Yeah Nobby. The Green parties should be leading the vanguard for fossile-free energy of all sorts until solar energy storage is perfected enough to a point where we don't need nuclear anymore. We'll not be there for many decades and they're just taking a baffling position. In countries like mine where winters regularly dip to -15, it's not a game to not have enough electricity in winter.Either way, I don't just want to be singling out the Swedish Greens here. There's also the small matter of the Christian Democrats (6 %) who threaten to do an unpopular 'reform' of the healthcare system where control would be wrestled from the elected bodies of the regions to the central government bureaucracies. If this would happen, then hospitals in smaller towns all over the country such as Nyköping and Katrineholm in my region would go bye-bye immediately if not regional politicians are there to be held to account. In effect, leading to a vastly increased rate of heart attack deaths and so on. In a national referendum on keeping the regions, the 'abolish' side would stand no chance so the party leader tries to shoehorn it into government negotiations if the right-wing parties win the election. My suspicion is that her idea for this reform is to have smaller hospitals privatized and for-profit. That can has to be kicked down the road for good.(yes we have a regional system and not a national one and we like it that way before anyone asksSo, it's a further argument for 10 % thresholds. Avoiding fringe movements making crazy demands.