Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Mordaunt genuinely scares me. She seems to think that because she worked her way up and did well for herself, that it gives her the right to shit on everyone else and make it harder them from getting on in life too.
She has a massive chip on her shoulder and is determined to wreak her vengeance on society.

Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.

Mordaunt is the one who had the most "progressive" views on transgender rights. Which she is not trying to row back on to win the vote.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.

https://youtu.be/bh_xHE1FmMI?t=816

I think this is what has brought it up
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
It says it all about the state of the party that Sunak is hailed as the 'socialist' candidate and too far left of the others. They've gone from levelling up the north (albeit as a soundbite) to bring back Thatcherism on steroids and tax cuts and spending cuts.

The likes of Ken Clarke, Hesseltine and Rory Stewart wouldn't be at well welcome in that cesspit now.

Johnson had to go but it was warned for a while that whoever replaces him would be to the right of him.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
So the buffoon is gone, to be replaced by a harridan that sits just right of Genghis Khan?, fun times ahead.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
It says it all about the state of the party that Sunak is hailed as the 'socialist' candidate and too far left of the others. They've gone from levelling up the north (albeit as a soundbite) to bring back Thatcherism on steroids and tax cuts.

The likes of Ken Clarke, Hesseltine and Rory Stewart wouldn't be at well welcome in that cesspit now.

Johnson had to go but it was warned for a while that whoever replaces him would be to the right of him.

Amazing the way Clarke and Heseltine  are lauded as moderate now when back in the early 80s Heseltine was a particularly Thatcherite Housing Minister pushing Right to Buy and Clarke as an aggressive Tory Health Secretary described ambulance staff as just professional drivers.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
A bit like Trump starting his own social media platform.

One thing you know with Johnson (and Trump) is they won't just walk away like Cameron did, or slope off to the back benches like Teresa May. He's a narcissist to the core and a wrecker. If he goes he'll want to bring everyone down with him.

They sold their soul to the devil (Johnson) to stop their nightmare of Corbyn getting in and to get Brexit over the line. They'll pay for it in the long run.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Amazing the way Clarke and Heseltine  are lauded as moderate now when back in the early 80s Heseltine was a particularly Thatcherite Housing Minister pushing Right to Buy and Clarke as an aggressive Tory Health Secretary described ambulance staff as just professional drivers.

Well, they're still Tories. But the One Nation lot had a degree of decency about them, even Teresa May. I wouldn't class Cameron as one. He was always a gobshite with a PR background who hid behind a few token liberal policies.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
One thing you know with Johnson (and Trump) is they won't just walk away like Cameron did, or slope off to the back benches like Teresa May. He's a narcissist to the core and a wrecker. If he goes he'll want to bring everyone down with him.

That's an odd way to describe Cameron's departure. You make it sound almost noble. He became a gold-miner didn't he? Walking away from the wreckage he'd caused over Brexit into a 'job' which essentially involved using all the contacts he'd made as Prime Minister in order to get filthy rich very quickly.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
That's an odd way to describe Cameron's departure. You make it sound almost noble. He became a gold-miner didn't he? Walking away from the wreckage he'd caused over Brexit into a 'job' which essentially involved using all the contacts he'd made as Prime Minister in order to get filthy rich very quickly.

Cameron is just an awful man but what I meant was you rarely hear from him. The other living Prime Ministers often keep themselves involved in issues and with a public profile. Major never shy of an opinion for example. Johnson isn't going to just disappear out of public view. He'll make the money as well but he'll want the attention and profile as much as the money.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Cameron is just an awful man but what I meant was you never hear from him. The other living Prime Ministers often keep themselves involved in issues and with a public profile. Major never shy of an opinion for example. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson isn't going to just disappear out of public view. He'll make the money as well but he'll want the attention and profile.
Major is more the exception, I believe.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Major is more the exception, I believe.
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I actually don't know now. It depends on Tugendhat's supporters, assuming he goes out on Monday. Given he's running as a 'clean start' candidate, are his supporters more likely to drop in behind Sunak, who's just spent years at the top of government, or Mordaunt?

So depending on that and how uniform the Braverman and possibly Badenoch support falls (which I'd assume will NOT be for Sunak), I can definitely now see a Mordaunt vs Truss last two as a possibility.

You were telling me earlier that you couldn't see Mordaunt making the final two, when I said it looked like she was nailed on.  ;D
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.

...and privatising Britain's railway system.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
...and privatising Britain's railway system.

And bringing in PFI
And the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994
And having Norman Lamont as Chancellor
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
You were telling me earlier that you couldn't see Mordaunt making the final two, when I said it looked like she was nailed on.  ;D

Nope, I never said that. I said very specifically that if Sunak increased his lead over her, he could use that to tactically knock her out. He didn't, and now he can't.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:53:31 pm
Gap from Sunak to Mordaunt yesterday was 21. If she doesn't manage to close it today then I think she might get squeezed out next week as Sunak would be able to lob a few votes Truss's way to get her over the line. Hunt falling in behind Sunak rather than her was possibly a devastating blow, even at this stage.

It's almost like we've got new data since this morning, isn't it? Weird!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.

He did a lot of things far closer to crimes than shagging Edwina Currie. I'm sure he had a lot of fun with Edwina Currie and doesn't regret it, probably did him no harm as she seemed to rate his skills quite favourably.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
He did a lot of things far closer to crimes than shagging Edwina Currie. I'm sure he had a lot of fun with Edwina Currie and doesn't regret it, probably did him no harm as she seemed to rate his skills quite favourably.
Shades of grey.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Nope, I never said that. I said very specifically that if Sunak increased his lead over her, he could use that to tactically knock her out. He didn't, and now he can't.

