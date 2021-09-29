Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 307063 times)

Online TSC

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 08:40:05 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:36:51 pm
For fear of being called a Tory c*nt ....

It was a LABOUR government who were the first to start privatising the NHS.

#justsaying ;)

No

It can be traced back to the implementation of the internal market under Thatchers regime, which introduced external private sector competition to the NHS.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/NHS_internal_market
Online KillieRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 08:40:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:33:31 am
On the flip side ( and I've admitted to Tory tendencies) , we look at how abominable this government is and how a lot of the behaviours wouldn't be tolerated in business. Yet we advocate that it's wrong to ship the running of the NHS out to the private sector.
Obviously there's nuance and we need to do a lot more about getting value , not just cheap private services and it's by no means right at the moment. But we can't just say corporate bad, state good when we slate the government so much

The trouble with "cheap" corporate services is that they are just that; corners are cut, decent or even acceptable services are not provided and everything is run for profit over the good to the "customer". Look at the railways, they`ve been an absolute disaster since they were privatised, with only shareholders content with what they are getting. The break up of the bus services was supposed to increase competition and make cheaper fares/better services. The big companies inevitably forced out the smaller ones and ended any real competition so that they could run what routes they want and charge what they want AND we still have to subsidize them. What`s the point? Profits in private hands over much needed affordable public services.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 08:42:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:04:32 pm
...and privatising Britain's railway system.
Surely, the more minor indiscretion.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 08:54:32 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm
decency and Tories now there's an oxymoron if ever I saw one.

I'm guessing you were too young to be overly concerned with the Thatcherite policies both  of these decent blokes helped to enable.

There has never been a decent Tory and there never will be, they are to a man and a woman only out for what can protect them and their rich friends.

All Tories are scum of the earth
Or, your formative years of living under Thatcherism are skewing your perspective. The Johnson Government is markedly worse, and the replacement Government are likely to be as worse or worse again. It could also be true that Clarke and Heseltine have mellowed in certain respects. The present (and replacement) Government are an existential threat to democracy. As bad as it was, I don't think I could fairly apply that judgment to the Thatcher Government.
Online rob1966

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:16:01 am
Typically public services lack any kind of competition too. You give a profit-focused company control of a service that has absolutely no alternatives and they'll run it like shit for maximum profit.

AMEY running the services for Trafford Council, which was done under the Tory Council being one I've experienced. Local area looks shit since they started, the gulleys never get emptied, so every time it rains everywhere floods, which is dangerous. It got so bad by me I had to get our MP involved to get our road sorted.


They get the odd £1 million fine, but things don't improve, likely cheaper to be fined than do the work
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 09:05:31 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
Before posting why not do some research, such as;

https://www.patients4nhs.org.uk/how-is-the-nhs-being-privatised/

No surprise Tory attempts started in 1979.

Wonder why.
Don't be silly - to do that might interfere with salahsleftfoot's agenda.
Offline Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:50:45 am
Is there any chance that all this in-fighting, sniping and them basically saying the Tories are shite will make their voters think 'er hang on, yeah, you're right, Tories ARE shite' and change their votes?

This is a real shit show and they are saying 'things need to change' when they were all part of the 12 year bollocks they are now saying is shite.

This is how they get after a few terms in power. They were the same in the 90s, a total shambles. They were constantly undermining Major and he was nearly toppled a few times.

The economy will only get worse so the next election should be an open goal for Labour. The problem is, I don't think Labour were planning on winning the next election due to the scale of the last election defeat. Therefore Labour are currently more 1992 under Kinnock than Blair in 1997 and will need to do more to win.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Johnson hates Sunak by all accounts so advising people to back anyone but him.

A totally normal country.
Offline Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 09:11:41 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:08:59 am
Johnson hates Sunak by all accounts so advising people to back anyone but him.

A totally normal country.

Johnson's going to wreck that party once he's gone, hopefully. They knew they were selling their soul to the devil in 2019 but it was a necessary evil to get Brexit over the line and stop Corbyn being PM which was their worst fear.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 09:13:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:11:41 am
Johnson's going to wreck that party once he's gone, hopefully. They knew they were selling their soul to the devil in 2019 but it was a necessary evil to get Brexit over the line and stop Corbyn being PM which was their worst fear.
I fucking hope so. To be fair, he's already made decent start to this. But if he would be so kind as to finish the work he has started, it would be greatly appreciated.
Offline Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 09:17:18 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:54:32 am
Or, your formative years of living under Thatcherism are skewing your perspective. The Johnson Government is markedly worse, and the replacement Government are likely to be as worse or worse again. It could also be true that Clarke and Heseltine have mellowed in certain respects. The present (and replacement) Government are an existential threat to democracy. As bad as it was, I don't think I could fairly apply that judgment to the Thatcher Government.

