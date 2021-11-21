Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 295234 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 01:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:15 pm
The problem is that there is no economic solution for our woes which does not involve entering the Single Market. And in order to increase our 'sovereignty' (which apparently matters to voters) we would need to be able to influence the creation of the rules and laws for that market - which means of course being a full member of the EU.

In one.

There's a reason why we are top and bottom of both, inflation and growth tables across European nations.

A certain amount of inflation is baked in, no matter what.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:54:46 pm
Proper Brexiter, former military reservist, fairly long & broad history of government service whilst being distant enough from Johnson's cabinet to not get tarred too much by recent events?

But no great senior backbench experience, unless that's what swings in her favour but would leave her quite exposed
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,463
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:53:20 pm
I think that's a correct assessment. I just do not know if the UK electorate will ever reach this point of understanding. I think they will, but it will require much more pain - and what do you know, they are likely to get it!
The point of understanding will soon be reached in my opinion, but expecting people in their millions to admit their monumental stupidity is another matter.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,395
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:25:39 pm
But no great senior backbench experience, unless that's what swings in her favour but would leave her quite exposed


Polling shows she's very popular amongst the membership.

Strong Brexit credentials (from before the Referendum), untainted by the Bozo farce, economically right-wing, appeared in a swimsuit on Splash.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 01:34:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:17:25 pm
Dont the problems caused by energy prices dwarf those caused by brexit? I would expect covid related issues to still be more costly than brexit ones right now too. Not saying we should ignore the need to find a solution, but it shouldn't be at the front of the queue.
That's a different issue though. short term, energy prices is by far the biggest immediate problem that needs sorting. I would derail the thread going into this too deep but I think that's the one advantage Putin has, he knows western politician's careers are on the line if they don't solve these problems. imo he's banking on western politicians selling out Ukraine and lifting sanctions etc otherwise they will face the voters wrath. not saying it will happen but I think that's how he sees it.
This doesn't mean we should ignore the basics of economic trade, other countries are suffering from high energy costs but they are doing far better than us economically. they have a system that helps their companies to be efficient and competitive. they are in the SM+CU.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,133
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 01:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:44:29 am
This seems unlikely to be it when hes well-known not to be religious, and the polling so far is showing that the Tories dont seem to have any difficulty with the idea of a leader from a minority.

Im just interested in why my superficial impression of Javid - fairly strong personality, no particular ideological baggage, basically competent - appears not to resonate at all.  There have been times theyd be jumping at the centrist candidate but this is clearly not one of them.  I read that he was perceived as creepy but I dont pay enough attention to know if thats right.


https://www.theyworkforyou.com/mp/24854/sajid_javid/bromsgrove/votes

Twat.

Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,038
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
One of Sunaks meaningless slogans is rebuild the economy.

You were in charge of the fucking economy until a week ago!
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,270
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:50:02 pm
One of Sunaks meaningless slogans is rebuild the economy.

You were in charge of the fucking economy until a week ago!

But the slate is wiped clean now.  Just like the past 12 years.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 02:10:04 pm »
Priti's not running. I'd guess there were quite a few people waiting on that decision who will now plump for Liz (or maybe Braverman or Badenoch, but realistically they'll be switching to Truss later anyway).
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:34:23 pm

Polling shows she's very popular amongst the membership.

Strong Brexit credentials (from before the Referendum), untainted by the Bozo farce, economically right-wing, appeared in a swimsuit on Splash.



Yeah, I mean fair enough, but that alone aren't credentials enough to run a country. Its all good though, they all look shit candidates and like him or loathe him, Boris brought in the votes
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,516
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:18:20 pm
Ps. Are any of the candidates starting their position on Northern Ireland?

Half of them have never heard of it and the other half couldn't give a shiny shit.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 02:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:24:15 pm
The problem is that there is no economic solution for our woes which does not involve entering the Single Market. And in order to increase our 'sovereignty' (which apparently matters to voters) we would need to be able to influence the creation of the rules and laws for that market - which means of course being a full member of the EU.
I think it was always possible for the UK to stay in the single market under something like EFTA/EEA terms but with a slightly stronger influence over the creation of rules (basically a formal version of what exists informally now), but the real blocker would probably have been free movement of people.  I think there was a genuine chance of something like that happening if Cameron hadn't fucked off and let the nutters take over.

It would be insane for Labour to try and sell something like that in the current climate though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:34:41 pm
That's a different issue though. short term, energy prices is by far the biggest immediate problem that needs sorting. I would derail the thread going into this too deep but I think that's the one advantage Putin has, he knows western politician's careers are on the line if they don't solve these problems. imo he's banking on western politicians selling out Ukraine and lifting sanctions etc otherwise they will face the voters wrath. not saying it will happen but I think that's how he sees it.
This doesn't mean we should ignore the basics of economic trade, other countries are suffering from high energy costs but they are doing far better than us economically. they have a system that helps their companies to be efficient and competitive. they are in the SM+CU.


From the first google source (looks official, but I'm not saying it is) . Suggests EU inflation is at 8.8% and ours it at 9.1% .  Crude, but suggests Brexit is .3% difference.
Agree with what you see as Putin's thoughts.  Question is, who blinks first.

(source https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/inflation-rate?continent=europe)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
Only four have the required backers so far according to that Guido Fawkes arsehole (via The Guardian).  Sunak, Mourdant, Truss and Tugendhat, in that order.  Badenoch is close.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,039
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:06:44 pm
Only four have the required backers so far according to that Guido Fawkes arsehole (via The Guardian).  Sunak, Mourdant, Truss and Tugendhat, in that order.  Badenoch is close.

