This is what slightly bothers me, theres a lot of these very simple lines of attack or even simple retorts that dont seem to be being made. Ill give you another one, Starmer is boring, now a simple response is better a grown up then a clown or words to that effect, or Tories saying how fucked the economy is and no one seems to want to remind them they are the wankers who have been in power for the last 12 years. I dont know if Labour MPs are too dim to think of an adequate response or is it part of some clever plan Im not seeing but its beginning to get on my tits



Amazing how people think they form their own opinions when they have really been given them by others.We've heard Starmer is Boring, no charisma. (Q) Who was the best PM this country ever had, who delivered massive change for the good. easy one. Clement Attlee. hardly noted for his charisma or personality.The Boring tag to attack Starmer will be used but I think the Torys will continue with the nobody knows what Starmer stands for, he has no policys attacks.People who don't follow politics will like that so it has to be fought and to be honest Starmers not doing himself any favours not fighting it. Johnson attacked him twice on it today, how Starmer had no solutions or policys during Covid, he then contradicted himself arguing Starmer wanted to stay in lockdown longer.Every single PMQT during Covid Starmer stood up and told Johnson what he was doing wrong, he told him he had to do this or that, I remember when Johnson ridiculed Starmer over him telling him he had to tighten restrictions just before Xmas only for Johnson to do a u-turn and tighten those restrictions just as Starmer asked for. so it's wrong to say Starmer had no solutions or policys for Covid.I watched Starmer rip Johnson apart to day on Tax avoidance, demanded he tightened the off shore tax avoidance, do away with the absurd Nom Dom tax avoidance that stops the rich from paying tax, Johnson stood up battered and told the house, Starmer has no policy's, think he added the usual nobody knows what he stands for. Starmer should defend himself and tell him ive just told you 1 of my policy's, how I would tighten up tax avoidance. do away with the absurd Non Dom Status. tax avoidance, I see Starmer do this sort of thing every week, he tells Johnson what he's doing wrong and what he should do, I take this to mean what Starmer would do if he was PM . they are Starmers policy's and solutions.