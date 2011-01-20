Poll

Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Ok so I've just seen Penny Mordor telling people she is a woman? Is this what it has came to? Fucking weirdos.

The "what is a woman" question is a common one thrown at politicians to grab a soundbite about trans equality. I think Starmer must have declined to answer it at some point because I saw Johnson raise his being "unable to define a woman" at PMQs a few times.

I think Mordaunt is historically fairly liberal, socially? At least around the topic of gay/trans rights. So the others in the contest probably want her to say something they can bash her as too 'woke' with.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I am becoming increasingly convinced that the only reason Johnson supporters appear to be backing Truss is that they know she is so bad the party might end up asking for Johnson back.

Its a dismal pack of candidates, the only reason Mordaunt is polling ok with members is because they don't know much about her so  they are projecting the possibility that she might not be shit, the more known candidates are all obviously awful in different ways

Mordaunt is nailed on to win it, I think.

The dream would be Truss, but I think that would be asking too much!!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I hope that Sunak's campaign (boosted by Hunt's endorsement & masterminded by the Machiavellian Williamson) now has the numbers to triangulate around eliminating Mordaunt to ensure he goes up against whoever remains on the (further) Right.

Sunak is damaged goods already, from both his time in office generally and the various minor scandals that developed (people don't even talk about him getting the same FP as Johnson). He's got some die-hard opponents within the party who castigate him as a high tax chancellor (even using the term socialist) and could struggle to lead the party effectively moving forward. He also won't have the electoral appeal to do well in large areas of the country that Johnson did. Some of that is due to his ethnicity, unfortunately - but I also think he'll have no success trying to come across as relatable to the majority of people.

Any of Truss, Braverman or Badenoch are just lunatics who want to carry on the Johnson culture war but won't have his 'unique' brand of appeal.

Tugendhat is too unknown a quantity to be concerned about now.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Mordaunt is nailed on to win it, I think.

Gap from Sunak to Mordaunt yesterday was 21. If she doesn't manage to close it today then I think she might get squeezed out next week as Sunak would be able to lob a few votes Truss's way to get her over the line. Hunt falling in behind Sunak rather than her was possibly a devastating blow, even at this stage.

Campaign managers are talking up the debates over the weekend as a 'reset' button, but that's only really true for the membership vote as the Tory MPs will already have a good idea of how the candidates will come across.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
She has the mannerisms of a 6 year old delivering a line in a school nativity play and grinning at their proud parents in the audience

She really does. And it's that drop from smile back into the lectern to read her notes that gets me, proper creepy and unnatural.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Tory MPs will already have a good idea
Theres a first time for everything, I suppose. 🤷‍♂️
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Although Blair did make the office more presidential unfortunately.

Labour's most successful years have always been about the team, so it's in our tradition. Attlee, famously, was a chairman rather than a PM. The big guns in the 1945 government were Herbert Morrison, Ernie Bevin, Nye Bevan, Hugh Dalton and Stafford Cripps. Attlee's job was to let them define policy and to keep the ship on course. Look at the men who fought to succeed Wilson in 1976 - Jim Callaghan, Michael Foot, Tony Crosland, Denis Healey, Tony Benn, Roy Jenkins. All heavyweights, all with big public profiles and part of a definite team, despite severe ideological differences between them. There was also, of course, Barbara Castle and Shirley Williams but the Left wasn't as bold as the Right when it came to thinking about female PMs.

I do think a lot of people are fed-up with the idea of 'Big Dogs' at No 10 and they want to see Cabinet Ministers doing something other than saying what 'Big Dog' says and aping his manners. They want a sense that competence runs through government. And competence is never derivative. Labour should appeal to this feeling, and - if it must - dress it up in the Union Jack (metaphorically speaking). "This is way Britain is meant to be governed."

Yup. The message shouldn't be that we believe in this society, and patriotism corrupts this idea of society. The message should be, we think this is what makes Britain great. The substance can be the former, but the message absolutely has to be the latter.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Ok so I've just seen Penny Mordor telling people she is a woman? Is this what it has came to? Fucking weirdos.

Just another step in the Americanisation of our politics by the Tories, give it a while and they will start down the road of questioning abortion rights.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Agree with your general point (said as much previously), but keep Lammy out of there. He's on a Dawn Butler level of thick.



