Thangam Debbonaire is my local MP, and she's absolutely awesome. She's on Sky slating Johnson, bringing up his dalliance with an ex-KGB agent, bringing up his rule breaking during lockdown. Really like her.



There's a lot of talent in the PLP. Some of it has found its way to the front bench too since Starmer took over. Clearly there's dead wood too. Dawn Butler is a shambles, as someone said earlier. But compared with the Tories or the other parties Labour looks to have some stature.Ever since Johnson became the Tory leader I've thought it a thankless and pointless task to create a similar profile for Starmer. As an alternative Labour ought to promoting itself as a TEAM. The accent should be on the shadow cabinet, if you like, not just the leader. The aim should be to make Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Rachel Reeves, Hilary Benn, Yvette Cooper, Stella Creasy, Bridget Philipson etc better known figures, and part of a team that will bring back ('British') cabinet government and illustrate the power of unity and collective effort. Their faces, not just Starmer's, should be all over election posters.Johnson's going now (we think) but the same principle should be applied against his successor. The Labour Team v Fishy Rishy. The Labour Team v Truss. The Tories have been rather helpful in recent weeks in letting us know how much they hate each other. All the more reason for Labour showing itself to be a band of brothers and sisters who will promise, among other things, to bring back cabinet government and joined-up-thinking.