It's almost like we've got new data since this morning, isn't it? Weird!

No need for the bellendary.



So, what you are saying is that I was right, and you were wrong.......?  Thanks.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Was going to say its great to see Braverman go out, but then again that c*nt achieved what she wanted, putting herself on the map.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
No need for the bellendary.



So, what you are saying is that I was right, and you were wrong.......?

Your claim of what I said was bang wrong, and you posted about things before and after the vote as if it hadn't even happened, which either makes you either simple or dishonest.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Well, they're still Tories. But the One Nation lot had a degree of decency about them, even Teresa May. I wouldn't class Cameron as one. He was always a gobshite with a PR background who hid behind a few token liberal policies.
decency and Tories now there's an oxymoron if ever I saw one.


I'm guessing you were too young to be overly concerned with the Thatcherite policies both  of these decent blokes helped to enable.


There has never been a decent Tory and there never will be, they are to a man and a woman only out for what can protect them and their rich friends.


All Tories are scum of the earth
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.
it's going to be Truss or Mordaunt I think that wins, they'll easily beat Richila in the run off
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
it's going to be Truss or Mordaunt I think that wins, they'll easily beat Richila in the run off

Hope its Truss.

Mordant looks potentially competent.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I want it to be Mordaunt. Just to see a line of MPs at number ten knocking twice on the door , and then calling for her by first name .
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Was going to say its great to see Braverman go out, but then again that c*nt achieved what she wanted, putting herself on the map.

Exactly, she'll probably get a plum role in the new Cabinet now, which is a very depressing thought.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Exactly, she'll probably get a plum role in the new Cabinet now, which is a very depressing thought.
Probably the original game plan.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Hope its Truss.

Mordant looks potentially competent.

They both have their pros and cons from a Labour perspective.

Truss is more well known and has been in cabinet for a while, but is pretty thick and theres a lot of history there to unpick, was a Lib Dem then a Tory, was a Republican now presumably not, was a Remainer and now a Brexiteer, and supported Johnson until the end.

Mordor is very unknown by most people, she has about as much personality as Starmer but also because shes low profile doesnt have the same amount of baggage as Truss.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Just watched Iain Dale interviewing Penny Mordaunt. Good grief, I hope it's not her who wins. She comes over as a wannabe Mrs Thatcher without the intelligence. She will be a disaster for 2 years of her as PM. She is a massive Brexiteer and after I heard her saying she will bring on fracking, I had to switch her off. Good God, what have we done to deserve these reprobates!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Just watched Iain Dale interviewing Penny Mordaunt. Good grief, I hope it's not her who wins. She comes over as a wannabe Mrs Thatcher without the intelligence. She will be a disaster for 2 years of her as PM. She is a massive Brexiteer and after I heard her saying she will bring on fracking, I had to switch her off. Good God, what have we done to deserve these reprobates!

Ahhhh fracking! That genius idea where you sell licences to private companies (owned by your mates) to extract the gas and then they sell it on the open market to the highest bidder wherever they may be on the planet, it does nothing for domestic prices and thats without even going into the environmental damage  :butt
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Imagine Sunak gets in.

The little weasel.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Just watched Iain Dale interviewing Penny Mordaunt. Good grief, I hope it's not her who wins. She comes over as a wannabe Mrs Thatcher without the intelligence. She will be a disaster for 2 years of her as PM. She is a massive Brexiteer and after I heard her saying she will bring on fracking, I had to switch her off. Good God, what have we done to deserve these reprobates!

She gets a lot money from a leading climate change denier group apparently.

Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.

Apparently thought more likely to split between Truss and Badenoch, it would appear that Braverman is waiting to see who offers her most to see which one she jumps for.

If she recommends Badenoch and most of her supporters follow that then Truss could be in trouble, its between those 2 to see who can consolidate the crank vote in the party.


From Labour's point of view I don't think they could do much better than Truss, can't see her connecting with the electorate on any level, just comes across as deeply weird
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Would I be right in thinking Badenoch is fully paid up member of the god squad?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Decent insight into the unknown that is Penny Mordaount.

https://fivebyfivetimes.substack.com/p/b-is-for-britain-breaker-not-backer
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Would I be right in thinking Badenoch is fully paid up member of the god squad?

Kinda, but not as nuts as some.  I think it'd be fair to question her opinion on LBGTQ rights though.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Kinda, but not as nuts as some.  I think it'd be fair to question her opinion on LBGTQ rights though.

I know her voting record on LGBTQ is particularly repugnant, it was that and shes Nigerian and most Nigerians I know are very hardcore, in fact more then one of them were actually full on pastors including my old manager (although he was an absolute diamond of a guy I should add).
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I know her voting record on LGBTQ is particularly repugnant, it was that and shes Nigerian and most Nigerians I know are very hardcore, in fact more then one of them were actually full on pastors including my old manager (although he was an absolute diamond of a guy I should add).

A Nigerian who partly grew up in America. Probably a potent mix for creating prime god squad material.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
They must think we were born yesterday. No 10 admits there was a "nasty, misogynist culture" under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's premiership, but naturally it was just the aides, Johnson himself was just blameless.  ::)

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1547624939867365383?s=20&t=2B0h78cLy1J-V7FtWrWguQ
