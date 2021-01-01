Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 03:24:50 pm
Mordaunt genuinely scares me. She seems to think that because she worked her way up and did well for herself, that it gives her the right to shit on everyone else and make it harder them from getting on in life too.
She has a massive chip on her shoulder and is determined to wreak her vengeance on society.

Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.
Online Elmo!

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 03:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:30:01 pm
Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.

Mordaunt is the one who had the most "progressive" views on transgender rights. Which she is not trying to row back on to win the vote.
Online WanderingRed

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 03:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:30:01 pm
Her views on Transgender rights really are abhorrent.  I think she's the most spiteful of all remaining candidates, and that takes some doing.

https://youtu.be/bh_xHE1FmMI?t=816

I think this is what has brought it up
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
It says it all about the state of the party that Sunak is hailed as the 'socialist' candidate and too far left of the others. They've gone from levelling up the north (albeit as a soundbite) to bring back Thatcherism on steroids and tax cuts and spending cuts.

The likes of Ken Clarke, Hesseltine and Rory Stewart wouldn't be at well welcome in that cesspit now.

Johnson had to go but it was warned for a while that whoever replaces him would be to the right of him.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 03:44:53 pm »
So the buffoon is gone, to be replaced by a harridan that sits just right of Genghis Khan?, fun times ahead.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:39:25 pm
It says it all about the state of the party that Sunak is hailed as the 'socialist' candidate and too far left of the others. They've gone from levelling up the north (albeit as a soundbite) to bring back Thatcherism on steroids and tax cuts.

The likes of Ken Clarke, Hesseltine and Rory Stewart wouldn't be at well welcome in that cesspit now.

Johnson had to go but it was warned for a while that whoever replaces him would be to the right of him.

Amazing the way Clarke and Heseltine  are lauded as moderate now when back in the early 80s Heseltine was a particularly Thatcherite Housing Minister pushing Right to Buy and Clarke as an aggressive Tory Health Secretary described ambulance staff as just professional drivers.
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 03:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:49:12 pm
A bit like Trump starting his own social media platform.

One thing you know with Johnson (and Trump) is they won't just walk away like Cameron did, or slope off to the back benches like Teresa May. He's a narcissist to the core and a wrecker. If he goes he'll want to bring everyone down with him.

They sold their soul to the devil (Johnson) to stop their nightmare of Corbyn getting in and to get Brexit over the line. They'll pay for it in the long run.

Online Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Amazing the way Clarke and Heseltine  are lauded as moderate now when back in the early 80s Heseltine was a particularly Thatcherite Housing Minister pushing Right to Buy and Clarke as an aggressive Tory Health Secretary described ambulance staff as just professional drivers.

Well, they're still Tories. But the One Nation lot had a degree of decency about them, even Teresa May. I wouldn't class Cameron as one. He was always a gobshite with a PR background who hid behind a few token liberal policies.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 03:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:48:57 pm
One thing you know with Johnson (and Trump) is they won't just walk away like Cameron did, or slope off to the back benches like Teresa May. He's a narcissist to the core and a wrecker. If he goes he'll want to bring everyone down with him.

That's an odd way to describe Cameron's departure. You make it sound almost noble. He became a gold-miner didn't he? Walking away from the wreckage he'd caused over Brexit into a 'job' which essentially involved using all the contacts he'd made as Prime Minister in order to get filthy rich very quickly.
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 03:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:53:11 pm
That's an odd way to describe Cameron's departure. You make it sound almost noble. He became a gold-miner didn't he? Walking away from the wreckage he'd caused over Brexit into a 'job' which essentially involved using all the contacts he'd made as Prime Minister in order to get filthy rich very quickly.

