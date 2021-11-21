Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 289844 times)

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
They had it right in Brewster's Millions.

"None of the above"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:38:21 am
They had it right in Brewster's Millions.

"None of the above"

Have they ever remade that? Kind of surprised if not.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:04:27 am
Have they ever remade that? Kind of surprised if not.

Only about half a dozen times!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brewster%27s_Millions_(film)

I knew the 80s version was a remake, not that there had been several before.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 03:53:56 pm
I'll never understand why a place like that (which relies heavily on immigrants for local economy because loads of Brits don't want to such menial jobs as fruit and veg picking) votes for Brexit and then clings on to 'but the Tories will see us right' despite their local economy struggling (even the shop in the image has boarded up windows in the building above it).

Some people will believe whatever the Daily Mail tell them.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:59:29 pm
Here comes Liz!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62115709

Please make it happen

Let's beat inflation by conquering the global pork market, I'm in.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:16:05 am
Only about half a dozen times!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brewster%27s_Millions_(film)

I knew the 80s version was a remake, not that there had been several before.
Thanks !

I'm not sure who suggested that sunak would probably try to deal with the cost of living crisis by us all taking out loans. But I suspect they might be in the right lines. The hike in fuel prices is the biggest cause . Food is rocketing too, but some of that is driven by fuel.  Maybe the govnt should borrow heavily and slash taxes on fuel or even subside it ( if they can without the energy companies gobbling it up). And pay it back later (along with the covid loans). Energy markets will stabilise eventually, this just spreads out the inflation over a longer period but at a less scary rate.
Also I firmly believe they need to fully back some form of renewables . My personal fave right now is fusion, but they might need something in the interim. A fusion plan , a moonshot one , training scientists and engineers to make us world leaders in it sounds good. Maybe too pie in the sky.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:45:24 am
Some people will believe whatever the Daily Mail tell them.
It's this kind of simplistic rhetoric that just fuels the divides. I did an article about Lincoln and the EU immigrant tensions for The Times a long while back and what you found were locals who had lost jobs because gang masters had moved in and were exploiting EU labourers in a way locals couldn't be exploited. They had lost their jobs to criminals, essentially, who were undercutting the minimum wage and making a fat profit. Now the locals' objections should have been with them, but there was no room for nuance in Cameron's referendum. Where those locals are now, whether the younger ones moved away, or whether they have become diminished by a life on benefits and drained of energy, I don't know. But the whole issue is a lot more complex than 'fat Brits don't want to work' and 'xenophobic English working class' labels.

Edit: Apologies for sounding antsy. No doubt in bursts of anger I've labelled great swathes of the population thick, or malleable, too. However, if the population in general are under-educated, unable to make a critical argument, whose fault is that? It's not a quick fix, is it?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:04:01 am
Thanks !

I'm not sure who suggested that sunak would probably try to deal with the cost of living crisis by us all taking out loans. But I suspect they might be in the right lines. The hike in fuel prices is the biggest cause . Food is rocketing too, but some of that is driven by fuel.  Maybe the govnt should borrow heavily and slash taxes on fuel or even subside it ( if they can without the energy companies gobbling it up). And pay it back later (along with the covid loans). Energy markets will stabilise eventually, this just spreads out the inflation over a longer period but at a less scary rate.
Also I firmly believe they need to fully back some form of renewables . My personal fave right now is fusion, but they might need something in the interim. A fusion plan , a moonshot one , training scientists and engineers to make us world leaders in it sounds good. Maybe too pie in the sky.

No.  The hike in energy prices is the biggest cause, then fuel for transport, then food prices.  All driven (mostly) by the cost of energy of course.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Hi. Agree with you but want to clarify that I'm mixing fuel and energy as words. Subtle but important differences I agree. My conclusion is still the same. We need to borrow to lower energy costs and slow the inflation rate. It's probably a hike of over 20 percent on this time last year. But if we can spread that over even five years it becomes more palatable and gives us room for manouvere.  If the price of energy ends up being 10per cent rise over ten years, then it's a completely different picture.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Not forgetting that Brexit is fixed, so that will be driving inflation too.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Give it Trussy til the end of the season.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Having thoroughly looked into all the candidates - they'd genuinely be better just sacking off the whole thing and having Charles run the whole shebang.... worst set of options ever.

