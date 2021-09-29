I'm not sure how you arrive at the 1/3 figure, by definition that would mean 3 people splitting the vote evenly make it into the final two...



I am unsure of the exact procedure, but if there is a large field of candidates, there are several rounds of voting where they whittle down the field. When there are three candidates left, and one candidate receives more than a third of the vote (it is highly unlikely that each will receive exactly a third of the vote after all), then there are less then two-thirds of the vote remaining - split evenly, they each receive less than a third of the vote. So, if a candidate wins a third of the vote (+1, if you like), they are absolutely guaranteed of going through to the final round. And the final round is a vote amongst Party members.