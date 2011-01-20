Poll

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 300531 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,468
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:54:45 pm
Whats the sanction for telling the c*nt Hoyle to fuck off
It's OK as long as you're wearing a top hat.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:17:09 pm
Dont think any are claiming to be are they? More like the 3rd reich

That article said it that's why I asked as it didn't make sense.  Mind you most journalists or reporters don't make sense these days.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
The latest odds on who will be the next Tory leader from William Hill show Mordaunt as the clear favourite, at 4/6.

New poll from @SavantaComRes
 finds just 11% of the public and 16% of Conservative voters can correctly name Penny Mordaunt when shown a photo of her.

Sunak 66%
Truss 33%
Mordaunt 11%
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,514
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:30:53 pm
What do they mean by a one nation Tory?

It represents an old, but still heretical, Tory idea that the working class are also citizens of the country. It is said to originate with Benjamin Disraeli. The more usual idea, as represented by Salisbury, Churchill, Baldwin, Thatcher and Johnson etc is that the working class have a right to live (you can't actually kill them) but shouldn't be taken into consideration when devising economic and social policies for the country.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,109
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 05:03:34 pm »
Hunt and Zahawi out.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:37:17 pm
The latest odds on who will be the next Tory leader from William Hill show Mordaunt as the clear favourite, at 4/6.

New poll from @SavantaComRes
 finds just 11% of the public and 16% of Conservative voters can correctly name Penny Mordaunt when shown a photo of her.

Sunak 66%
Truss 33%
Mordaunt 11%
I suspect that a large part of Morduants's 'success' has been due to keeping her head down and her gob shut which would explain why many couldn't identify her. It is more worrying that few would probably recognise that she is just an ERG nutter with a penchant for freeports which she seems to think will liberate us all.

A lot is made of her being in the naval reserves at some point although (to me at least) that would seem to on a similar level to being in the scouts. (No disrespect to folk here who volunteer for perfectly good reasons, but mates of mine who have served as regulars were rather dismissive of part-timers).

Mordaunt's first foray into the field was that disasterous, flag-shagging video featuring convicted murderer Oskar Pistorious, Jonnie Peacock and Dame Sarah Gilbert (who asked to be removed from it), and poor Jo Cox who would no doubt have opposed almost everything that Mordaunt stands for had she not been brutally murdered by another right wing nutter.

She also seems to do that Truss thing where she pulls artificial poses in photos, although she mostly looks like the lovechild of Thatcher and Alan B'Stard.

Her one redeeming feature seems be not despising the gay community (her twin is gay) although she has managed to piss off the trans lot as a way of maintaining her anti-woke credentials.





Not a word from any of them on the crises in the climate, NHS, employment, housing or the cost of living. A plague on all of their (many) houses.  :wanker
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
50 of them voted for Truss. What the actual?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,544
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:37:40 pm
A bad, bad wool him.

He actually is a dyed in the wool, Chorley twat.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,465
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Mord is murder in German, I keep reading Mordaunt as the murdering aunt.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline cynicaloldgit

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm »
Bold prediction time: Sunak wont attract more than 88 votes tomorrow.
"You can always lie to others, but never to yourself."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,056
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: cynicaloldgit on Today at 05:30:34 pm
Bold prediction time: Sunak wont attract more than 88 votes tomorrow.

Hunt, Zahawi and Tommy Twoguns has supporters that would go to Sunak.
Offline cynicaloldgit

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:32:45 pm
Hunt, Zahawi and Tommy Twoguns has supporters that would go to Sunak.
True; however, the right of the party are probably going to be unifying behind Truss, so the less extreme (given the caveat that theyre all Tories) will be trying to get Mordaunt through as she is pretty much guaranteed to beat Truss with the membership. I reckon Fishy Rishis goose is cooked.
"You can always lie to others, but never to yourself."

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:17:09 pm
Dont think any are claiming to be are they? More like the 3rd reich

I read that as 3rd retch, and it fit just as well.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 06:04:51 pm »
Mordaunt massive favourite now.  She was kept out of government by Johnson, so she isn't really tarnished by the current clusterfuck.

Seems like she's been working on this for a while.
Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 06:05:03 pm »
Penny Mordaunts credibility was destroyed by her claims about Turkey
The Tory leadership candidates misleading claim during the Brexit campaign should be remembered, writes Michael Lake. Plus Michael Peel on her music choice

Penny Mordaunt on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in May 2016
Penny Mordaunt claimed on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in May 2016 that the UK would not be able to stop Turkey joining the EU. Photograph: Reuters
Letters
Tue 12 Jul 2022 18.20 BST
Readers should recall that the Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt is best known for persistently purveying falsehoods during the 2016 EU referendum campaign. During a TV interview with Andrew Marr, playing on fears of mass immigration, she claimed that Britain would not be able to stop Turkey joining the EU.

