You can fuck right off with that shit. You only thing you smell is realist.



Im dont want to join a pile on, butThe quote that most stuck out to me was give the unions whatever they want, which is not only complete bollocks but quite offensive. The recent LMT strike highlighted the fact that they were asking for 7% which would mean that they were only asking to not drown quite so quickly given the cost in living explosion/inflation. I work in the public sector where after 10 years of austerity thanks to the Tories backing the bankers over the workers we were eventually offered 1%. At the same time public spending cuts (my department has recently lost 25% of its senior staff after years of culling the junior staff) means that we are all effectively being asked to cover more areas of work for less pay. That was all before the Brexit supercharged cost of living disaster. My union pretty much went along with your kind of anti-union sentiment for the most part & didnt threaten to strike for the austerity period because we were all in it together. Now we, and they have been pushed too far & theres a real chance we will strike. No doubt that will be Labours fault.