Obviously, Blair was very different to the Tory 'moderates'.



I disagree.Especially now, as Blair seems to have moved further to the right (economically).Place their ideal policies on, say, taxation, regulation of business, the role of the private sector in delivering public services, union/workers' rights and there would be a lot of cross-agreement.It's not a controversial notion. There's isn't a defining line along the polictical spectrum that acts as a chasm between Labour and Tory; indeed, people will have their opinions on different political questions scattered around the policttical spectrum.We saw with 'Change UK' several Labour MPs who were on the 'right' of the Party and mmostly considered 'Blairites', joined with 3 moderate Tory MPs who were on the left of their party. I know the overriding focus of Change UK was Brexit, but they could agree a set of broad policy 'values', and stated they wanted to be the home for people from the centre-left to one-nation Tories and liberals.There were several 'more centrist' Tories at the Future of Britain event that Blair recently organised, to 'ideas share' centrist policy, including Stewart, Tobas Ellwood and Ruth DavidsonHowever, a Tory government with a moderate (like a Rory Stewart) at the helm would be dragged right-wards on overall policy. The point someone made earlier about 'moderate Tories' becoming/appearing to be more centrist after leaving government or the party is true, once they are freed from the shackles of having to pander to the more right-wing nature of the Tory party as a whole.