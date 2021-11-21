Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 307943 times)

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:10 pm

Where do you think their votes would come from?

Existing Tory voters.
The angry man in the street vote. I don't even know what the aim of the party would be. neither would they at first,  they would look for something to stir the shit and form a party asking for support. it's about making money and power for them and they will argue for anything that gives them it.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:14:10 pm

Where do you think their votes would come from?

Existing Tory voters.



I wouldnt underestimate Frottage and Galloways ability to take votes away from Labour Brexit voters in Farages case, and Galloway always plays the Israel Palestine card to the Muslim community (look at the constituencies he stands in, always areas with large Muslim voters).
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:05 am
The missus had the Vine show on the telly yesterday and loads of callers wanted Johnson to be given a cabinet post, as they think he deserves it/was not allowed enough time to do the job properly, was unfairly treated. The longer he hangs about and undermines them the better.

Not sure about that Rob because he carries some votes with him who would still vote tory if he was on the front bench, and we have a better chance of them dissipating with him off the scene or sniping from the back benches.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:10:31 pm
Seriously. this is something we should be considering when we hear all these arguments for PR. Frottage. Galloway and possibly Johnson as he must fear loosing his seat at the next election. all of these people and more are dangerous. all of them and more would waltz into parliament under PR. they would fall behind the Tory party to keep Labour out of power.

Is that your arguement against PR?

If people vote for them, then they should be represented.  That's democracy.

There's a reason why hardly anyone uses the FPTP system in elections.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:27:56 am
Is that true?

My missus works part-time ('permanent' role) but also does some bank work.

Both are at the same grade, but the rate of pay for her bank work is slightly lower.
Yes. My Partner is a Ward ANP who picks up last minute bank shifts when they're desperate and crank the wages up. During covid, when agency were getting £40 an hour and bank staff £35 for taking on last minute shifts where numbers were desperate, plenty of nurses went down to part time hours as staff nurses but maintained full time hours by picking up bank or agency shifts to increase their earnings.

Hard to blame them, but it's definitely abused and just paying the staff a better wage in the first instance would without doubt save money. As would kicking out horrid parasites like Sodexo from their wide-spread hospital contracts.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Not sure about that Rob because he carries some votes with him who would still vote tory if he was on the front bench, and we have a better chance of them dissipating with him off the scene or sniping from the back benches.

Him being on the front benches would then hopefully be used as a stick to beat them with "it was all a sham, they are all liars, they haven't changed, just reshuffled, they are all still as corrupt, they have a appointed him when he should have been sacked, they're all complicit"
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:30:05 pm
I wouldnt underestimate Frottage and Galloways ability to take votes away from Labour Brexit voters in Farages case, and Galloway always plays the Israel Palestine card to the Muslim community (look at the constituencies he stands in, always areas with large Muslim voters).



Two things:

1) The 'Labour Brexit' voters who would move their vote have already done so.

2) It's highly doubtful Galloway would join such a party. It's one thing having a temporary alignment over a single issue (Brexit), but quite another to formally join a party with a suite of policies. For all that Galloway is an utter twat (and he really is), his economics are still left-wing, and he/his party has close links with the Communist Party of GB.

A fracturing of the right-of-centre vote is something that would be almost universally beneficial to Labour.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:37:37 pm
Is that your arguement against PR?

If people vote for them, then they should be represented.  That's democracy.

