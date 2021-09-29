The situation with the Tory leadership election, along with Labour's Brexit stance being discussed in th eother thread sums up yet another huge issue with FPTP, which Yorky touched on earlier.
The Tory candidates are having to appeal to the fringe far right side of the party to win the leadership, but once elected will likely have to roll back on the crazy tax cuts they are offering etc, whilest Starmer had to make loads of promises to the left of the Labour party to win the leadership, and has rowed back on them a lot, and having to take a really shit position on Brexit in order to appeal to a small share of the electorate in the right constituencies to help them win power.