Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 308765 times)

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Linudden.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:28:15 pm
So what you are saying is that under your PR system, a party you don't like and are unpopular generally are going to do badly.

Sounds like a working system to me.

Well a party with -70 favourables stand nearly a 50/50 chance at controlling the government's energy policy again. That's not working now is it?  :butt

That's why higher entry thresholds is the answer for PR systems.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 02:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Luckily there's a good chance the Swedish Green Party will end up on the dustbin of history in September. With a 9 % approval rating of party leaders surely we might dodge the bullet this time. It's the one thing unifying people on the left and right in Sweden - that they suck. Hopefully there aren't enough twats left to keep them in. Borderline case.


The positioning on Greens across Europe on nuclear energy baffles me.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,130
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:30:01 pm
Well a party with -70 favourables stand nearly a 50/50 chance at controlling the government's energy policy again. That's not working now is it?  :butt

That's why higher entry thresholds is the answer for PR systems.

A party at -39% favourables, elected on a minority of the vote, has a 100% chance at controlling our entire government for the next 2 years.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,044
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm »
Having such a rancid press pumping out hateful bullshit 24/7 and stomping all over anything vaguely hopeful or positive is one of the UK's biggest problems. Half the culture war nonsense now adopted by the Tory party has been growing like a putrid fungus in our nasty vicious rightwing media for a decade or more, lots of it incrementally imported from America's fringes of course.

But all major political parties are forced to suck up to those people and have little stomach for ever taking them on.
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 02:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Are you getting all this from your Tory social media feed  ;)

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:00:52 pm
Not - I repeat - not a Tory!

In of itself, I have no great problem with you being a Tory. But I would appreciate some honesty. As far as I know, it is not against RAWK rules.

Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,130
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.


I deliberately used Labour in 2005 as it is the most egregious example of the utter bollocks that is First Past the Post. FPTP is undemocratic at its core and my opposition to it has nothing to do with which party or parties will benefit or lose out from changing it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.
Well, I have never argued here (or elsewhere, for that matter) for FPTP. I am very much against it.

I also have never (erroneously and ridiculously) suggested that Blair Government were in the pockets of the trade unions.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 02:47:06 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 02:43:07 pm
Never voted Tory in my life thanks and I have had dozens of chances to do it. Not that I expect people to believe me or even care if they do.

What I won't do is use double standards in arguments - something which most on this thread seem to do at will. Prime example - FPTP is a shite system because it let the Tories rule for over a decade with just 40% of the vote. That might be valid opinion but it is exactly the same system that let Labour rule for over a decade, with just 45% of the vote, before them.



It's only become an issue now because the government has wrought so much destruction to the country, adopting very hard-right policies and divisive rhetoric
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Linudden.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Yeah Nobby. The Green parties should be leading the vanguard for fossile-free energy of all sorts until solar energy storage is perfected enough to a point where we don't need nuclear anymore. We'll not be there for many decades and they're just taking a baffling position. In countries like mine where winters regularly dip to -15, it's not a game to not have enough electricity in winter.

Either way, I don't just want to be singling out the Swedish Greens here. There's also the small matter of the Christian Democrats (6 %) who threaten to do an unpopular 'reform' of the healthcare system where control would be wrestled from the elected bodies of the regions to the central government bureaucracies. If this would happen, then hospitals in smaller towns all over the country such as Nyköping and Katrineholm in my region would go bye-bye immediately if not regional politicians are there to be held to account. In effect, leading to a vastly increased rate of heart attack deaths and so on. In a national referendum on keeping the regions, the 'abolish' side would stand no chance so the party leader tries to shoehorn it into government negotiations if the right-wing parties win the election. My suspicion is that her idea for this reform is to have smaller hospitals privatized and for-profit. That can has to be kicked down the road for good.

(yes we have a regional system and not a national one and we like it that way before anyone asks :wave)

So, it's a further argument for 10 % thresholds. Avoiding fringe movements making crazy demands.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:16 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,130
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:48:14 pm
Yeah Nobby. The Green parties should be leading the vanguard for fossile-free energy of all sorts until solar energy storage is perfected enough to a point where we don't need nuclear anymore. We'll not be there for many decades and they're just taking a baffling position. In countries like mine where winters regularly dip to -15, it's not a game to not have enough electricity in winter.

Either way, I don't just want to be singling out the Swedish Greens here. There's also the small matter of the Christian Democrats (6 %) who threaten to do an unpopular 'reform' of the healthcare system where control would be wrestled from the elected bodies of the regions to the central government bureaucracies. If this would happen, then hospitals in smaller towns all over the country such as Nyköping and Katrineholm in my region would go bye-bye immediately if not regional politicians are there to be held to account. In effect, leading to a vastly increased rate of heart attack deaths and so on. In a national referendum on keeping the regions, the 'abolish' side would stand no chance so the party leader tries to shoehorn it into government negotiations if the right-wing parties win the election. That can has to be kicked down the road for decades.

