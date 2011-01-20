I hope that Sunak's campaign (boosted by Hunt's endorsement & masterminded by the Machiavellian Williamson) now has the numbers to triangulate around eliminating Mordaunt to ensure he goes up against whoever remains on the (further) Right.



Sunak is damaged goods already, from both his time in office generally and the various minor scandals that developed (people don't even talk about him getting the same FP as Johnson). He's got some die-hard opponents within the party who castigate him as a high tax chancellor (even using the term socialist) and could struggle to lead the party effectively moving forward. He also won't have the electoral appeal to do well in large areas of the country that Johnson did. Some of that is due to his ethnicity, unfortunately - but I also think he'll have no success trying to come across as relatable to the majority of people.



Any of Truss, Braverman or Badenoch are just lunatics who want to carry on the Johnson culture war but won't have his 'unique' brand of appeal.



Tugendhat is too unknown a quantity to be concerned about now.