Mosley in the mid 1930s, the NF in the mid-1970s, the BNP and UKIP more recently. That's been a good thing. It allows the Tory party to absorb and mitigate the fascist energies that do occasionally run through British society.
Just as true on the far left fwiw, only the lefts prioritisation of procedure over flexibility leaves it a bit more vulnerable to the likes of Militant or Momentum.

fwiw Id say fptp and non-extremism go hand-in-hand.  You couldnt even attempt fptp in a land of demographic/political extremes, I dont think, but if youre lucky enough to have a non-extreme country then the micro-geographical focus of the small constituencies means that those extremes cant develop because you have to appeal to half the town or youre unelectable.  There are exceptions of course - NI most obviously - but simply having to live together must cut most extremists off at source.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,236
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:19:54 pm
For anyone interested that isnt already aware, the initial candidate (jokers) debate is on ch4 at 730pm tonight.
Sadly Im busy treating a fungal nail infection. What a shame
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,558
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 07:36:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:26:21 pm
Sadly Im busy treating a fungal nail infection. What a shame

Same here
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 07:37:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:36:26 pm
Same here

You two should stop touching toes.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:50:28 am

I disagree.

Especially now, as Blair seems to have moved further to the right (economically).

Place their ideal policies on, say, taxation, regulation of business, the role of the private sector in delivering public services, union/workers' rights and there would be a lot of cross-agreement.

It's not a controversial notion. There's isn't a defining line along the polictical spectrum that acts as a chasm between Labour and Tory; indeed, people will have their opinions on different political questions scattered around the policttical spectrum.

We saw with 'Change UK' several Labour MPs who were on the 'right' of the Party and mmostly considered 'Blairites', joined with 3 moderate Tory MPs who were on the left of their party. I know the overriding focus of Change UK was Brexit, but they could agree a set of broad policy 'values', and stated they wanted to be the home for people from the centre-left to one-nation Tories and liberals.

There were several 'more centrist' Tories at the Future of Britain event that Blair recently organised, to 'ideas share' centrist policy, including Stewart, Tobas Ellwood and Ruth Davidson



However, a Tory government with a moderate (like a Rory Stewart) at the helm would be dragged right-wards on overall policy. The point someone made earlier about 'moderate Tories' becoming/appearing to be more centrist after leaving government or the party is true, once they are freed from the shackles of having to pander to the more right-wing nature of the Tory party as a whole.

Agreed. A Labour government will always be preferable to a Tory one but a Labour leader has to reflect the PLP and a Tory leader the Tory benches and members and that will dictate policies/keep a lid on what the leader would prefer to do. Ditto an MP's voting record. Blair and Brown always at loggerheads for example.

Blair and Stewart are quite indistinguishable and Blair tossed away a once-in-a generation chance of transformative change for the country and our establishment and 15 years later here we are. He was always more interested in gaining and retaining Rupert Murdoch's support than anything else, along with cosying up to a warmongering neo con in the White House.

As you say the Change UK lot were all broadly with the same politics, a mix of Labour and Tory (and Blair very much backed them). They all define themselves as 'centrists'/'moderates' and 'progressives', even Gordon Brown was too left wing for Blair.  Difference is the Tories have gone so radically to the right all the 'moderates' have been kicked out the party.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:56 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,738
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:22:43 pm
Just as true on the far left fwiw, only the lefts prioritisation of procedure over flexibility leaves it a bit more vulnerable to the likes of Militant or Momentum.

fwiw Id say fptp and non-extremism go hand-in-hand.  You couldnt even attempt fptp in a land of demographic/political extremes, I dont think, but if youre lucky enough to have a non-extreme country then the micro-geographical focus of the small constituencies means that those extremes cant develop because you have to appeal to half the town or youre unelectable.  There are exceptions of course - NI most obviously - but simply having to live together must cut most extremists off at source.

Doesn't the US use fptp to elect the House and Senate?  We've witnessed the rise in real time, this generation,  of the kind of extremism that culminated in Jan 6.

Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 07:43:55 pm »
Liz Truss is awful.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm »
I fear if we try to introduce PR, then anything other than a pure system will look to the electorate as an attempt to rig the system. Lots obviously will research and understand the subtelties. But as we've seen many will be led to believe it's unfair.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:43:55 pm
Liz Truss is awful.

Proof you can achieve whatever you want.

Staggering she has got to this stage.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:15 pm
Proof you can achieve whatever you want.

Staggering she has got to this stage.
You can tell with her, you're just getting Johnson's government part 2. Just listen to her answer to the question about Johnson, it was like listening to the twat himself.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:44:52 pm
I fear if we try to introduce PR, then anything other than a pure system will look to the electorate as an attempt to rig the system. Lots obviously will research and understand the subtelties. But as we've seen many will be led to believe it's unfair.

Because the Tory spin and the hysterical right wing media will go nuclear over it because that'd be the end of the Tories as the country's ruling party.

Starmer seems to have no interest in electoral form, by his own admission the other day in an interview he said it's not something he's interested in. He's not going to rock the boat. So we'll have to stay with mostly Tory majorities on 40% of the vote.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:43:55 pm
Liz Truss is awful.
And the pope is Catholic.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 08:00:04 pm »
They are all awful
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,187
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:39:08 pm
Doesn't the US use fptp to elect the House and Senate?  We've witnessed the rise in real time, this generation, of the kind of extremism that culminated in Jan 6.
We have.  You hope thats where it culminates but they gerrymander their constituencies and are currently to some extent geographically sorting themselves by political view, so theres a lot of scope for it to get worse if they dont pull themselves together.  I suppose big constituencies are actually a calming influence for now as that geographical sorting would have to be very widespread to start polarising the results.  Hard to get a feel for it though, as what we see instead is the results of social media sorting, which is basically instant.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,687
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 08:05:59 pm »
Just sick of politics and the fact none of them talk normally.

Be down got earth and decent.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 08:07:50 pm »
The four hour target is still there, it's not working and it's actually making A&E's less efficient. Tom's lost me there.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,593
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 08:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:07:50 pm
The four hour target is still there, it's not working and it's actually making A&E's less efficient. Tom's lost me there.

What are you going to cut Tom?

I'm going to enforce ambulance targets Krishnan.

 ::)
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:09:24 pm
What are you going to cut Tom?

I'm going to enforce ambulance targets Krishnan.

 ::)
Ridiculous isnt it?

Politicians in general have poor insight into how the NHS runs. They should spend a day with the staff in A&E before coming out with rubbish like that.

Theres no human factor making 4 hours unachievable, its a staffing and resource problem.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 