Says everything about this country that whoever the leader is they'll probably still have a majority of seats in England.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Tommy Twogunhat seems to be picking up momentum. He may be the only sane candidate out of the lot, which pretty much guarantees he won't win.

Will be interesting to see who gets to the final two. I will imagine the MP's will put one nut job and one they claim to be 'sensible' in front of the membership. At the moment I think it will be two from Truss, Sunak and Mordaunt.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Just watching zahawi on sky promoting his bid, which just seems to be justifying previous scandals he has been involved in
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 09:49:17 am
Just watching zahawi on sky promoting his bid, which just seems to be justifying previous scandals he has been involved in

Just flicked this on, Ticker has Eustace saying Grant Shapps as Leader. The same Grant Shapps who had to be told by the FTA how important Dover is as a port as he, as Transport Secretary, didn't know this :butt
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:54:07 am
Just flicked this on, Ticker has Eustace saying Grant Shapps as Leader. The same Grant Shapps who had to be told by the FTA how important Dover is as a port as he, as Transport Secretary, didn't know this :butt

I thought that was Raab or have I got it mixed up?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:01:38 am
I thought that was Raab or have I got it mixed up?

No, he's bigging up Shapps, has "all the strength and experience" :lmao
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:06:22 am
No, he's bigging up Shapps, has "all the strength and experience" :lmao

Imagine being supported by Useless Eustace.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Touch of Icarus about Zahawi - he was quietly progressing, and then has flown way too close to the sun this week and is finished.

Shapps is probably actually one of the best of the bunch - but you absolutely would not buy a used car from him.

Braverman is the worst human being in the UK.

Truss will say whatever is needed to be said. Sadly she's speaking to a dangerously unhinjed electorate. If she was being elected at the same time as Cameron, she'd probably have pivoted to the left of him on social/economic issues - now she's somewhere to the right of Redwood economically and Enoch Powell socially.

Tugenhat has zero chance.

Who's left. The Green Card lads Javid and Sunak. No.

Jeremy "I fucked the NHS but actually am fairly left wing compared to this lot, but more than happy to say things I absolutely don't believe in to win" c*nt. Nope.

erm... there must be other people?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:25:57 am
Touch of Icarus about Zahawi - he was quietly progressing, and then has flown way too close to the sun this week and is finished.

Shapps is probably actually one of the best of the bunch - but you absolutely would not buy a used car from him.

Braverman is the worst human being in the UK.

Truss will say whatever is needed to be said. Sadly she's speaking to a dangerously unhinjed electorate. If she was being elected at the same time as Cameron, she'd probably have pivoted to the left of him on social/economic issues - now she's somewhere to the right of Redwood economically and Enoch Powell socially.

Tugenhat has zero chance.

Who's left. The Green Card lads Javid and Sunak. No.

Jeremy "I fucked the NHS but actually am fairly left wing compared to this lot, but more than happy to say things I absolutely don't believe in to win" c*nt. Nope.

erm... there must be other people?

Priti Patel! ☺️
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:25:57 am
Touch of Icarus about Zahawi - he was quietly progressing, and then has flown way too close to the sun this week and is finished.

Shapps is probably actually one of the best of the bunch - but you absolutely would not buy a used car from him.

Braverman is the worst human being in the UK.

Truss will say whatever is needed to be said. Sadly she's speaking to a dangerously unhinjed electorate. If she was being elected at the same time as Cameron, she'd probably have pivoted to the left of him on social/economic issues - now she's somewhere to the right of Redwood economically and Enoch Powell socially.

Tugenhat has zero chance.

Who's left. The Green Card lads Javid and Sunak. No.

