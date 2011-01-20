Poll

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 293709 times)

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 10:27:37 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:54:14 am
Is that all Tory voters? The Conservative membership is further to the right and might like a bit of hang-em/flog-em old fashioned neo-fascism.

Heres where I got the table from:

https://twitter.com/peston/status/1546750416502808576?s=21&t=PmgIw7DIZKoGXV9EDO0QRA
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 10:49:57 am »
Mogg and Dories just on bbc news outside Downing Street declaring support for Truss.  Moggs reason; shes a proper euro-sceptic.

Mogg mustve forgot Truss voted remain. 

A bunch of loons.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:51:35 am
Err... talking about policies that they aren't in a position to implement unless there's a general election instead of deal with the actual shitshow that's happening at the moment? 

Labour need to put all pressure possible on Johnson to get him out before September and put focus on the appalling right-wing clowns that are running as his successor.

I agree entirely but ... a VoNC in the Government is not going to achieve that.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:36:58 am
I can definitely smell Tory

You can fuck right off with that shit. You only thing you smell is realist.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 10:55:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:45:11 am
Nicked from Robert Peston:
Huge issue with who are they here though I expect
W

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 10:56:58 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:59:17 pm
Voting the Torys out won't change much, Labour will take over a run down country run on a shoestring. everyone will throw something they didn't like at them. we all know the score. the Tory party stir the shit and they come back in to undo everything Labour did. we should really judge on intent rather than a few policy's or mistakes but that's not how people think.
We have to be able to hold our politicians to account for what they say. same with the media. nothing will change if we don't. PR won't solve the problems we have.
None of this will effect me. this is for future generations. they will hopefully look back at Johnson & co and shake their head wondering how the country allowed them to get away with it. standing in front of National TV telling lie after lie without fear of any serious repercussions. crazy.


Labour won't help themselves by being meek on policy, trying to apply a sticking plaster here, a bit of padding around the iron fist there.

They'll not fix any of the underlying problems, the electorate will conclude "What is the point?", vote the Tories in next election, and then they do more damage.



Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 11:03:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:58 am

Labour won't help themselves by being meek on policy, trying to apply a sticking plaster here, a bit of padding around the iron fist there.

They'll not fix any of the underlying problems, the electorate will conclude "What is the point?", vote the Tories in next election, and then they do more damage.

Is that what voters do? I thought most studies showed that Labour did best when voters trusted them, rather than when voters wanted radical change.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 11:07:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:53:10 am
Sunak is a bit peculiar. The guy is as free market and hard right as it comes economically and yet he has been the least ambitious with tax cuts. Is he so rich as to now not care to give his mates a good deal?


I think he's positioning himself as the sensible candidate.

But then, he did declare very early and may simply have been caught out by [nearly] all the others going so bold on tax cuts.

Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 11:09:36 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 10:54:32 am
You can fuck right off with that shit. You only thing you smell is realist.

Im dont want to join a pile on, but

The quote that most stuck out to me was give the unions whatever they want, which is not only complete bollocks but quite offensive. The recent LMT strike highlighted the fact that they were asking for 7% which would mean that they were only asking to not drown quite so quickly given the cost in living explosion/inflation. I work in the public sector where after 10 years of austerity thanks to the Tories backing the bankers over the workers we were eventually offered 1%. At the same time public spending cuts (my department has recently lost 25% of its senior staff after years of culling the junior staff) means that we are all effectively being asked to cover more areas of work for less pay. That was all before the Brexit supercharged cost of living disaster. My union pretty much went along with your kind of anti-union sentiment for the most part & didnt threaten to strike for the austerity period because we were all in it together. Now we, and they have been pushed too far & theres a real chance we will strike. No doubt that will be Labours fault.