Cameron is just an awful man but what I meant was you rarely hear from him. The other living Prime Ministers often keep themselves involved in issues and with a public profile. Major never shy of an opinion for example. Johnson isn't going to just disappear out of public view. He'll make the money as well but he'll want the attention and profile as much as the money.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:54:40 pm
Cameron is just an awful man but what I meant was you never hear from him. The other living Prime Ministers often keep themselves involved in issues and with a public profile. Major never shy of an opinion for example. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson isn't going to just disappear out of public view. He'll make the money as well but he'll want the attention and profile.
Major is more the exception, I believe.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 03:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Major is more the exception, I believe.
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:29:25 pm
I actually don't know now. It depends on Tugendhat's supporters, assuming he goes out on Monday. Given he's running as a 'clean start' candidate, are his supporters more likely to drop in behind Sunak, who's just spent years at the top of government, or Mordaunt?

So depending on that and how uniform the Braverman and possibly Badenoch support falls (which I'd assume will NOT be for Sunak), I can definitely now see a Mordaunt vs Truss last two as a possibility.

You were telling me earlier that you couldn't see Mordaunt making the final two, when I said it looked like she was nailed on.  ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:59:51 pm
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.

...and privatising Britain's railway system.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 04:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:04:32 pm
...and privatising Britain's railway system.

And bringing in PFI
And the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994
And having Norman Lamont as Chancellor
Online Riquende

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 04:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:03:40 pm
You were telling me earlier that you couldn't see Mordaunt making the final two, when I said it looked like she was nailed on.  ;D

Nope, I never said that. I said very specifically that if Sunak increased his lead over her, he could use that to tactically knock her out. He didn't, and now he can't.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:53:31 pm
Gap from Sunak to Mordaunt yesterday was 21. If she doesn't manage to close it today then I think she might get squeezed out next week as Sunak would be able to lob a few votes Truss's way to get her over the line. Hunt falling in behind Sunak rather than her was possibly a devastating blow, even at this stage.

It's almost like we've got new data since this morning, isn't it? Weird!
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:59:51 pm
John Major always carried himself with dignity at least, yes he was a Tory, and his only crime was shagging Edwina Currie.

He did a lot of things far closer to crimes than shagging Edwina Currie. I'm sure he had a lot of fun with Edwina Currie and doesn't regret it, probably did him no harm as she seemed to rate his skills quite favourably.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:13:31 pm
He did a lot of things far closer to crimes than shagging Edwina Currie. I'm sure he had a lot of fun with Edwina Currie and doesn't regret it, probably did him no harm as she seemed to rate his skills quite favourably.
Shades of grey.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:12:44 pm
Nope, I never said that. I said very specifically that if Sunak increased his lead over her, he could use that to tactically knock her out. He didn't, and now he can't.

It's almost like we've got new data since this morning, isn't it? Weird!

No need for the bellendary.



So, what you are saying is that I was right, and you were wrong.......?  Thanks.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm »
Was going to say its great to see Braverman go out, but then again that c*nt achieved what she wanted, putting herself on the map.
Online Riquende

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 04:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:21:46 pm
No need for the bellendary.



So, what you are saying is that I was right, and you were wrong.......?

Your claim of what I said was bang wrong, and you posted about things before and after the vote as if it hadn't even happened, which either makes you either simple or dishonest.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm »
Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:51:06 pm
Well, they're still Tories. But the One Nation lot had a degree of decency about them, even Teresa May. I wouldn't class Cameron as one. He was always a gobshite with a PR background who hid behind a few token liberal policies.
decency and Tories now there's an oxymoron if ever I saw one.


I'm guessing you were too young to be overly concerned with the Thatcherite policies both  of these decent blokes helped to enable.


There has never been a decent Tory and there never will be, they are to a man and a woman only out for what can protect them and their rich friends.


All Tories are scum of the earth
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9383 on: Today at 04:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:29:09 pm
Good to see Braverman gone. Her voters will split between Mordaunt and Truss. Tugdenhat will go next and the majority of his will jump to Sunak.
it's going to be Truss or Mordaunt I think that wins, they'll easily beat Richila in the run off