As a former EU ambassador to Turkey, I can confirm that Turkey was not and is not in line for EU membership. Its membership of the EU customs union does not grant it free movement of people. Britain always had a veto over any aspiring member, and if Mordaunt had previously had any credibility, her infamous dishonesty about Turkey destroyed it. I thought part of the reason for ditching Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was his habit of lying.
Michael Lake
EU official and diplomat, 1973-2001

 Penny Mordaunts choice of music for her video (Blue movies: our film critic reviews the Tory leader campaign videos so far, 11 July) is better known as Jupiter  a gas giant. Tells you all you need to know about her.
Michael Peel
London

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/12/penny-mordaunts-credibility-was-destroyed-by-her-claims-about-turkey
SoS Membership Number: 387

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,294
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 06:08:28 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 06:05:03 pm
Penny Mordaunts credibility was destroyed by her claims about Turkey


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/12/penny-mordaunts-credibility-was-destroyed-by-her-claims-about-turkey

And the sky is blue.

She's a brexiteer, of course she's a liar!  But she's not part of the Johnson cabal.  She's escaped being tarnished by the current clusterfuck, and she's not seen as a traitor, like Rishi.

Looks like she's nailed on now.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 06:10:03 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 06:05:03 pm
Penny Mordaunts credibility was destroyed by her claims about Turkey
The Tory leadership candidates misleading claim during the Brexit campaign should be remembered, writes Michael Lake. Plus Michael Peel on her music choice

Penny Mordaunt on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in May 2016
Penny Mordaunt claimed on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in May 2016 that the UK would not be able to stop Turkey joining the EU. Photograph: Reuters
Letters
Tue 12 Jul 2022 18.20 BST
Readers should recall that the Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt is best known for persistently purveying falsehoods during the 2016 EU referendum campaign. During a TV interview with Andrew Marr, playing on fears of mass immigration, she claimed that Britain would not be able to stop Turkey joining the EU.

As a former EU ambassador to Turkey, I can confirm that Turkey was not and is not in line for EU membership. Its membership of the EU customs union does not grant it free movement of people. Britain always had a veto over any aspiring member, and if Mordaunt had previously had any credibility, her infamous dishonesty about Turkey destroyed it. I thought part of the reason for ditching Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was his habit of lying.
Michael Lake
EU official and diplomat, 1973-2001

 Penny Mordaunts choice of music for her video (Blue movies: our film critic reviews the Tory leader campaign videos so far, 11 July) is better known as Jupiter  a gas giant. Tells you all you need to know about her.
Michael Peel
London

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/12/penny-mordaunts-credibility-was-destroyed-by-her-claims-about-turkey

Mordaunt makes a baseless claim about the EU and Brexit, contradicted by an expert on the subject.

Why do you think this would hurt her appeal to the relevant voters?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,223
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 06:28:04 pm »
New teacher teaching bottom set year 9 on a Friday afternoon.

Or the speaker of the House of Commons?


Difficult  to tell. But he totally lost the plot today.  Every classroom management mistake you could possibly make, he made.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 06:29:56 pm »
Bold prediction time: Those Tory's will not allow someone non-white to win.
They won't be able to hold their heads high in right-wing circles if they are accused of being responsible for allowing Britain to have it's first BAME PM.

Therefore, I think Mordaunt is nailed on to eventually win.
They'll hail her (and build her up) as the second coming of Maggie!

Or if she slips up.. it'll be that ex-soldier dude.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,223
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 06:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 06:29:56 pm
Bold prediction time: Those Tory's will not allow someone non-white to win.
They won't be able to hold their heads high in right-wing circles if they are accused of being responsible for allowing Britain to have it's first BAME PM.

Therefore, I think Mordaunt is nailed on to eventually win.
They'll hail her (and build her up) as the second coming of Maggie!

Or if she slips up.. it'll be that ex-soldier dude.
Absolutely dont agree with this.

They have had cabinets full of people form a range of ethnic backgrounds, gay people, lesbian people ..

I dont think theyd hesitate to elect someone if theyd  deport immigrants and cut benefits to the poor.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 06:35:46 pm »
Grassroots want Penny Mordaunt so if it's her against Sunak she will win.

Same thing - won't appeal to the Boris vote, is inheriting a clusterf*** and will probably employ a shite cabinet.

Tories might get a small stability bounce but that will evaporate when the winter of price hikes comes in.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,056
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Brexit hard knock Steve Baker basically going on about Sunak. Its gone from a Tory contest into stopping the left wing marxist amongst them. How times have changed.
Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,465
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:35:46 pm
Grassroots want Penny Mordaunt so if it's her against Sunak she will win.

Same thing - won't appeal to the Boris vote, is inheriting a clusterf*** and will probably employ a shite cabinet.

Tories might get a small stability bounce but that will evaporate when the winter of price hikes comes in.

Who are those "grassroots"? Think only about 11% had even heard of her in a recent poll.


In a way, her winning might be good news, she'll fuck things up even more, and then its suddenly not long anymore to the next GE.

Sunak knows how to play the right cards, utterly predictably, but lots of people will lap it up.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:32:14 pm
Absolutely dont agree with this.

They have had cabinets full of people form a range of ethnic backgrounds, gay people, lesbian people ..

