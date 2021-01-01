It says it all about the state of the party that Sunak is hailed as the 'socialist' candidate and too far left of the others. They've gone from levelling up the north (albeit as a soundbite) to bring back Thatcherism on steroids and tax cuts and spending cuts.



The likes of Ken Clarke, Hesseltine and Rory Stewart wouldn't be at well welcome in that cesspit now.



Johnson had to go but it was warned for a while that whoever replaces him would be to the right of him.