There's little difference between the more moderate One Nation Tories like Rory Stewart or Heseltine than there is the Labour moderates like Blair.

They're still Tories and their voting record is awful but that's because the party is completely awful and toxic. Once they get out of Westminster they can be more themselves and aren't all just completely bad.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 09:27:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:17:18 am
There's little difference between the more moderate One Nation Tories like Rory Stewart or Heseltine than there is the Labour moderates like Blair.

They're still Tories and their voting record is awful but that's because the party is completely awful and toxic. Once they get out of Westminster they can be more themselves and aren't all just completely bad.
Apologies. I did not appreciate that I was communicating with a puritan.
Online rob1966

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:13:56 am
I fucking hope so. To be fair, he's already made decent start to this. But if he would be so kind as to finish the work he has started, it would be greatly appreciated.

The missus had the Vine show on the telly yesterday and loads of callers wanted Johnson to be given a cabinet post, as they think he deserves it/was not allowed enough time to do the job properly, was unfairly treated. The longer he hangs about and undermines them the better.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 09:34:57 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:33:31 am
On the flip side ( and I've admitted to Tory tendencies) , we look at how abominable this government is and how a lot of the behaviours wouldn't be tolerated in business. Yet we advocate that it's wrong to ship the running of the NHS out to the private sector.
Obviously there's nuance and we need to do a lot more about getting value , not just cheap private services and it's by no means right at the moment. But we can't just say corporate bad, state good when we slate the government so much

Good try! But I don't think any of the Tory candidates are what you might call devoted public servants. On the contrary they are all creatures of the private sector. That's where they made their fortunes and careers, that's what they believe in ideologically.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:34:05 am
The missus had the Vine show on the telly yesterday and loads of callers wanted Johnson to be given a cabinet post, as they think he deserves it/was not allowed enough time to do the job properly, was unfairly treated. The longer he hangs about and undermines them the better.
Johnson might find those people (and people like) are all he needs to make that final push for forming a new party. That would be great!
Online KillieRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 09:39:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:37:00 am
Johnson might find those people (and people like) are all he needs to make that final push for forming a new party. That would be great!

A Bozo-Frottage dream team!

Dorries as prospective Home Secretary, Fabricant as Foriegn Secretary. Get Yaxley-Lennon in as chancellor. Its all coming together!
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 09:40:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:27:18 am
Apologies. I did not appreciate that I was communicating with a puritan.

Any need for the condescending..........?

Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:39:48 am
A Bozo-Frottage dream team!

Dorries as prospective Home Secretary, Fabricant as Foriegn Secretary. Get Yaxley-Lennon in as chancellor. Its all coming together!

I see a place for Galloway.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 09:44:32 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:17:18 am
There's little difference between the more moderate One Nation Tories like Rory Stewart or Heseltine than there is the Labour moderates like Blair.

I mean. There is.
Online KillieRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:05 am
I see a place for Galloway.

Minister of Cats.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 09:52:38 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:40:09 am
Any need for the name calling..........?
Labelleing all those who do not agree with our views 100% of the time as 'all the same' is the very definition of puritanism. This included the former Labour PM, Blair. For all his faults (and I was very critical of him at the time), the use of 'all the same' is nonsense and is antithetical to discourse. Puritanism (in any form) should be enemy of us all and I make no apology for calling it out.

There is another poster here who has just posted about holding actual 'Tory tendencies' - I have no problem with that. That's the kind of bloke with whom I can hold an honest and meaningful conversation. That's how it should be.
Quote
I've got news for you, these aren't the 1990s anymore.
That's a head-scratcher - I've no idea what that means or to what you refer.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 10:06:22 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:52:38 am


Obviously, Blair was very different to the Tory 'moderates'.  It is lazy and incorrect to label them as the same.

In many ways, the country is in a much worse state, than it was in the 1990s.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 10:07:03 am »
It baffles me that any Liverpool supporter holds any 'Tory tendencies' to be honest.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 10:08:56 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:07:03 am
It baffles me that any Liverpool supporter holds any 'Tory tendencies' to be honest.
Well, of course, Liverpool was a Tory city not so many decades ago. It is not odd to me.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 10:10:31 am »
PaulF has always been open about his Tory tendencies, but he always engages in good honest debate.