There's a reason why hardly anyone uses the FPTP system in elections.
No it's a lot more to it than that. been discussed so won't go too deep.
We would end up with Tory lib dems coalitions. the Labour party would have to concede far more to the Lib Dems just to form a coalition.
Nobody is trying to undermine democracy but if you want to discuss which is the most natural democratic way to hold elections then FPTP beats PR hands down.
You vote for a person under FPTP. You get allocated somebody under PR. the person with the most votes wins under FPTP which again is the natural way to hold elections. we all know the flaws in FPTP and it's needs changing rather than ditched, what has to be recognised is the flaws in PR. PR could be the biggest disaster for the Labour party ever if they brought it in.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:00:47 pm
No it's a lot more to it than that. been discussed so won't go too deep.
We would end up with Tory lib dems coalitions. the Labour party would have to concede far more to the Lib Dems just to form a coalition.
Nobody is trying to undermine democracy but if you want to discuss which is the most natural democratic way to hold elections then FPTP beats PR hands down.
You vote for a person under FPTP. You get allocated somebody under PR. the person with the most votes wins under FPTP which again is the natural way to hold elections. we all know the flaws in FPTP and it's needs changing rather than ditched, what has to be recognised is the flaws in PR. PR could be the biggest disaster for the Labour party ever if they brought it in.

It would fracture the Tory vote and benefit Labour immensely.  However, I am not in favour of it for these reasons.  It's be far the most democractic voting system there is, and I am overwhelmingly in favour of increased democracy.

How can you argue in favout of system where a party gets 35-40 percent of the votes, but 100 percent of the power.  It's nonsense.


Every GE I place my vote, but I know I might as well just turn it into a paper aeroplane instead.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Incredible really, huge cost of living crisis, massive inflation. Yet not one of them has mentioned any sort of plan to deal with either.

Theyre happy to troll people by asking how would you define a woman but not, how will you reduce inflation.

Its dog whistle bullshit
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:11:30 pm
Incredible really, huge cost of living crisis, massive inflation. Yet not one of them has mentioned any sort of plan to deal with either.

Because they are challenging to be leader of the Party - not the leader of the country  ??? They are not trying to appeal to the electorate; they are trying to appeal to Tory members.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:12 pm
How can you argue in favour of system where a party gets 35-40 percent of the votes, but 100 percent of the power.  It's nonsense.

Because, clearly no other individual party got more ;) And they don't get 100% of the power otherwise, surely, there would only be Tory MPs in the House of Commons. For all the pros/cons of each system, there are plenty of countries which use PR where nothing ever gets done due the regular changes in power.

PR is advocated by parties who would gain from it; not because of some moral high ground and/or the public good and/or fairness but simply because they have worked out they would get more seats. IIRC it was the LibDems who started demanding it, in the UK, when they realised that when they didn't win a seat they usually came 2nd so PR would have got them a lot more seats. The LibDems are the only party who will not win a GE under FPTP
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:12 pm
It would fracture the Tory vote and benefit Labour immensely.  However, I am not in favour of it for these reasons.  It's be far the most democractic voting system there is, and I am overwhelmingly in favour of increased democracy.

How can you argue in favout of system where a party gets 35-40 percent of the votes, but 100 percent of the power.  It's nonsense.


Every GE I place my vote, but I know I might as well just turn it into a paper aeroplane instead.

In Sweden it usually leads to a party of 4-5 percent dictating government policy so be careful what you wish for is all I'm saying.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:12 pm
I couldn't care less if it's a disaster for both Tories and Labour.  It's be far the most democractic voting system there is, and I am overwhelmingly in favour of increased democracy.

How can you argue in favout of system where a party gets 35-40 percent of the votes, but 100 percent of the power.  It's nonsense.


Every GE I place my vote, but I know I might as well just turn it into a paper aeroplane instead.
  Democracy is about electing someone to represent you in Parliament.  it's not about party politics. this argument of PR being far more democratic is flawed. I know the faults of FPTP. wasted votes being one of them but there are ways of tweeking the voting procedure to make every vote count in that seat but at the end of the day, there is no perfect voting system. they all have flaws.
I can understand why people who support PR feel so strongly in favour of PR after the last 12 yrs of a Tory government and we have to find ways to stop these fanatics from taking power, it's how we do it that needs to be seriously considered,  walking blindly into a voting system that will hurt everything you believe helps us is a terrible idea.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:21:29 pm
Because they are challenging to be leader of the Party - not the leader of the country  ??? They are not trying to appeal to the electorate; they are trying to appeal to Tory members.

