Protectionism is a dirty word to those that believe in the truly free market. Globalisation makes it dangerous game to play though.
Jacob Reese Mogg would agree, he says he sees no reason why British workers can't work under the same conditions as workers in India.
How do we hope to compete with countries who exploit their workers with no workers rights and low wages without protecting ourselves, the only other way to compete is to get rid of workers rights and bring in lower wages.
A truly free market means a worker in the UK has to compete with a worker in countries with none of the benefits a UK worker enjoys. all these benefits cost money. they are added to the costs of goods we sell.