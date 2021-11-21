Poll

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 296998 times)

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9040 on: Yesterday at 06:43:18 pm »
Part of the reason why British politics is so fucked is the way the Tories and the Labour party choose their leaders. The whole process forces candidates to lie and to take up positions they don't believe in in order to appeal to electorates which bear no relation to the British public. I know Tories tend to lie anyway and that the Parliamentary Conservative party is weighed down with liars, cheats and nonentities, but we are now in a position where the next Prime Minister simply has to - or has to pretend to - believe in smashing the NI Protocol, perpetuating the Rwanda scandal, cutting taxes for the rich, reducing public spending, protecting the reputation of Johnson etc. If they don't subscribe to these acts of vandalism they will not be at the races. Anyone telling the truth about the Johnson years has no chance. Anyone stating that the austerity policies pursued since 2008 have failed has no chance. Anyone pointing to the crisis in local government and the pauperisation of large parts of the UK has no chance.   

But it's not so different from the disastrous election in the Labour party which Corbyn won. Labour's election was less of freak show of course, but once the PLP had made their little edit and the real contest was thrown open to the mass membership the same disastrous dynamic was at work. The Labour members were on the far left of British politics, they did not represent the average voter (or even Labour voter) in any substantial way, and consequently the candidates all had to pretend to be more left wing than they were in order to stand a chance of winning. Actually Liz Kendall didn't pretend. I think she picked up 1 per cent of the vote. And of course Jeremy Corbyn didn't need to pretend. He was way out there and that was very appealing to Dave Spart, Millicent Hennessy and the rest.

At least Labour was only electing a Leader of the Opposition then. This bunch of right-wing extremists have the power to determine our next Prime Minister.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9041 on: Yesterday at 06:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
They're already fighting amongst themselves claiming there have been dirty tricks, Dorries claiming Sunak supporters voted for Hunt to get him into next round.

Nadine Dorries, the voice of reason.

Just funny to see them attack each other and of course that wont help Tories from the perspective of the electorate.  Early days too, plenty of dirty tricks incoming.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9042 on: Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
They're already fighting amongst themselves claiming there have been dirty tricks, Dorries claiming Sunak supporters voted for Hunt to get him into next round.

Which is exactly what Johnson's campaign (of which Nads was a supporter) did in 2019 so that Boris would have to run against Hunt, not Gove.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9043 on: Yesterday at 07:03:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:47:57 pm
Nadine Dorries, the voice of reason.

Just funny to see them attack each other and of course that wont help Tories from the perspective of the electorate.  Early days too, plenty of dirty tricks incoming.

Its great to see. The numptys who still back Boris will see the ones who outsted him fighting and acting like twat, AKA Tories, and hopefully will feel betrayed and not vote Tory next time.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9044 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm
They're already fighting amongst themselves claiming there have been dirty tricks, Dorries claiming Sunak supporters voted for Hunt to get him into next round.

Dirty tricks ? Or simply just tactical voting which has been going on for decades when the public vote in a GE ?

And why would they deliberately want Hunt - who I don't think has got a chance BTW - the guy who came 2nd last time to progress in the race ?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9045 on: Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm
Dirty tricks ? Or simply just tactical voting which has been going on for decades when the public vote in a GE ?

And why would they deliberately want Hunt - who I don't think has got a chance BTW - the guy who came 2nd last time to progress in the race ?

Because apparently  - at least according to Dorries anyway, so you know, treat this accordingly - the Sunak campaign wnat Hunt in the final 2 as that is who they are most confident of beating in the membership vote.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9046 on: Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm »
Gutted for my man Javid.  What a week for him, triggering all this and then being chewed up and spat out immediately.  Reminds me of Shearer at Newcastle but at least he got to do the job for a bit.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9047 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:19:53 pm
Because apparently  - at least according to Dorries anyway, so you know, treat this accordingly - the Sunak campaign wnat Hunt in the final 2 as that is who they are most confident of beating in the membership vote.
It's like us wanting Ole to stay at the wheel?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9048 on: Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Gutted for my man Javid.  What a week for him, triggering all this and then being chewed up and spat out immediately.  Reminds me of Shearer at Newcastle but at least he got to do the job for a bit.

Do we get to sing the MOTD tune at Javid then?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9049 on: Yesterday at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:46 pm
Do we get to sing the MOTD tune at Javid then?

His name kind of fits the tune if you crowbar it in enough.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9050 on: Yesterday at 09:02:15 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was blocked from accessing state secrets as foreign secretary because Downing Street believed he was a security risk

https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-access-to-state-secrets-was-restricted-when-he-was-foreign-secretary-2019-7?utmSource=twitter&utmContent=referral&utmTerm=topbar&referrer=twitter via @businessinsider
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9051 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:02:15 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was blocked from accessing state secrets as foreign secretary because Downing Street believed he was a security risk

https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-access-to-state-secrets-was-restricted-when-he-was-foreign-secretary-2019-7?utmSource=twitter&utmContent=referral&utmTerm=topbar&referrer=twitter via @businessinsider

Whoever wins the leadership will probably put him back there.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9052 on: Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:03:20 pm
Whoever wins the leadership will probably put him back there.
Not when the Putin papers come out .
Btw, is he immune fron prosecution as PM or something? I've seen several posts on here suggesting he's toast once he's ousted.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9053 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm »
They are really going for Johnson on twitter tonight, all sorts of stuff flying around like this one.

'A couple of black eyes': Johnson and the plot to attack a reporter

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jul/14/black-eyes-boris-johnson-plot-attack-reporter-darius-guppy?CMP=share_btn_tw
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9054 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:36:37 pm
Not when the Putin papers come out .
Btw, is he immune fron prosecution as PM or something? I've seen several posts on here suggesting he's toast once he's ousted.