Jeremy "I fucked the NHS but actually am fairly left wing compared to this lot, but more than happy to say things I absolutely don't believe in to win" c*nt. Nope.

erm... there must be other people?

Kemi Bedenoch, the right wing c*nt for the ages.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:21:33 am
It's this kind of simplistic rhetoric that just fuels the divides. I did an article about Lincoln and the EU immigrant tensions for The Times a long while back and what you found were locals who had lost jobs because gang masters had moved in and were exploiting EU labourers in a way locals couldn't be exploited. They had lost their jobs to criminals, essentially, who were undercutting the minimum wage and making a fat profit. Now the locals' objections should have been with them, but there was no room for nuance in Cameron's referendum. Where those locals are now, whether the younger ones moved away, or whether they have become diminished by a life on benefits and drained of energy, I don't know. But the whole issue is a lot more complex than 'fat Brits don't want to work' and 'xenophobic English working class' labels.

Edit: Apologies for sounding antsy. No doubt in bursts of anger I've labelled great swathes of the population thick, or malleable, too. However, if the population in general are under-educated, unable to make a critical argument, whose fault is that? It's not a quick fix, is it?
A great post and contains so much that is worthy of proper debate. I'd add the following..

Gang masters are not alone in exploiting EU workers - companies have been doing it too. A representative of one well-known online retailer told my student nephew (off the record of course) that "if you're not prepared to put up with the crap pay and crap conditions here, there are plenty of eastern Europeans who will".

There is something badly wrong with our economy and business models that rely on large numbers of people - generally immigrants - working for diddly squat. Nobody should be expected to work full time for a wage that they cannot live on in the UK.

There is no room for nuance is many debates - particularly emotive ones - which tend to be dominated by those who occupy extreme positions. Real life is seldom black-and-white and issues can arise amongst those shades of grey. The trouble is that if those issues don't get properly debated then they don't get resolved and they get left to fester. What is worse is that people who may be suffering as a result of those issues feel they have no voice and the vaccum of debate that is created can get filled with agitators like Frottage who manipulate those people for their own ends.

As you say there is no quick fix - and none likely fix as long as The Tories are in charge  :-[
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Some absolute no marks bidding to be PM  :no  :wanker  :butt
So fucking depressing times for UK politics  :no :wanker :butt
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
@danbloom1
Candidates/backers as of 8.30am (including themselves)

Rishi Sunak - 33
Penny Mordaunt - 20
Liz Truss - 16
Tom Tugendhat - 16
Nadhim Zahawi - 14
Jeremy C*nt - 13
Kemi Badenoch - 13
Suella Braverman - 11
Sajid Javid - 11
Grant Shapps - 8
Rehman Chishti - 1


At least Chisti has remembered to back himself.....
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:51:32 am
@danbloom1
Candidates/backers as of 8.30am (including themselves)

Rishi Sunak - 33
Penny Mordaunt - 20
Liz Truss - 16
Tom Tugendhat - 16
Nadhim Zahawi - 14
Jeremy C*nt - 13
Kemi Badenoch - 13
Suella Braverman - 11
Sajid Javid - 11
Grant Shapps - 8
Rehman Chishti - 1


At least Chisti has remembered to back himself.....

Given the state of this circus act I wouldnt be surprised if any of the candidates had backed a rival.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Political pygmy Jeremy *unt only stayed relevant the past few years by being a critic of Bozo and his approach to Brexit, positioning himself as a moderate soft-remainer

He's now announced that, if he were leader, he'd rip-up the NI Protocol.

When you thought he couldn't sink any lower than appointing McVile as his 'running mate', this.

They're all trying to out-shithead each other.

Promising unfunded tax cuts (the magic money tree must have had a double-dose of miracle grow) and getting more and more rabid about Brexit.

There's only Tugendhat that is halfway sane. And even that twat is a big support of/apologist for Israel, and has fawned over Saudi.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Anyway, barring some huge surprise, it'll be Fishy Sunak against Penny Mordor in the run-off.