Something like half the MP's still to decide dont they?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 04:10:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:27:50 pm
From the first google source (looks official, but I'm not saying it is) . Suggests EU inflation is at 8.8% and ours it at 9.1% .  Crude, but suggests Brexit is .3% difference.
Agree with what you see as Putin's thoughts.  Question is, who blinks first.

(source https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/inflation-rate?continent=europe)
Inflation caused by Brexit is only a part of the problem. increased costs due to red tape and tarrifs has impacted inflation. these added costs weren't all down to the impact of trading with the EU. also impacted by us ripping up hundreds of trade deals we had as members of the EU with countrys outside the EU.
The competitive efficient trading environment fallout of leaving the SM is a different problem and many are looking at Growth, GDP as proof to show leaving the EU has been a disaster. we are set to be bottom of G7. 2nd Bottom G20, only Russia worse.
afair, We were top or 2nd from top of these tables for years until the referendum. we dropped to around 4 or 5th while we were still in the 2yr art 50 transition then plummeted right down once we left.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:15:06 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:09:33 pm
Something like half the MP's still to decide dont they?

Not sure how many, they've got less than two hours though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:06:44 pm
Only four have the required backers so far according to that Guido Fawkes arsehole (via The Guardian).  Sunak, Mourdant, Truss and Tugendhat, in that order.  Badenoch is close.
Feels, like an audition for caretaker manager.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:10:52 pm
Inflation caused by Brexit is only a party of the problem. increased costs due to red tape and tarrifs has impacted inflation. these added costs weren't all down to the impact of trading with the EU. also impacted by us ripping up hundreds of trade deals we had as members of the EU with countrys outside the EU.
The competitive efficient trading environment fallout of leaving the SM is a different problem and many are looking at Growth, GDP as proof to show leaving the EU has been a disaster. we are set to be bottom of G7. 2nd Bottom G20, only Russia worse.
afair, We were top or 2nd from top of these tables for years until the referendum. we dropped to around 4 or 5th while we were still in the 2yr art 50 transition then plummeted right down once we left.

I reckon it will take a few more years before the effects are truly measurable on a general economic scale. Probably about the time energy prices settle down. 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,092
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 04:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:06:44 pm
Only four have the required backers so far according to that Guido Fawkes arsehole (via The Guardian).  Sunak, Mourdant, Truss and Tugendhat, in that order.  Badenoch is close.

I had the misfortune to have Guido Fawkes appear on my Twitter feed yesterday, slating Starmer for going to a few paying school obviously forgot to mention it only became a fee paying school after Starmer left.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 04:45:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:15:07 pm
I reckon it will take a few more years before the effects are truly measurable on a general economic scale. Probably about the time energy prices settle down.
Yeah, it should be easy enough to make the comparisons in years to come. how much trade we did with country's before and after we left the EU is one of the main easy examples.
I still get annoyed over how some of the arguments made by the far right /left to leave the EU were applauded by the public. not just the lies. it's the way they turned protectionism into a dirty word, the fact it meant protecting our standard of living and standards at work from country's with no standards seemed to fall on deaf ears.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 04:50:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:15:07 pm
I reckon it will take a few more years before the effects are truly measurable on a general economic scale. Probably about the time energy prices settle down. 

In the meantime we can compare the one region of the UK still in the single market (at least until the nutters invoke the protocol bill).

https://www.politico.eu/article/experts-brexit-protocol-is-boosting-northern-ireland-economy/
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,499
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:09:33 pm
Something like half the MP's still to decide dont they?

Not for the nominations - many won't nominate anyone.

Hunt gets to 20 also now.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 04:55:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:50:50 pm
In the meantime we can compare the one region of the UK still in the single market (at least until the nutters invoke the protocol bill).

https://www.politico.eu/article/experts-brexit-protocol-is-boosting-northern-ireland-economy/
Yeah, probably the best comparison and the ERG nutters know it.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,395
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Tories running scared of a VONC, refusing it on a technicality
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,035
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9025 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:54 pm
Yeah, it should be easy enough to make the comparisons in years to come. how much trade we did with country's before and after we left the EU is one of the main easy examples.
I still get annoyed over how some of the arguments made by the far right /left to leave the EU were applauded by the public. not just the lies. it's the way they turned protectionism into a dirty word, the fact it meant protecting our standard of living and standards at work from country's with no standards seemed to fall on deaf ears.

Protectionism is a dirty word to those that believe in the truly free market.  Globalisation makes it dangerous game to play though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:00:11 pm
Protectionism is a dirty word to those that believe in the truly free market.  Globalisation makes it dangerous game to play though.
Jacob Reese Mogg would agree, he says he sees no reason why British workers can't work under the same conditions as workers in India.
How do we hope to compete with countries who exploit their workers with no workers rights and low wages without protecting ourselves, the only other way to compete is to get rid of workers rights and bring in lower wages.
A truly free market means a worker in the UK has to compete with a worker in countries with none of the benefits a UK worker enjoys. all these benefits cost money. they are added to the costs of goods we sell.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:57 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,395
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9027 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:45:54 pm
I still get annoyed over how some of the arguments made by the far right /left to leave the EU were applauded by the public. not just the lies. it's the way they turned protectionism into a dirty word, the fact it meant protecting our standard of living and standards at work from country's with no standards seemed to fall on deaf ears.

The idiocy was whining about no quality jobs and immigrants, then supporting the wankers who want more offshoring of work, and a race to the bottom over here to compete.

That people couldn't see the link was bizarre
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 