A good point, the economy was on its arse 1990-92 when the Tories won the election in 1992 somehow (I was just a kid at the time but I remember daily stories on the news about home repossessions), 1993 to 1997 growth was actually pretty good but the country had just had enough of Tories, and the daily stories were about Tory sleaze by then.



Yep, i remember Black Wednesday, we were playing Apollon Limassol at home in the old Cup Winners Cup, the BBC broke off due to newsflash that the UK had pulled out of the ERM, after a turbulent day when interest rates went to 15%, but finished the day at 12% [interest rates started the day at 10%, just kept going up], the government spent £2 billion propping up the pound, the economy had recovered by 1997, however aided by the tax rises & new taxes in the 93 budget, the damage had been done & the Tory's were seen as incompetent, & was one of the reasons they got humiliated in the 97 election