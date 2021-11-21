Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 297815 times)

Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 08:50:45 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:41:55 am
That`s not how humans work. See: the United States and the zealots who set it up, or Israel...

They go out of their way to prove how shitty they are, quite possibly to prove to others that 'they're one of them'
Logged

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:41:49 am
Why did she make him Foreign Sec. in the first place if she couldn't trust him with sensitive info.

Rather then him sniping from the back benches, bring him into the cabinet and give him enough rope to hang himself so hes exposed as the clown he really is and not fit for a senior government position?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Iska

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 09:04:27 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:40:33 am
You would've thought life experiences would've taught them empathy
Theyre people, mate.  They have as many different life experiences as the rest of us do, and as much capacity to draw different conclusions as anybody else.  Hate seeing this attitude.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 09:13:30 am »
Bedenoch isnt going to win but i would love her to. She is crap.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 09:31:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:57:05 am
Rather then him sniping from the back benches, bring him into the cabinet and give him enough rope to hang himself so hes exposed as the clown he really is and not fit for a senior government position?
Well she did that alright, and he obliged (ask Nazanin) but it didn't do him any harm. Must admit, I thought that would be the end of him.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:41:49 am
Why did she make him Foreign Sec. in the first place if she couldn't trust him with sensitive info.
I  expect 'politics' (as ill-judged as it was) was more important to May.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 09:41:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:13:30 am
Bedenoch isnt going to win but i would love her to. She is crap.
By crap, do you mean most likely to lose a general election, or most likely to do harm to the country?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 09:46:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:41:24 am
By crap, do you mean most likely to lose a general election, or most likely to do harm to the country?

Both.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
Blue on bluehow the Tories are painting Sunak. You love to see it


Logged
Believer

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 09:55:32 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:09 am
Well she did that alright, and he obliged (ask Nazanin) but it didn't do him any harm. Must admit, I thought that would be the end of him.

He is one of a kind in all senses. He was destined to follow May after the 2017 election and the normal rules dont apply to him. They do and will to others because unlike Boris, tonnes of humiliation and criticism is likely do drive them more to, as Malcolm Tucker would say, an assisted suicide.
Logged

Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:04:27 am
Theyre people, mate.  They have as many different life experiences as the rest of us do, and as much capacity to draw different conclusions as anybody else.  Hate seeing this attitude.

This stemmed from her wanting to rid the country of 'wokeness', she's chatting shit and there's absolutely no need other than to appeal to the racists
Logged

Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 09:59:15 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:53:24 am
Blue on bluehow the Tories are painting Sunak. You love to see it



Most of that reads quite positively from a socialist perspective.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online djahern

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 10:13:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:29:50 am
Who do we think gets the boot today?
Braverman I would think. Might see two not make it, Zahawi the other one.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 10:15:16 am »
Zahawis mob I think will go to Hunt in purely a tactical vote point of view.
Logged

Online filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 10:17:02 am »
The fact that the pro-Johnson mob are so obviously trying to make sure it isn't Sunak, will probably help him with some MPs
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:17:02 am
The fact that the pro-Johnson mob are so obviously trying to make sure it isn't Sunak, will probably help him with some MPs

There seems to be quite a strong belief that Sunak is making it into the final two. I think he has a lot of candidates votes to call upon if he needs them. Question is whether he gets Mordaunt or Truss.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 10:35:25 am »
I think it's about time that Labour pressed the shitshow of the Economy everytime the Tories touch it.

I read something a while back saying that every time the Conservatives are in power, they leave the Economy in ruins and when Labour are in, they have mostly improved things (Obviously the world-wide financial crash affected the British economy)

This doesn't get raised enough if this is the case. Every Labour ad should be 'The Tories cannot and never could be trusted with the ecomony' - they make their rich mates and themselves richer and fuck everyone else.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:16 am
Zahawis mob I think will go to Hunt in purely a tactical vote point of view.