I don't think so, but I'm not sure if it's considered the done thing to prosecute the head of a government. They certainly don't like to do that in the US, but whatever might pass for immunity in the UK won't last long once he leaves office.

Will be interested to see the reaction when stories start coming out. He's made a lot of enemies recently, but even if there's not enough evidence for a prosecution, there'll be plenty out there hell bent on destroying what's left of his reputation and leaving his post-political ambitions in ruins. His die hards will likely just see it as character assassination though. Unless something seismic comes out that can actually drag him into a court and get a conviction, it seems there will be plenty of people who see Bozo as some kind of weird martyr.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9055 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:02:15 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was blocked from accessing state secrets as foreign secretary because Downing Street believed he was a security risk

https://www.businessinsider.com/boris-johnson-access-to-state-secrets-was-restricted-when-he-was-foreign-secretary-2019-7?utmSource=twitter&utmContent=referral&utmTerm=topbar&referrer=twitter via @businessinsider

I know for a fact that he was the most loathed FOM in the last 30 years because he was exactly as he is: feckless, ignorant, condescending to subordinates & racist.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9056 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm »
Can Downing Street block a VONC? Surprised they can although it wouldnt be the first time this mob has diverged from regs.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9057 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm »
The belief is that when Braverman and Bedenoch drop out that Liz Truss will become the choice of the Tory right of party.

Fingers crossed. If Mordaunt misses out on the final then its in the bag for Truss and its time for Labour to get out the bunting.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9058 on: Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm
The belief is that when Braverman and Bedenoch drop out that Liz Truss will become the choice of the Tory right of party.

Fingers crossed. If Mordaunt misses out on the final then its in the bag for Truss and its time for Labour to get out the bunting.

Can you imagine Truss in an election debate with Starmer? Hell rip her to shreds :D
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9059 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm »
Bedenoch sounds particularly awful. You think the horrors of the frontbench are bad enough then you delve below the surface, finding a deeper layer of hell.

Quote
She promised that if she won, she'd 'take on the snowflakes'

A bright career no doubt beckons.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9060 on: Today at 12:02:17 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm
Bedenoch sounds particularly awful. You think the horrors of the frontbench are bad enough then you delve below the surface, finding a deeper layer of hell.

A bright career no doubt beckons.

Thing is, the likes of her are battling for the Tory right and a fair few of the membership. There is very little chance that being the main thrust of any election campaign. The whole culture war thing is now way down the list of peoples priority.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9061 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm
The belief is that when Braverman and Bedenoch drop out that Liz Truss will become the choice of the Tory right of party.

Fingers crossed. If Mordaunt misses out on the final then its in the bag for Truss and its time for Labour to get out the bunting.

Not sure Truss is all that popular with the members, of course her media pals have plenty of time to start whipping up support for her
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9062 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm
Can you imagine Truss in an election debate with Starmer? Hell rip her to shreds :D


Truss would struggle against a reception school aged child, let alone Starmer. It just shows how stupid MPs are that even after hearing her speak, they are voting for her.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9063 on: Today at 12:30:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:14:52 am
Truss would struggle against a reception school aged child, let alone Starmer. It just shows how stupid MPs are that even after hearing her speak, they are voting for her.

Coincidentally my daughter got her school report today for the end of reception and her teacher did say she was very good at negotiating and getting her point across. So if you can provide the Truss I can provide the reception school aged child!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9064 on: Today at 12:39:56 am »
three MPs said today they would not stand after struggling to get the support of 20 MPs. They are:

Rehman Chishti

Grant Shapps

Sajid Javid
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9065 on: Today at 01:05:29 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm
Bedenoch sounds particularly awful. You think the horrors of the frontbench are bad enough then you delve below the surface, finding a deeper layer of hell.

A bright career no doubt beckons.

Amazing, how people from a minority group could be so ignorant and repulsive in their policies
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9066 on: Today at 07:10:44 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:05:29 am
Amazing, how people from a minority group could be so ignorant and repulsive in their policies
Why?

People from minorities have just as much right to be abhorrent as anyone else.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9067 on: Today at 07:29:50 am »
Who do we think gets the boot today?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9068 on: Today at 07:51:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Can Downing Street block a VONC? Surprised they can although it wouldnt be the first time this mob has diverged from regs.

I read they blocked it by filling the timetable with other stuff, so it couldn't be fitted in.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9069 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Can Downing Street block a VONC? Surprised they can although it wouldnt be the first time this mob has diverged from regs.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:51:15 am
I read they blocked it by filling the timetable with other stuff, so it couldn't be fitted in.

Apparently the wording of the motion wasn't standard, mentioning the Prime Minister when it is normally a motion of no confidence in HMs Government,
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9070 on: Today at 08:11:02 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:51:15 am
I read they blocked it by filling the timetable with other stuff, so it couldn't be fitted in.

Conventionally they have to allow it, they disallowed it on a technicality despite the parliamentary secretary deeming it fine.  If Labour amend it by excluding Johnson the Tories will let the vote happen apparently.

Interesting to see what Hoyle has to say as I'm fairly sure he sets the agenda.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9071 on: Today at 08:14:01 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
Gutted for my man Javid.  What a week for him, triggering all this and then being chewed up and spat out immediately.  Reminds me of Shearer at Newcastle but at least he got to do the job for a bit.

Definitely stitched up by colleagues and friends in the press. Not that i care, that`s what Tories are, it only gets worse further up the food chain.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9072 on: Today at 08:24:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm
The belief is that when Braverman and Bedenoch drop out that Liz Truss will become the choice of the Tory right of party.

Fingers crossed. If Mordaunt misses out on the final then its in the bag for Truss and its time for Labour to get out the bunting.

Sunak beats Truss in the run-off.  Mordaunt beats Sunak if they are head to head.