Sounds like another great reason for PR-squeeze the minority right wing rulers out & have a coalition of progressive parties in power. 200,000 should not be directing the leadership of a party that is somehow always in power despite having only around 40% of that countries votes. PR is really designed to ensure that that does not happen, that coalitions are formed & compromises reached. Some people-those who want unchallenged power-like to paint that as a weakness of the system. After the Iraq war, not bringing about electoral reform was Blairs biggest failure.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:21:40 pm
In Sweden it usually leads to a party of 4-5 percent dictating government policy so be careful what you wish for is all I'm saying.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:21:40 pm
In Sweden it usually leads to a party of 4-5 percent dictating government policy so be careful what you wish for is all I'm saying.


Fair point.

Sweden is fucked; a totally failed country.

 8)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
The lessons of the last 6yrs in particular haven't been learned. the reason why we ended up leaving the EU have been ignored, the reasons we ended up with a fanatics in power in the UK+US have been ignored. we are looking at the wrong problems as the solutions to stop these things happening again.
The Torys and Johnsons fanatics+ Trump never got elected because of PFTP. they got elected because they understood the flaws of our political system that allowed them to lie repeatedly with impunity. nothing will change until this is tackled. the cycle will just repeat.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:30:16 pm
Sounds like another great reason for PR-squeeze the minority right wing rulers out & have a coalition of progressive parties in power. 200,000 should not be directing the leadership of a party that is somehow always in power despite having only around 40% of that countries votes. PR is really designed to ensure that that does not happen, that coalitions are formed & compromises reached. Some people-those who want unchallenged power-like to paint that as a weakness of the system. After the Iraq war, not bringing about electoral reform was Blairs biggest failure.

New Labour got into power with barely more than 45% of the vote and the trade unions pretty much directed the leadership of the party, when Blair quit, that is somehow always in power but ... I assume both of those were perfectly acceptable  ::)

As I have said the LibDems are the only ones who benefit from PR and PR means they also hold the control as they become the key to forming a coalition despite not actually winning many seats at all. As Linudeen hinted, if you think it's bad that 40% of the votes gets control then PR means 5% of the vote effectively gets control instead.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:10:31 pm
Seriously. this is something we should be considering when we hear all these arguments for PR. Frottage. Galloway and possibly Johnson as he must fear loosing his seat at the next election. all of these people and more are dangerous. all of them and more would waltz into parliament under PR. they would fall behind the Tory party to keep Labour out of power.
If you will forgive me saying, you are looking at this wrongly. As things stand, we have many truly terrible MPs - nay, terrible human beings - in Government. A serious contender for Tory votes would result in neither party being in power.

Of course we should also have a different type of Parliament, without all the Public School shite that has existed within its structure and debating chamber. But if we switch to PR, it would seem certain that the Houses of Commons and Lords would be totally overhauled too (as they should be).

Besides, PR is right thing to do because it is much more democratic. End of. The status quo should be unacceptable - and certainly not be promoted out of self-interest.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:45:24 pm
The lessons of the last 6yrs in particular haven't been learned. the reason why we ended up leaving the EU have been ignored, the reasons we ended up with a fanatics in power in the UK+US have been ignored. we are looking at the wrong problems as the solutions to stop these things happening again.
The Torys and Johnsons fanatics+ Trump never got elected because of PFTP. they got elected because they understood the flaws of our political system that allowed them to lie repeatedly with impunity. nothing will change until this is tackled. the cycle will just repeat.


They took advantage of the limitations of the 'blunt instrument' that is FPTP.

It allowed them to assemble a coalition of their own traditional 'base', along with two new 'bases' of rancid racists/nationalists, and people who'd been (and continue to be) brainwashed into blaming the wrong groups/people /organisations for their perceived shittiness of their lives.

They knew they only needed around 37%/38% to win a workable majority.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:37:37 pm
Is that your arguement against PR?

If people vote for them, then they should be represented.  That's democracy.