I think Zahawi will last longer in the contest then Hunt.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:59:15 am
Most of that reads quite positively from a socialist perspective.

As much as I dislike Sunak if I had to pick someone from that sorry list I think I would pick Sunak as hes not promising unfunded tax cuts for which public services will take the brunt.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:36 am
As much as I dislike Sunak if I had to pick someone from that sorry list I think I would pick Sunak as hes not promising unfunded tax cuts for which public services will take the brunt.

But they are only promising them to win the votes of MPs and their nutter members.  When it comes to reality, I'm guessing they may not actually follow through.  Would be a fucking disaster if they did!
Logged

Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 10:54:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:31 am
There seems to be quite a strong belief that Sunak is making it into the final two. I think he has a lot of candidates votes to call upon if he needs them. Question is whether he gets Mordaunt or Truss.

We'll have a clearer idea after the numbers today. If Sunak's MP lead is still significant once you add in the undeclared, then it's his spot in the final two to lose. If he has a huge number of MPs, such as Johnson did, then he can tactically knock out other candidates he doesn't fancy facing in the public vote.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online cynicaloldgit

  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 10:58:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:35:25 am
I think it's about time that Labour pressed the shitshow of the Economy everytime the Tories touch it.

Its one of the great lies that crops up at every GE: the Conservatives can be trusted with the economy.

Labour should stop playing nice and just ram the Tories disgusting record since 2010 down their throats the next time that cliché comes around.
Logged
"You can always lie to others, but never to yourself."

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 11:10:37 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:40:33 am
You would've thought life experiences would've taught them empathy

This a dodgy argument I think. But you hear it quite a lot. The experience of poverty, persecution, racism, even genocide is said to have been a kind of school. And anyone graduating from the 'school' without learning the appropriate lesson (eg 'empathy') is deemed to be a special kind of failure. It often makes those untouched by poverty, persecution, racism and genocide really angry. "You belong to a group who went through a genocide and you don't have more empathy than someone from a group who didn't? You should be ashamed of yourself."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 11:11:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:54:42 am
But they are only promising them to win the votes of MPs and their nutter members.  When it comes to reality, I'm guessing they may not actually follow through.  Would be a fucking disaster if they did!

The problem is knowing these wankers, for the first time in their lives they might actually do what they say! 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 11:11:21 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:54:52 am
We'll have a clearer idea after the numbers today. If Sunak's MP lead is still significant once you add in the undeclared, then it's his spot in the final two to lose. If he has a huge number of MPs, such as Johnson did, then he can tactically knock out other candidates he doesn't fancy facing in the public vote.


He and camp will fear Mordor the most (and out of all of them, I think she'd chime best with the electorate)

Hopefully he'll do a job on her - but I think 1) she'll have too much support of her own; and 2) Sunak seems a bit cack-handed at the political dark arts and there are factions of the Tory Party out to get him (wouldn't totally rule out him trying to be clever but managing to knock himself out in the process)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 11:12:01 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:50:45 am
They go out of their way to prove how shitty they are, quite possibly to prove to others that 'they're one of them'

Weird stuff. Kind of racist actually.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9106 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Had a great argument with a shy tory in work today. Apparently I didn't realise this government have had a pandemic to deal with the past 2 years so I asked him what about the other 10 they've been in power? Soon shut up and moved onto talking about too many 'woke' people these days.
Logged

Online Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9107 on: Today at 11:14:13 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:41:49 am
Why did she make him Foreign Sec. in the first place if she couldn't trust him with sensitive info.

Indeed. She answered journalists with something like oh its Boris, you know when pressed about his unsuitability for the post.

Folk are rightly commenting on the utter awfulness of this crop of leadership contenders, but it shouldnt be forgotten how absolutely dreadful May was.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9108 on: Today at 11:15:47 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:40:33 am
You would've thought life experiences would've taught them empathy

As someone who is BAME I see where your coming from, but at the same time do not underestimate the impact money and some power can have on people. You also cant assume all BAME people are the same, my parents came from India just like Sunaks but our upbringings and lives are obviously very different!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9109 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote
Mordaunt says if the Tories do not win the next election, the prospect of Brexit gains will be lost. She is the candidate most likely to win the election for the Tories, she says. She goes on:

    I am the candidate that Labour fear the most.