(yes we have a regional system and not a national one and we like it that way before anyone asks :wave)

You keep on listing ways in which the Swedish system is superior to what we have in the UK (in this case decentralisation of power) and then claim it's shit because a minority party wants to change it, which it presumably can't unless it can get potential coalition partners to agree to it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,632
  • Linudden.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:56:19 pm
You keep on listing ways in which the Swedish system is superior to what we have in the UK (in this case decentralisation of power) and then claim it's shit because a minority party wants to change it, which it presumably can't unless it can get potential coalition partners to agree to it.

It's because 'Labour' and 'Tories' won't talk to one another to solve problems they both agree are there. They also know that if a junior partner kicks up a fuss and causes an extra election, the other side will win so they're shit scared of telling them to piss off. It's a silly game both sides play here.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 02:59:01 pm »
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,129
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Even so, better to be puppets of British trade unionists than Russian oligarchs.

Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:59 pm
Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.

The enemy within.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,281
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:59:01 pm
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.

You`ve seen the Tory Party, right? They always liked their little side deals, shares issues, directorships and expenses scandals, but now they are utterly corrupt in every sense.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 02:59:01 pm
I wouldnt say either system is inherently more democratic, they do different things.  The way I see it is that fptp is great in a stable society because it produces a big power swing on a small shift in the vote, which keeps those in power from becoming corrupt; whereas systems that soften that can work in a more polarised society where a higher priority is keeping politics from becoming too extreme.

The US is beginning to stress-test the former, whereas maybe somewhere like Ireland has stress-tested the softer system in a different way by prolonging a general FF/FG consensus where it actually wasnt appropriate.  Just speculation on my part re Ireland, Im not actually sure how much the voting system has really fed into that.

About as sensible as your abortion posts.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 04:33:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:09:59 pm
Obviously thats not everyone's opinion on here by the looks of it, because the real enemy is nurses, postmen, firemen, railway, workers, retail works, airport workers and musicians obviously.

Not to mention students, protesters, black people of any age, people who live in poorly cladded Tower blocks, anyone who went over to Ukraine, anybody truly patriotic (in the sense of wanting their land to be the best it can be rather than a fake sold fairy story concocted to enrich the richest)

We could go on. This is a nation of hate under this party

My London colleagues all hate them. I don't know who votes for them. But then I'm not writing this from Kent
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 04:37:07 pm »
The situation with the Tory leadership election, along with Labour's Brexit stance being discussed in th eother thread sums up yet another huge issue with FPTP, which Yorky touched on earlier.

The Tory candidates are having to appeal to the fringe far right side of the party to win the leadership, but once elected will likely have to roll back on the crazy tax cuts they are offering etc, whilest Starmer had to make loads of promises to the left of the Labour party to win the leadership, and has rowed back on them a lot, and having to take a really shit position on Brexit in order to appeal to a small share of the electorate in the right constituencies to help them win power.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,535
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 04:39:42 pm »
My thoughts...

Neither side wants to co-operate or compromise with the other. I hate this all-or-nothing, my-way-or-the-highway approach in politics.

Somewhere along the line, both sides decided that theirs was the right way, the only way, and the people have been caught in the middle ever since. Arguably none of us has any substantial representation in parliament, because the government isn't interested in representing our needs and the opposition are unable to because they're not the government. All they can do is jump on the government's failures.

I'd say both sides are too busy poking holes in the others' ideas to make their own ideas achievable. "For the many, not the few" has fallen by the wayside. This government isn't even really trying to govern.  It's just a massive grift.  :(
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,182
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:32:24 pm
About as sensible as your abortion posts.
Thanks.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 04:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:37:07 pm
The situation with the Tory leadership election, along with Labour's Brexit stance being discussed in th eother thread sums up yet another huge issue with FPTP, which Yorky touched on earlier.

The Tory candidates are having to appeal to the fringe far right side of the party to win the leadership, but once elected will likely have to roll back on the crazy tax cuts they are offering etc, whilest Starmer had to make loads of promises to the left of the Labour party to win the leadership, and has rowed back on them a lot, and having to take a really shit position on Brexit in order to appeal to a small share of the electorate in the right constituencies to help them win power.

Under FPTP, you often get the tail wagging the dog.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:58:24 pm
Under FPTP, you often get the tail wagging the dog.

Yep,, and it just leaves vast swathes of the electorate pissed off and feeling like they aren't represented, and that all politicians are the same and all break their promises.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Under what conditions would the Tories embrace another voting system?

Maybe some crazy cross party coalition when they're otherwise extinct. Hmm. Gerrymandered for right wing votes.

Libs would prop them up again for sure, no?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 234 235 236 237 238 [239]   Go Up
« previous next »
 