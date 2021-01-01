

I disagree.



Especially now, as Blair seems to have moved further to the right (economically).



Place their ideal policies on, say, taxation, regulation of business, the role of the private sector in delivering public services, union/workers' rights and there would be a lot of cross-agreement.



It's not a controversial notion. There's isn't a defining line along the polictical spectrum that acts as a chasm between Labour and Tory; indeed, people will have their opinions on different political questions scattered around the policttical spectrum.



We saw with 'Change UK' several Labour MPs who were on the 'right' of the Party and mmostly considered 'Blairites', joined with 3 moderate Tory MPs who were on the left of their party. I know the overriding focus of Change UK was Brexit, but they could agree a set of broad policy 'values', and stated they wanted to be the home for people from the centre-left to one-nation Tories and liberals.



There were several 'more centrist' Tories at the Future of Britain event that Blair recently organised, to 'ideas share' centrist policy, including Stewart, Tobas Ellwood and Ruth Davidson







However, a Tory government with a moderate (like a Rory Stewart) at the helm would be dragged right-wards on overall policy. The point someone made earlier about 'moderate Tories' becoming/appearing to be more centrist after leaving government or the party is true, once they are freed from the shackles of having to pander to the more right-wing nature of the Tory party as a whole.



Agreed. A Labour government will always be preferable to a Tory one but a Labour leader has to reflect the PLP and a Tory leader the Tory benches and members and that will dictate policies/keep a lid on what the leader would prefer to do. Ditto an MP's voting record. Blair and Brown always at loggerheads for example.Blair and Stewart are quite indistinguishable and Blair tossed away a once-in-a generation chance of transformative change for the country and our establishment and 15 years later here we are. He was always more interested in gaining and retaining Rupert Murdoch's support than anything else, along with cosying up to a warmongering neo con in the White House.As you say the Change UK lot were all broadly with the same politics, a mix of Labour and Tory (and Blair very much backed them). They all define themselves as 'centrists'/'moderates' and 'progressives', even Gordon Brown was too left wing for Blair. Difference is the Tories have gone so radically to the right all the 'moderates' have been kicked out the party.