Dont the problems caused by energy prices dwarf those caused by brexit? I would expect covid related issues to still be more costly than brexit ones right now too. Not saying we should ignore the need to find a solution, but it shouldn't be at the front of the queue.



That's a different issue though. short term, energy prices is by far the biggest immediate problem that needs sorting. I would derail the thread going into this too deep but I think that's the one advantage Putin has, he knows western politician's careers are on the line if they don't solve these problems. imo he's banking on western politicians selling out Ukraine and lifting sanctions etc otherwise they will face the voters wrath. not saying it will happen but I think that's how he sees it.This doesn't mean we should ignore the basics of economic trade, other countries are suffering from high energy costs but they are doing far better than us economically. they have a system that helps their companies to be efficient and competitive. they are in the SM+CU.