What a fucking prospect.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 10:37:26 am
Priti Patel! ☺️

You beat me to it! Braverman isnt even the worst person in the Cabinet
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm
Insight into how dyed in the wool Tories blindly support Johnson

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/10/boris-was-stabbed-in-the-back-voters-in-tory-heartland-spalding-defend-boris-johnson?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Fucking hell they should flatten that place and build a big concrete car park.

There have been a lot of really good reminders since Johnson left about why we're fucked and what the direction of travel is for this country.

Loads of fucking stupid fat old turkeys voting for a big old bigoted Christmas. England is absolutely full of them. I used to think it was the press or social media which caused such voting patterns, particularly in the northern towns and villages. Increasingly of the view that they're simply horrible, nasty, selfish, small-minded, ignorant bigots.

Good luck to Scotland with their independance, hope Wales gets a bash too at some stage. Unfortunately can't see it in Northern Ireland though who knows what their constant fucking with the NI protocol and GF agreement may bring.

Run for your lives.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:52 am
They're all trying to out-shithead each other.

Ultimately, they're pitching themselves to the Tory membership, not anyone remotely sensible. Remains to be seen how much of what they promise they then immediately ditch once in post and are facing political realities.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:33:52 am
Political pygmy Jeremy *unt only stayed relevant the past few years by being a critic of Bozo and his approach to Brexit, positioning himself as a moderate soft-remainer

He's now announced that, if he were leader, he'd rip-up the NI Protocol.

When you thought he couldn't sink any lower than appointing McVile as his 'running mate', this.

They're all trying to out-shithead each other.

Promising unfunded tax cuts (the magic money tree must have had a double-dose of miracle grow) and getting more and more rabid about Brexit.

There's only Tugendhat that is halfway sane. And even that twat is a big support of/apologist for Israel, and has fawned over Saudi.

Their collective race towards facism-lite must be fueled by polling and focus groups, right?

They're all very well informed about what their base and members want to see? We all rythe about in horror at what we're seeing in the states, but the parallels are always there. We're just very British about our bigotry whereas the US right love to shout to the rooftops. We're heading backwards too. I always suspected the celebration of Johnson's downfall would be very short lived.

It really is quite something that we find ourselves looking at Sunak as the best of an awful, awful bunch even after he's presided over an economic disaster for three years and been a huge part of the worst government of our lifetimes, maybe ever.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:08:53 pm
Insight into how dyed in the wool Tories blindly support Johnson

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/10/boris-was-stabbed-in-the-back-voters-in-tory-heartland-spalding-defend-boris-johnson?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other


We (the anti-Tories) need to propogate this. Get the bellends whipped-up into a frenzy about the betrayal - not just of Bozo, but of the whole Brexit ethos.

So, at the next GE, they don't vote for the next slippery ubercunt who leads the Tories.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
What a bunch of c*nts. Every single one of them.

But somehow, in that bunch of c*nts, Liz Truss manages to escape the common crowd and become the prize c*nt.

I can't quite work out how. Was it the cheese speech? Possibly. But maybe it is the slavish imitation of everything Thatcher. She also has what all great comedy demands of its lead character - a complete lack of self awareness.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:21:33 am
It's this kind of simplistic rhetoric that just fuels the divides. I did an article about Lincoln and the EU immigrant tensions for The Times a long while back and what you found were locals who had lost jobs because gang masters had moved in and were exploiting EU labourers in a way locals couldn't be exploited. They had lost their jobs to criminals, essentially, who were undercutting the minimum wage and making a fat profit. Now the locals' objections should have been with them, but there was no room for nuance in Cameron's referendum. Where those locals are now, whether the younger ones moved away, or whether they have become diminished by a life on benefits and drained of energy, I don't know. But the whole issue is a lot more complex than 'fat Brits don't want to work' and 'xenophobic English working class' labels.

Edit: Apologies for sounding antsy. No doubt in bursts of anger I've labelled great swathes of the population thick, or malleable, too. However, if the population in general are under-educated, unable to make a critical argument, whose fault is that? It's not a quick fix, is it?

Good stuff.