We need Lammy in there to represent a minority (men). Most of the top drawer Labour MPs are female. You could pretty much select an all-female shadow cabinet, up to and including the leader (I prefer Cooper to Starmer).
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Just another step in the Americanisation of our politics by the Tories, give it a while and they will start down the road of questioning abortion rights.

They already have

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/abortion-debate-conservative-mp-danny-kruger-b2111838.html

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nadine-dorries-abortion-time-limit-b2118180.html
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Google Eddie Flanagan.

I've heard it said that Truss went to Flanagan early in her career for some tips about public speaking.
:)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TX76k7ZYZLA
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Pot and kettle alert.  Mordaunt has been labelled incompetent by ace Brexit negotiator Lord Frost.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Kruger was responding to a suggestion from within Labour that abortion be entrenched as a right in the UK and disagreed, saying it should be a matter for democratic debate.  He was taking a position against the Americanisation of our politics.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Truss gets lost trying to find the room exit via the only door

https://mobile.twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1547524952731127809?cxt=HHwWgsC8idrv9PkqAAAA
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Kruger was responding to a suggestion from within Labour that abortion be entrenched as a right in the UK and disagreed, saying it should be a matter for democratic debate.  He was taking a position against the Americanisation of our politics.

He is Prue Leith's son. She always was a wrong un.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Kruger was responding to a suggestion from within Labour that abortion be entrenched as a right in the UK and disagreed, saying it should be a matter for democratic debate.  He was taking a position against the Americanisation of our politics.

Really?

Quote
They think that women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy in this matter, whereas I think in the case of abortion that right is qualified by the fact that another body is involved.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Really?
Yes.  It wasnt about what the substance of our laws should be, but about whether we are able to deal with that within the normal legislative processes.  Thats where weve always been at since the 60s, and iirc we have the longest limits in Europe and its never really been a big political issue.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Yes.  It wasnt about what the substance of our laws should be, but about whether we are able to deal with that within the normal legislative processes.  Thats where weve always been at since the 60s, and iirc we have the longest limits in Europe and its never really been a big political issue.

He literally said in the part I quoted that he doesn't believe that women have the right to bodily autonomy
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
He literally said in the part I quoted that he doesn't believe that women have the right to bodily autonomy
He said absolute right.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
He said absolute right.

Fucking hell mate, this is the bit from WLR that I was responding to

Quote
give it a while and they will start down the road of questioning abortion rights.

Whether or not you want to play semantics he was clearly questioning the concept of abortion rights, 'absolute' or not
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Fucking hell mate, this is the bit from WLR that I was responding to

Whether or not you want to play semantics he was clearly questioning the concept of abortion rights, 'absolute' or not

You should've seen his posts when the Supreme Court repelled Roe vs Wade.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
You should've seen his posts when the Supreme Court repelled Roe vs Wade.
Exactly.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
I hope Sunak gets his arse handed to him.

Not that it makes much difference but I would like to see Tugendhat get it. Not that I think he will
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Murmurs that Johnson is going to start his own party.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Murmurs that Johnson is going to start his own party.

A bit like Trump starting his own social media platform.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Murmurs that Johnson is going to start his own party.

Hasn't he already been fined for that?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Hasn't he already been fined for that?

 :wellin
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Murmurs that Johnson is going to start his own party.
This is good news surely.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Braverman gone.

Sunak 88 > 101 (+13)
Mordaunt 67 > 83 (+16)
Truss 50 > 64 (+14)
Badenoch 40 > 49 (+9)
Tugendhat 37 > 32 (-5)
----
Braverman 32 > 27 (-5)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Braverman out. Down to 27 votes.

Tugendhat hanging by a thread.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Will her votes be likely to go to Truss rather than Sunak or Mordaunt?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
Interesting results, without anybody snapping up most of the floaters. Who will Braverman's supporters break for?

I imagine that Truss is now going to be offering Badenoch any government position she wants in order to tie the Right's vote up.

Read an intriguing analysis earlier from someone with apparently form in predicting these things that Sunak might be hitting a ceiling in terms of his potential support.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
It sort of looks like the far right (Brexit mob) versus Sunak. Which cant be good news for him.
