Voting the Torys out won't change much, Labour will take over a run down country run on a shoestring. everyone will throw something they didn't like at them. we all know the score. the Tory party stir the shit and they come back in to undo everything Labour did. we should really judge on intent rather than a few policy's or mistakes but that's not how people think.
We have to be able to hold our politicians to account for what they say. same with the media. nothing will change if we don't. PR won't solve the problems we have.
None of this will effect me. this is for future generations. they will hopefully look back at Johnson & co and shake their head wondering how the country allowed them to get away with it. standing in front of National TV telling lie after lie without fear of any serious repercussions. crazy.
Labour won't help themselves by being meek on policy, trying to apply a sticking plaster here, a bit of padding around the iron fist there.
They'll not fix any of the underlying problems, the electorate will conclude "What is the point?", vote the Tories in next election, and then they do more damage.