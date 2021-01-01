Part of the reason why British politics is so fucked is the way the Tories and the Labour party choose their leaders. The whole process forces candidates to lie and to take up positions they don't believe in in order to appeal to electorates which bear no relation to the British public. I know Tories tend to lie anyway and that the Parliamentary Conservative party is weighed down with liars, cheats and nonentities, but we are now in a position where the next Prime Minister simply has to - or has to pretend to - believe in smashing the NI Protocol, perpetuating the Rwanda scandal, cutting taxes for the rich, reducing public spending, protecting the reputation of Johnson etc. If they don't subscribe to these acts of vandalism they will not be at the races. Anyone telling the truth about the Johnson years has no chance. Anyone stating that the austerity policies pursued since 2008 have failed has no chance. Anyone pointing to the crisis in local government and the pauperisation of large parts of the UK has no chance.



But it's not so different from the disastrous election in the Labour party which Corbyn won. Labour's election was less of freak show of course, but once the PLP had made their little edit and the real contest was thrown open to the mass membership the same disastrous dynamic was at work. The Labour members were on the far left of British politics, they did not represent the average voter (or even Labour voter) in any substantial way, and consequently the candidates all had to pretend to be more left wing than they were in order to stand a chance of winning. Actually Liz Kendall didn't pretend. I think she picked up 1 per cent of the vote. And of course Jeremy Corbyn didn't need to pretend. He was way out there and that was very appealing to Dave Spart, Millicent Hennessy and the rest.



At least Labour was only electing a Leader of the Opposition then. This bunch of right-wing extremists have the power to determine our next Prime Minister.



