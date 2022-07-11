Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 291497 times)

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 07:33:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:32:47 pm
You would imagine the polls would tighten but its looking good for Labour. There are so many things in their favour right now so expect them to win the next election.

Biggest thing the electorate votes on is the state of the economy, the party which is perceived as more competent on the economy usually wins. It's not going to get better over the winter without huge state help for bills etc, which isn't conservatism. I think their goose is cooked.
Logged
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,505
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 07:34:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:20:52 pm
Watching the news about the race to the bottom and almost all are shouting about being brexiteers.  Yep that wonderful result that continues to contribute to the current mess.

Full on clown show.

It's almost as if they're scared somebody might try to reverse it.
Logged
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Current early polling of the membership. Maybe Gove does know a thing or two about this politics lark.

Logged
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,019
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:33:27 pm
Because to say otherwise would be suicidal for their chances. Of the contenders, Truss, Javid and Hunt were Remainers so they definitely know it was a cock-up, and Id wager that Zahawi and Sunak are bright enough to know the same deep down, I dont know much about the others, Braverman is probably the only one who really believes in it.

Twogunhat is a remainer as well.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 07:48:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:33:27 pm
Because to say otherwise would be suicidal for their chances. Of the contenders, Truss, Javid and Hunt were Remainers so they definitely know it was a cock-up, and Id wager that Zahawi and Sunak are bright enough to know the same deep down, I dont know much about the others, Braverman is probably the only one who really believes in it.
Penny Mordaunt is also a ERG Nutcase who wanted us out of the EU.
Why did she and all the other ERG nutters need to resort to outright lies to argue to leave the EU. it was just a long list of lies and this is one of them.
Did we have a Veto to stop Turkey from joining the EU. We did, that is a fact.
Mordaunt argued she didn't think we can stop them as if it was a matter of opinion, she thinks voters should be able to decide if this is true.
What she was actually saying was she thinks leave voters don't understand the facts so I will tell them any old shite and they will believe me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxSz4levAxc
Logged
getnorthern

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:27:01 pm
John Sweeney with more on KGB connections to Johnson and the Tories.

https://twitter.com/johnsweeneyroar/status/1546463994348699648

This deserves full focus by media, sadly itll be drowned out by the Tory circus.  Hopefully Labour continues to focus on this in the background.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,430
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:33:27 pm
Because to say otherwise would be suicidal for their chances. Of the contenders, Truss, Javid and Hunt were Remainers so they definitely know it was a cock-up, and Id wager that Zahawi and Sunak are bright enough to know the same deep down, I dont know much about the others, Braverman is probably the only one who really believes in it.

Mordaunt is a Brexiteer, almost always voted against membership of the EU. The rest of her voting record, bar gay rights, is horrible too, typical Tory really

https://www.theyworkforyou.com/mp/24938/penny_mordaunt/portsmouth_north/votes
Logged
Online djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 07:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:37:02 pm
Current early polling of the membership. Maybe Gove does know a thing or two about this politics lark.


I think if Mordaunt (likely) or Badenoch (unlikely) make it to the final two and a members vote, they win. The membership are further to the right than the general public who vote conservative. Theyre further to the right than the average conservative MP as well.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,170
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 07:51:44 pm »

My first instinct was that Javid was the most likely here to look like a serious candidate - held high office, looks fairly manly, couple of on-principle resignations under his belt to create a bit of distance.  Can anyone who follows these things more closely explain why he seems to have no traction at all?  Other than this photo I mean, he looks like Andrei Chikatilo.
Logged