I dont think theyd hesitate to elect someone if theyd  deport immigrants and cut benefits to the poor.
Being in the Cabinet is very different to being top dog.

The face of Her Majesty's Kingdom worldwide..
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,056
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 06:29:56 pm
Bold prediction time: Those Tory's will not allow someone non-white to win.
They won't be able to hold their heads high in right-wing circles if they are accused of being responsible for allowing Britain to have it's first BAME PM.

Therefore, I think Mordaunt is nailed on to eventually win.
They'll hail her (and build her up) as the second coming of Maggie!

Or if she slips up.. it'll be that ex-soldier dude.

Id ramp up the British patriotic rhetoric ten fold if Starmer was up against one of the Tories ethnic minority candidates. Put his face everywhere make it all about him. White sells, and all that matters is we (Labour) win.
Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,948
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9225 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
Why isn't it first past the post on nominating the leader. What's this qualifying round bollocks
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,732
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:35:46 pm
Grassroots want Penny Mordaunt so if it's her against Sunak she will win.

Same thing - won't appeal to the Boris vote, is inheriting a clusterf*** and will probably employ a shite cabinet.

Tories might get a small stability bounce but that will evaporate when the winter of price hikes comes in.

What does she do exactly? Going off wiki: studied philosophy,  worked in communications and er... went into politics. 

Whatever you think of them personally,  Sunak and Tugendhat were in professions relevant to managing a country,  they bring skills,  experience of relevant fields to the table.  Keep appointing lightweights like Johnson,  potentially this one... Any surprise the things that matter -  economy,  quality of life,  safety net etc -  keep declining / get managed poorly.

Checking up,  idiots and c*nts like Braverman and Truss seem even more horrific.  It's insane to watch the dregs of society get handed the driver's seat to the futures of most on here and the futures of your children.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,056
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:03:29 pm
What does she do exactly? Going off wiki: studied philosophy,  worked in communications and er... went into politics. 

Whatever you think of them personally,  Sunak and Tugendhat were in professions relevant to managing a country,  they bring skills,  experience of relevant fields to the table.  Keep appointing lightweights like Johnson,  potentially this one... Any surprise the things that matter -  economy,  quality of life,  safety net etc -  keep declining / get managed poorly.

Checking up,  idiots and c*nts like Braverman and Truss seem even more horrific.  It's insane to watch the dregs of society get handed the driver's seat to the futures of most on here and the futures of your children.

Mordaunt is shite and completely untested. But thats what we want, the next PM to absolutely botch things up.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,109
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9228 on: Today at 07:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 06:29:56 pm
Bold prediction time: Those Tory's will not allow someone non-white to win.
They won't be able to hold their heads high in right-wing circles if they are accused of being responsible for allowing Britain to have it's first BAME PM.

Therefore, I think Mordaunt is nailed on to eventually win.
They'll hail her (and build her up) as the second coming of Maggie!

Or if she slips up.. it'll be that ex-soldier dude.

Or they elect a BAMEer as leader, deport everyone and yet they can say see, were not racist, we have a colonial ethnic minority leader
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9229 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:16:11 pm
Or they elect a BAMEer as leader, deport everyone and yet they can say see, were not racist, we have a colonial ethnic minority leader
Yeah I thought of that scenario too.

But still can't see the Tories setting a precedent for putting the first BAME'er into No.10.

They'd instantly lose all of their right-wing support - both within the party and the country as a whole. Too risky. They want to win the next election. That's the only objective at the moment. Everything's gearing towards that.
Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,176
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9230 on: Today at 08:06:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:05 pm
Id ramp up the British patriotic rhetoric ten fold if Starmer was up against one of the Tories ethnic minority candidates. Put his face everywhere make it all about him. White sells, and all that matters is we (Labour) win.
Am I missing a joke here?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,497
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9231 on: Today at 08:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 08:06:33 pm
Am I missing a joke here?

She's pretty much hit the nail on the head as far as a far too large section of this country is concerned. You can imagine the outrage, The Muslims are trying to take control of the UK, Sharia Law will be brought in, we'll all be wearing Burkas, the usual shite the racists come out with.
There are large sections of Tory support who will be going mad that a non-white is in a position to be PM. west_london_red said on here the other day along the lines of that he has wondered if Boris surrounded himself with BAME MPs to protect himself from losing the gig, as the nutters in the party wouldn't allow one of those MPs to replace him.
Scouse not English

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,223
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9232 on: Today at 08:49:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:45:38 pm
She's pretty much hit the nail on the head as far as a far too large section of this country is concerned. You can imagine the outrage, The Muslims are trying to take control of the UK, Sharia Law will be brought in, we'll all be wearing Burkas, the usual shite the racists come out with.
There are large sections of Tory support who will be going mad that a non-white is in a position to be PM. west_london_red said on here the other day along the lines of that he has wondered if Boris surrounded himself with BAME MPs to protect himself from losing the gig, as the nutters in the party wouldn't allow one of those MPs to replace him.
I mean its an opinion, I will give you that.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
