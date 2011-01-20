The latest odds on who will be the next Tory leader from William Hill show Mordaunt as the clear favourite, at 4/6.



New poll from @SavantaComRes

finds just 11% of the public and 16% of Conservative voters can correctly name Penny Mordaunt when shown a photo of her.



Sunak 66%

Truss 33%

Mordaunt 11%



I suspect that a large part of Morduants's 'success' has been due to keeping her head down and her gob shut which would explain why many couldn't identify her. It is more worrying that few would probably recognise that she is just an ERG nutter with a penchant for freeports which she seems to think will liberate us all.A lot is made of her being in the naval reserves at some point although (to me at least) that would seem to on a similar level to being in the scouts. (No disrespect to folk here who volunteer for perfectly good reasons, but mates of mine who have served as regulars were rather dismissive of part-timers).Mordaunt's first foray into the field was that disasterous, flag-shagging video featuring convicted murderer Oskar Pistorious, Jonnie Peacock and Dame Sarah Gilbert (who asked to be removed from it), and poor Jo Cox who would no doubt have opposed almost everything that Mordaunt stands for had she not been brutally murdered by another right wing nutter.She also seems to do that Truss thing where she pulls artificial poses in photos, although she mostly looks like the lovechild of Thatcher and Alan B'Stard.Her one redeeming feature seems be not despising the gay community (her twin is gay) although she has managed to piss off the trans lot as a way of maintaining her anti-woke credentials.Not a word from any of them on the crises in the climate, NHS, employment, housing or the cost of living. A plague on all of their (many) houses.