There's a reason why hardly anyone uses the FPTP system in elections.
Yep.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:48:18 pm
New Labour got into power with barely more than 45% of the vote and the trade unions pretty much directed the leadership of the party, when Blair quit, that is somehow always in power but ... I assume both of those were perfectly acceptable  ::)



I see your bullshit tap continues to be fully open.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
There's many things you could say about New Labour (good & bad) but 'puppets of the trade unions' isn't one of them.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:44:40 pm

Fair point.

Sweden is fucked; a totally failed country.

 8)
;D
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:48:18 pm


Are you getting all this from your Tory social media feed  ;)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:56:09 pm
There's many things you could say about New Labour (good & bad) but 'puppets of the trade unions' isn't one of them.
Even so, better to be puppets of British trade unionists than Russian oligarchs.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 01:48:18 pm
New Labour got into power with barely more than 45% of the vote and the trade unions pretty much directed the leadership of the party, when Blair quit, that is somehow always in power but ... I assume both of those were perfectly acceptable  ::)

As I have said the LibDems are the only ones who benefit from PR and PR means they also hold the control as they become the key to forming a coalition despite not actually winning many seats at all. As Linudeen hinted, if you think it's bad that 40% of the votes gets control then PR means 5% of the vote effectively gets control instead.
Not - I repeat - not a Tory!

In of itself, I have no great problem with you being a Tory. But I would appreciate some honesty. As far as I know, it is not against RAWK rules.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:59:19 pm
Even so, better to be puppets of British trade unionists than Russian oligarchs.

Totally.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:21:40 pm
In Sweden it usually leads to a party of 4-5 percent dictating government policy so be careful what you wish for is all I'm saying.

Agreed.  Sweden is a shithole:  ;)

Sweden Ranks as the Best Country for Quality of Life

Quote
With many beautiful landscapes, a corporate culture that has fully embraced a good work-life balance, and a country that leads in global development, Sweden continually performs well in quality of life rankings. Indeed, in Global Citizen Solutions pioneering Global Passport Index, Sweden ranks first in our Quality of Life Index.

Scandinavian countries are renowned for their well-rounded systems, striking a good work-life balance with a particular emphasis on spending time with loved ones. In this article, well run over the methodology behind our Quality of Life Index. Following this, well delve into what makes Sweden tick, and examine just why Sweden has claimed the top spot in our Quality of Life Index.

https://www.globalcitizensolutions.com/sweden-best-country-for-quality-of-life/


Hows Life?

Quote
Sweden performs well in many dimensions of well-being relative to other countries in the Better Life Index. Sweden outperforms the average in income, jobs, education, health, environmental quality, social connections, civic engagement, safety and life satisfaction.

Money, while it cannot buy happiness, is an important means to achieving higher living standards. In Sweden, the average household net-adjusted disposable income per capita is USD 33 730 a year, more than the OECD average of USD 30 490 a year.

In terms of employment, about 75% of people aged 15 to 64 in Sweden have a paid job, above the OECD employment average of 66%. Some 77% of men are in paid work, compared with 74% of women. In Sweden, 1% of employees work very long hours in paid work, below the OECD average of 10%.

Good education and skills are important requisites for finding a job. In Sweden, 84% of adults aged 25-64 have completed upper secondary education, higher than the OECD average of 79%. However, completion varies between men and women, as 83% of men have successfully completed high school compared with 85% of women. In terms of the quality of the education system, the average student scored 503 in reading literacy, maths and science in the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). This score is higher than the OECD average of 488. On average in Sweden, girls outperformed boys by 14 points, well above the average OECD gap of 5 points.

https://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/countries/sweden/
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:53:00 pm


I see your bullshit tap continues to be fully open.

They are making shit up & trying to be funny, but failing. Inexcusable sins for me. Perhaps not a Tory but certainly a smelly Troll.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:02:53 pm
Agreed.  Sweden is a shithole:  ;)

Denmark and Norway are objectively better countries than Sweden though. Wages and healthcare access are so much higher in both. Technically Iceland have it better than here too although I wouldn't classify 14°C average summers as having it good!
