Poll

Is Brexit 'over'

Yep. They won. Let's accept it and move on
Things need to be sorted and changed, but Brexit stays
Not sure
Things need to be sorted and Brexit needs to be reversed over time
Brexit is not over. It needs to go ASAP
Aye chicken Biriyani with extra beans
Koalas should be seen and not heard
Penguins with jumpers
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 287356 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:27:36 pm
I'm not sure how you arrive at the 1/3 figure, by definition that would mean 3 people splitting the vote evenly make it into the final two...
I am unsure of the exact procedure, but if there is a large field of candidates, there are several rounds of voting where they whittle down the field. When there are three candidates left, and one candidate receives more than a third of the vote (it is highly unlikely that each will receive exactly a third of the vote after all), then there are less then two-thirds of the vote remaining - split evenly, they each receive less than a third of the vote. So, if a candidate wins a third of the vote (+1, if you like), they are absolutely guaranteed of going through to the final round. And the final round is a vote amongst Party members.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 05:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:35:40 pm
A bit harsh to call cake a non-food. It does have some nutrition.
The point being, of course, there is no VAT on essential, proper food. I am not that exercised by VAT on 'non-food' stuffs, as much as I am with VAT on clothing (which is essential), on VAT existing at all. But worst of all, is NI.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:15:06 pm
Clearly, you have not a clue about how income tax works. Genius.

I understand perfectly thanks. And for the vast majority of people in this country, NI is not a regressive tax. It only starts to become a regressive tax when comparing the extremely high earners to the low earners.

It is also ring-fenced in the sense that everyone knows what it is for. You move it back into the pool of income tax (no matter how much number jiggling you have to do to make sure not a penny is lost in tax revenue) then no one will have what is going on.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:25:45 pm
Johnson only needs one third of the PCP votes for him to make into the final two. Again, though, this assumes there is some sneaky way he can make into the election.

FFS ... how many more times :butt. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson CAN NOT STAND in the race for Party Leader.

Mind you when you believe that to get from the final 3 candidates to the final 2, a candidate only needs 1/3 of the vote then maybe you'll never grasp the even simpler stuff ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 