Because to say otherwise would be suicidal for their chances. Of the contenders, Truss, Javid and Hunt were Remainers so they definitely know it was a cock-up, and Id wager that Zahawi and Sunak are bright enough to know the same deep down, I dont know much about the others, Braverman is probably the only one who really believes in it.



Penny Mordaunt is also a ERG Nutcase who wanted us out of the EU.Why did she and all the other ERG nutters need to resort to outright lies to argue to leave the EU. it was just a long list of lies and this is one of them.Did we have a Veto to stop Turkey from joining the EU. We did, that is a fact.Mordaunt argued she didn't think we can stop them as if it was a matter of opinion, she thinks voters should be able to decide if this is true.What she was actually saying was she thinks leave voters don't understand the facts so I will tell them any old shite and they will believe me.