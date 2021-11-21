Some people will believe whatever the Daily Mail tell them.
It's this kind of simplistic rhetoric that just fuels the divides. I did an article about Lincoln and the EU immigrant tensions for The Times a long while back and what you found were locals who had lost jobs because gang masters had moved in and were exploiting EU labourers in a way locals couldn't be exploited. They had lost their jobs to criminals, essentially, who were undercutting the minimum wage and making a fat profit. Now the locals' objections should have been with them, but there was no room for nuance in Cameron's referendum. Where those locals are now, whether the younger ones moved away, or whether they have become diminished by a life on benefits and drained of energy, I don't know. But the whole issue is a lot more complex than 'fat Brits don't want to work' and 'xenophobic English working class' labels.
Edit: Apologies for sounding antsy. No doubt in bursts of anger I've labelled great swathes of the population thick, or malleable, too. However, if the population in general are under-educated, unable to make a critical argument, whose fault is that? It's not a quick fix, is it?