(This is probably more than an idle boast. Some Labour figures say the same in private.)
Logged

Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 11:19:07 am »
Had the misfortune to catch a bit of Mordaunts pitch on sky earlier and she was banging on about women with a willy (and bizarrely referred to Thatcher) and that she (Mordaunt) doesnt have a willy.  Then went onto reference  her time in the military.  Far from a war hero she was apparently in the naval reserve.  I switched over again at that point. 

Its like living in an alternative reality with this cabal.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9111 on: Today at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:01 am
Weird stuff. Kind of racist actually.

Probably but its quite a widely held BAME view in my experience, in my house and wider circle Sunak and Patel are regularly referred to as spoons which is an Indian expression for a stooge or lacky, in this case of white folk.

The other thing to consider, something Im sure youll know about as a keen history student, is the outsider often ends up being the most zealous to the cause be that politics or religion for example.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 11:22:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:19:07 am
Had the misfortune to catch a bit of Mordaunts pitch on sky earlier and she was banging on about women with a willy (and bizarrely referred to Thatcher) and that she (Mordaunt) doesnt have a willy.  Then went onto reference  her time in the military.  Far from a war hero she was apparently in the naval reserve.  I switched over again at that point. 

Its like living in an alternative reality with this cabal.


If we lived in a country populated by sensible, pragmatic people, it'd just be amusing.

But we don't.

The country is stuffed with utter bellends, and our electoral system means that there only needs to be just over a third of voters who make their choice on fuckwitted grounds, to make the whole country suffer.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 11:26:02 am »
Are we the only democracy in the world that uses FPTP?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:26:02 am
Are we the only democracy in the world that uses FPTP?

The US?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9115 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Some of the most extremest views I have heard have been from ethnic minorities.
Logged

Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9116 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:01 am
Weird stuff. Kind of racist actually.

 :lmao


Logged

Online Machae

  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9117 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:22:09 am
Probably but its quite a widely held BAME view in my experience, in my house and wider circle Sunak and Patel are regularly referred to as spoons which is an Indian expression for a stooge or lacky, in this case of white folk.

The other thing to consider, something Im sure youll know about as a keen history student, is the outsider often ends up being the most zealous to the cause be that politics or religion for example.

Indeed, sometimes you have to shout loudest otherwise people will question your credentials sadly.

I dont understand the need for her to stress that she will remove 'wokeness' from being taught, its fodder for the racists
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9118 on: Today at 11:37:28 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:22:09 am
Probably but its quite a widely held BAME view in my experience, in my house and wider circle Sunak and Patel are regularly referred to as spoons which is an Indian expression for a stooge or lacky, in this case of white folk.

The other thing to consider, something Im sure youll know about as a keen history student, is the outsider often ends up being the most zealous to the cause be that politics or religion for example.

It's a very interesting subject. 'Outsiders' or 'marginal figures' are indeed often known for zealotry and for taking a cause to its moral and political limits and beyond. Napoleon was Corsican, not French. Stalin was Georgian, not Russian. Hitler was Austrian, not German, Nadine Dorries is Scouse, not English - just to take 4 of the most evil figures in world history.

I've never heard 'spoons' before, but it sounds similar to the 'Uncle Tom' insult. I recognise the force of such insults. But I cringe when I hear that certain groups or tribes or ethnicities OUGHT to behave in certain ways, or believe in certain things. It always sounds racist to me. And it usually comes from people who know nothing about the specificities or the contradictions of a given situation where people are not doing the 'right thing' in their accusers eyes. Israel's obviously a good example of that. At its crudest this becomes, "You'd have thought that the Holocaust would have taught them a lesson."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
