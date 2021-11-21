Poll

Tories - a national disgrace

west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

A good point, the economy was on its arse 1990-92 when the Tories won the election in 1992 somehow (I was just a kid at the time but I remember daily stories on the news about home repossessions), 1993 to 1997 growth was actually pretty good but the country had just had enough of Tories, and the daily stories were about Tory sleaze by then.
killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8921 on: Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

Yep, feels a bit like history repeating itself based on what I read. I am confident that Labour will be in next.
Statto Red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8922 on: Today at 12:27:12 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
A good point, the economy was on its arse 1990-92 when the Tories won the election in 1992 somehow (I was just a kid at the time but I remember daily stories on the news about home repossessions), 1993 to 1997 growth was actually pretty good but the country had just had enough of Tories, and the daily stories were about Tory sleaze by then.

Yep, i remember Black Wednesday, we were playing Apollon Limassol at home in the old Cup Winners Cup, the BBC broke off due to newsflash that the UK had pulled out of the ERM, after a turbulent day when interest rates went to 15%, but finished the day at 12% [interest rates started the day at 10%, just kept going up], the government spent £2 billion propping up the pound, the economy had recovered by 1997, however aided by the tax rises & new taxes in the 93 budget, the damage had been done & the Tory's were seen as incompetent, & was one of the reasons they got humiliated in the 97 election
thejbs

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8923 on: Today at 01:13:26 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:25 pm
this is looking more like the 1992-1997 electoral cycle with each passing day. The Tories trashed the economy back then too when Lamont increased interest rates to 15% and then reduced them as we fell out of the ERM.

The economy had recovered by the time the election came around but the damage was done, hit people in the pocket and they will bare a grudge for a long time

The economy wont have recovered by the election this time.
red_Mark1980

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8924 on: Today at 01:18:57 am
Can't stand them.

Absolute c*nts. Anyone who votes for them too.
B0151?

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8925 on: Today at 01:25:58 am
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
I simply don't buy the narrative a new leader is a problem for labour.

Speaking to plenty of people that I know the Tories are tainted whether Johnson or any other leader

Short termism is going to cut it and I think (hope) the country has learnt it's lessons from bullshit slogans. Serious and boring politics is perhaps the order of the day.

Sunak will get absolutely nowhere at pmqs and he won't resonate with ordinary or floating voters.

Bring it on I say
I don't buy it either. Especially considering that there's still those insane pockets of support for Johnson who will hold grudge against Tories for getting rid. I say that with the issue unfortunately close to home. It's great how it makes me laugh now
