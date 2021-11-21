It's this kind of simplistic rhetoric that just fuels the divides. I did an article about Lincoln and the EU immigrant tensions for The Times a long while back and what you found were locals who had lost jobs because gang masters had moved in and were exploiting EU labourers in a way locals couldn't be exploited. They had lost their jobs to criminals, essentially, who were undercutting the minimum wage and making a fat profit. Now the locals' objections should have been with them, but there was no room for nuance in Cameron's referendum. Where those locals are now, whether the younger ones moved away, or whether they have become diminished by a life on benefits and drained of energy, I don't know. But the whole issue is a lot more complex than 'fat Brits don't want to work' and 'xenophobic English working class' labels.



Edit: Apologies for sounding antsy. No doubt in bursts of anger I've labelled great swathes of the population thick, or malleable, too. However, if the population in general are under-educated, unable to make a critical argument, whose fault is that? It's not a quick fix, is it?



A great post and contains so much that is worthy of proper debate. I'd add the following..Gang masters are not alone in exploiting EU workers - companies have been doing it too. A representative of one well-known online retailer told my student nephew (off the record of course) that "if you're not prepared to put up with the crap pay and crap conditions here, there are plenty of eastern Europeans who will".There is something badly wrong with our economy and business models that rely on large numbers of people - generally immigrants - working for diddly squat. Nobody should be expected to work full time for a wage that they cannot live on in the UK.There is no room for nuance is many debates - particularly emotive ones - which tend to be dominated by those who occupy extreme positions. Real life is seldom black-and-white and issues can arise amongst those shades of grey. The trouble is that if those issues don't get properly debated then they don't get resolved and they get left to fester. What is worse is that people who may be suffering as a result of those issues feel they have no voice and the vaccum of debate that is created can get filled with agitators like Frottage who manipulate those people for their own ends.As you say there is no quick fix - and none likely fix as long as The Tories are in charge