Probably but its quite a widely held BAME view in my experience, in my house and wider circle Sunak and Patel are regularly referred to as spoons which is an Indian expression for a stooge or lacky, in this case of white folk.



The other thing to consider, something Im sure youll know about as a keen history student, is the outsider often ends up being the most zealous to the cause be that politics or religion for example.



It's a very interesting subject. 'Outsiders' or 'marginal figures' are indeed often known for zealotry and for taking a cause to its moral and political limits and beyond. Napoleon was Corsican, not French. Stalin was Georgian, not Russian. Hitler was Austrian, not German, Nadine Dorries is Scouse, not English - just to take 4 of the most evil figures in world history.I've never heard 'spoons' before, but it sounds similar to the 'Uncle Tom' insult. I recognise the force of such insults. But I cringe when I hear that certain groups or tribes or ethnicities OUGHT to behave in certain ways, or believe in certain things. It always sounds racist to me. And it usually comes from people who know nothing about the specificities or the contradictions of a given situation where people are not doing the 'right thing' in their accusers eyes. Israel's obviously a good example of that. At its crudest this becomes, "You'd have thought that the Holocaust would have taught them a lesson."