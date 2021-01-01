Just watched Iain Dale interviewing Penny Mordaunt. Good grief, I hope it's not her who wins. She comes over as a wannabe Mrs Thatcher without the intelligence. She will be a disaster for 2 years of her as PM. She is a massive Brexiteer and after I heard her saying she will bring on fracking, I had to switch her off. Good God, what have we done to deserve these reprobates!
She gets a lot money from a leading climate change denier group apparently.
Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.
Apparently thought more likely to split between Truss and Badenoch, it would appear that Braverman is waiting to see who offers her most to see which one she jumps for.
If she recommends Badenoch and most of her supporters follow that then Truss could be in trouble, its between those 2 to see who can consolidate the crank vote in the party.
From Labour's point of view I don't think they could do much better than Truss, can't see her connecting with the electorate on any level, just comes across as deeply weird