Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 299918 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,468
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 04:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:54:45 pm
Whats the sanction for telling the c*nt Hoyle to fuck off
It's OK as long as you're wearing a top hat.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 04:17:09 pm
Dont think any are claiming to be are they? More like the 3rd reich

That article said it that's why I asked as it didn't make sense.  Mind you most journalists or reporters don't make sense these days.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,289
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
The latest odds on who will be the next Tory leader from William Hill show Mordaunt as the clear favourite, at 4/6.

New poll from @SavantaComRes
 finds just 11% of the public and 16% of Conservative voters can correctly name Penny Mordaunt when shown a photo of her.

Sunak 66%
Truss 33%
Mordaunt 11%
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,510
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:30:53 pm
What do they mean by a one nation Tory?

It represents an old, but still heretical, Tory idea that the working class are also citizens of the country. It is said to originate with Benjamin Disraeli. The more usual idea, as represented by Salisbury, Churchill, Baldwin, Thatcher and Johnson etc is that the working class have a right to live (you can't actually kill them) but shouldn't be taken into consideration when devising economic and social policies for the country.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 05:03:34 pm »
Hunt and Zahawi out.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:37:17 pm
The latest odds on who will be the next Tory leader from William Hill show Mordaunt as the clear favourite, at 4/6.

New poll from @SavantaComRes
 finds just 11% of the public and 16% of Conservative voters can correctly name Penny Mordaunt when shown a photo of her.

Sunak 66%
Truss 33%
Mordaunt 11%
I suspect that a large part of Morduants's 'success' has been due to keeping her head down and her gob shut which would explain why many couldn't identify her. It is more worrying that few would probably recognise that she is just an ERG nutter with a penchant for freeports which she seems to think will liberate us all.

A lot is made of her being in the naval reserves at some point although (to me at least) that would seem to on a similar level to being in the scouts. (No disrespect to folk here who volunteer for perfectly good reasons, but mates of mine who have served as regulars were rather dismissive of part-timers).

Mordaunt's first foray into the field was that disasterous, flag-shagging video featuring convicted murderer Oskar Pistorious, Jonnie Peacock and Dame Sarah Gilbert (who asked to be removed from it), and poor Jo Cox who would no doubt have opposed almost everything that Mordaunt stands for had she not been brutally murdered by another right wing nutter.

She also seems to do that Truss thing where she pulls artificial poses in photos, although she mostly looks like the lovechild of Thatcher and Alan B'Stard.

Her one redeeming feature seems be not despising the gay community (her twin is gay) although she has managed to piss off the trans lot as a way of maintaining her anti-woke credentials.





Not a word from any of them on the crises in the climate, NHS, employment, housing or the cost of living. A plague on all of their (many) houses.  :wanker
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
50 of them voted for Truss. What the actual?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,541
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 03:37:40 pm
A bad, bad wool him.

He actually is a dyed in the wool, Chorley twat.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,464
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Mord is murder in German, I keep reading Mordaunt as the murdering aunt.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online cynicaloldgit

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm »
Bold prediction time: Sunak wont attract more than 88 votes tomorrow.
Logged
"You can always lie to others, but never to yourself."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,053
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: cynicaloldgit on Today at 05:30:34 pm
Bold prediction time: Sunak wont attract more than 88 votes tomorrow.

Hunt, Zahawi and Tommy Twoguns has supporters that would go to Sunak.
Logged

Online cynicaloldgit

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 05:41:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:32:45 pm
Hunt, Zahawi and Tommy Twoguns has supporters that would go to Sunak.
True; however, the right of the party are probably going to be unifying behind Truss, so the less extreme (given the caveat that theyre all Tories) will be trying to get Mordaunt through as she is pretty much guaranteed to beat Truss with the membership. I reckon Fishy Rishis goose is cooked.
Logged
"You can always lie to others, but never to yourself."
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 