I would prefer we didn't chase off anyone like that out of these threads.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 10:13:57 am »
I'm not chasing anyone so chill out for once Elmo! the wannabe Mod.

I work with a Liverpool season ticket holder who lives in Walton and is a shy Tory and that baffles me too.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 10:15:47 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:13:57 am
I'm not chasing anyone so chill out for once Elmo! the wannabe Mod.

I work with a Liverpool season ticket holder who lives in Walton and is a shy Tory and that baffles me too.

I have no interest in being a mod believe me.  ;D
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 10:21:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:05:31 am
Don't be silly - to do that might interfere with salahsleftfoot's agenda.

I have no more of an agenda than the "only the Tories want to privatise the NHS" brigade  :butt
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9468 on: Today at 10:27:56 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:37:16 am
(the current bank system is rife with abuse (in terms of staff booking and dropping shifts at next to no notice) and the cost per hour of staff is not sustainable. It is ridiculous that there are bank only staff but because the pay is so much higher than ward staff get then why wouldn't you.

Is that true?

My missus works part-time ('permanent' role) but also does some bank work.

Both are at the same grade, but the rate of pay for her bank work is slightly lower.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9469 on: Today at 10:29:55 am »
The Conservative MP Richard Holden, a backer of Rishi Sunak, has this morning told Sky News that it was total nonsense to suggest the former chancellor was a socialist.   ;D
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9470 on: Today at 10:50:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:06:22 am
Obviously, Blair was very different to the Tory 'moderates'. 


I disagree.

Especially now, as Blair seems to have moved further to the right (economically).

Place their ideal policies on, say, taxation, regulation of business, the role of the private sector in delivering public services, union/workers' rights and there would be a lot of cross-agreement.

It's not a controversial notion. There's isn't a defining line along the polictical spectrum that acts as a chasm between Labour and Tory; indeed, people will have their opinions on different political questions scattered around the policttical spectrum.

We saw with 'Change UK' several Labour MPs who were on the 'right' of the Party and mmostly considered 'Blairites', joined with 3 moderate Tory MPs who were on the left of their party. I know the overriding focus of Change UK was Brexit, but they could agree a set of broad policy 'values', and stated they wanted to be the home for people from the centre-left to one-nation Tories and liberals.

There were several 'more centrist' Tories at the Future of Britain event that Blair recently organised, to 'ideas share' centrist policy, including Stewart, Tobas Ellwood and Ruth Davidson



However, a Tory government with a moderate (like a Rory Stewart) at the helm would be dragged right-wards on overall policy. The point someone made earlier about 'moderate Tories' becoming/appearing to be more centrist after leaving government or the party is true, once they are freed from the shackles of having to pander to the more right-wing nature of the Tory party as a whole.

Online redtel

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9471 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:43:05 am
I see a place for Galloway.

Definitely. A Johnson-Forage party would navigate as far right as possible and if they brought back hanging it would be Galloway for the gallows. Minister for hanging and Labour Camps.
Just as Trump has millions of devotees so will Johnson.

With the removal of the moderates in 2019 by the ERG we have seen a collection of right wing zealots standing in this leadership that has shocked me. Cut taxes and stop spending is a far as they go with an agenda plus some amazing statements from Kemi Badenoch on culture wars, wokeness and scrapping a bill addressing the horrific nature of social media. Backed by Frost who is desperate to alter a Brexit agreement he negotiated.

The inmates have taken over the asylum which will continue for another 2 years it seems. It would be difficult for any party to improve things with inflation set to rise again but if the billionaires see to it that Sunak comes second I fear there will be social unrest as a result.
Online TSC

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9472 on: Today at 10:58:32 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 10:21:03 am
I have no more of an agenda than the "only the Tories want to privatise the NHS" brigade  :butt

Not a case of want to, its a fact it is the Tories that began the process decades ago.  Since then further private involvement has evolved by stealth anyway.  More folk go private now out of necessity given the state of the waiting lists for NHS treatment.  Of course that for those that cant afford private care, tough.  Get to the back of the extensive waiting lists.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9473 on: Today at 11:00:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:50:28 am



We definitely need a more boldly progressive Labour government than Blair/Brown, but we also need them to win a GE first.  It'll be interesting to see what policies they enact if/when that does happen.
