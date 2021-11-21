Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 302627 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 09:34:55 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:02:20 am
Starmer should be asking that exact question of Johnson and the Government. Starmer does not need to mention Brexit.* The economy and results (and contradictions) because of Brexit must be brought into sharp focus. If not now, when?

* Not that I think the direct topic of Brexit should be totally off the table. But it can be gradually introduced by concentrating on its effects.
I'm not sure the nationalisation of EDF is linked to brexit though. Even if brexit didnt happen we'd still find out nuclear power run by a foreign state .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,145
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
"Judge my actions, not my wealth - Sunak"


Ok mate. You're fucking shite at your job and an absolute fucking bellend to boot

Get to fuck, dickhead.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 10:08:02 am »
In Truss we Trust .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
Truss just doesn't ever speak with any conviction.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,546
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 10:12:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:08:02 am
In Truss we Trust .

Truss is on the telly now waffling away.

And too much RED in that dress.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,064
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 10:14:10 am »
Truss has let me down.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,546
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 10:15:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:10 am
Truss has let me down.

Why? Have you got a hernia? ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,064
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:11:46 am
Truss just doesn't ever speak with any conviction.

She can barely speak.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,416
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 10:16:50 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:12:45 am
Truss is on the telly now waffling away.

And too much RED in that dress.


She talks like she's in opposition - yet her party has been in power for 12 years, with her in cabinet for the last few.

It's surreal. Straight out of the Bannon/Trump playbook, though.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 10:17:22 am »
Truss as expected totally underwhelming here, although its a low bar anyway.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9290 on: Today at 10:18:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:31 am
She can barely speak.

Yeah true she is incredibly dull to listen to.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
Anemic growth historically says Truss.  Is she oblivious to the fact her party have been in power for 12 years?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9292 on: Today at 10:21:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:05:23 am
"Judge my actions, not my wealth - Sunak"


Ok mate. You're fucking shite at your job and an absolute fucking bellend to boot

Get to fuck, dickhead.

Exactly this.

Has overseen the most crippling economic conditions since the 70's as chancellor how does he reconcile those actions? Massive prick.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,120
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9293 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
I want to transform the country youve been in power for 12 years you idiot, if needs transforming its only to fix the damage you have inflicted you stupid bint!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9294 on: Today at 10:26:46 am »
I don't know much about this Penny Mordaunt except she is a Tory c*nt. So the question is, how big of a c*nt is she?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,120
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9295 on: Today at 10:29:06 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:21:47 am
Exactly this.

Has overseen the most crippling economic conditions since the 70's as chancellor how does he reconcile those actions? Massive prick.

Your falling into the Tory trap my friend. It wasnt Sunak, it was all of them. Everything he did they came on the TV and supported, campaigned for and vote for. Now they are all trying to distance themselves from it, it wasnt us, it was him is just an attempt to isolate the toxicity to one individual when its the whole rotten party.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9296 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:26:46 am
I don't know much about this Penny Mordaunt except she is a Tory c*nt. So the question is, how big of a c*nt is she?

Typical brexit dickhead
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,064
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9297 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:18:10 am
Yeah true she is incredibly dull to listen to.

The only reason she is popular is  few red meat articles and quite clearly a great social media/pr team. They have kept her away from where she has to speak.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,520
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9298 on: Today at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:19:25 am
Thangam Debbonaire is my local MP, and she's absolutely awesome.  She's on Sky slating Johnson, bringing up his dalliance with an ex-KGB agent, bringing up his rule breaking during lockdown.  Really like her.

There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.

Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.

Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 