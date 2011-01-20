Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,187
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 09:27:47 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 09:24:57 am
It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.

I think Hunt could do well here.
Hunt wont get to the last two
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 09:32:42 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:12:17 am
Where have you seen that and what would be the point? They arent gonna vote him through to the last 2 in the leadership contest because too many want him gone.

He cant. Its a typo.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 09:33:23 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:08:51 am
Its probably going to be Sunak and people seem to love him because of the furlough scheme. I cant see Starmer beating Sunak in a general election, Starmer is so uninspiring.

Not sure Sunak is as popular as he thinks.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 09:37:11 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 09:24:57 am
It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.

I think Hunt could do well here.

Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,187
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:37:11 am
Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.
Truss has.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 09:44:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:37:11 am
Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.

Wasnt Johnson a Remainer too ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 09:51:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:57 am
Wasnt Johnson a Remainer too ?

He was, until he tossed a coin and it came up Leave.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 09:55:11 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:08:51 am
Its probably going to be Sunak and people seem to love him because of the furlough scheme. I cant see Starmer beating Sunak in a general election, Starmer is so uninspiring.

The economy will only get worse. Furlough was a radical policy but a necessary one they were forced into. They need to stop the cronyism and renationalise key industry but they won't. People won't remember furlough 2-3 years ago when they can't afford to heat their house, fuel their car or feed their kids.

When it comes to a general election though Labour do need to inspire and Starmer will have to step up and provide a vision. After the way Johnson has behaved, people will be sick of maverick chancers anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,187
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 09:56:57 am »
Whats extraordinary about ll of this is that most people will never have heard of half the candidates. And atkeast one has a good shot at winning.

Who even is Penny Mourdant??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 09:57:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:39:10 am
Were talking about different things. Your saying what should happen I think, Im saying what a candidate for the Tory leadership could say. They are not the same thing. Although Im very intrigued why people seem to think a VAT reduction is a bad idea when VAT is regressive tax and why reducing it wouldnt cut inflation?
Ah, OK.

Yes, of course VAT is a regressive tax - I think it should go*. It is just that NI is even more regressive, since the rich pay very little of it relative to their income. Whereas, those on lower incomes pay much more relative to their comes.

* There is a common argument for VAT: that it is more difficult to dodge. So, the rich are more or less forced to pay it. However, it still impacts the rich relatively little. The kind of expensive toys they might buy are still taxed at the same rate as everyone else, and the 'buying of toys' are with disposable income - it is a choice. Whereas, much of people on lower incomes buy (and where VAT is applicable) are essentials. Specifically, there is a strong argument for removing VAT on fuel (which is surely an essential), but it should be made up in full through income tax increases for the rich. And, really, a better tax structure and enforcement is the answer to the rich avoiding their share of income tax.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 09:58:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:32:42 am
He cant. Its a typo.

It's an irrelevant question anyway, as I posted above. He can't muster enough support to get to the final voting, and he can't lean on the party to make things more favourable to him as it's the same people who won't vote for him anyway.

People seem to have this fixation on him making some Trump-like play to stay in power. To me, the window for that closed when he agreed to let the party hold a leadership election. There can't be some Jan 6th style event that would be successful in doing anything, we just don't have that kind of system.

The Jan 6th insurrectionists had a clear plan to disrupt very specific, constitutionally-required procedures of the presidential election. In the ensuing constitutional crisis, Trump would have still had his hands on the levers of power, and whatever voted Biden had would have been irrelevant in the face of no congressional confirmation. There's nothing similar that could happen here, no matter how many gammons stormed the Commons.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:56:57 am
Who even is Penny Mourdant??

She's been in various governmental positions since Cameron was PM, including Secretary of Defense, and supported Leave.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,493
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 10:16:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
If he should win, I can't imagine it would be enacted - would it? I don't know anymore. That kind of suggestion should disqualify someone from being an MP, never mind PM.

This is why manifestos are a load of cobblers.  If Labour are able to take power then they should look to bring in PR after their first 18 months in office because after that point most governments are making it up as they go anyway.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 10:19:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:16:36 am
This is why manifestos are a load of cobblers.  If Labour are able to take power then they should look to bring in PR after their first 18 months in office because after that point most governments are making it up as they go anyway.

They'd need a mandate to bring it in. If it's a manifesto pledge then they could claim a mandate if they could then get it through parliament. Otherwise they'd need a referendum really. Murdoch and the Tory papers would campaign extremely hard to stop it because the Tories would never get another majority. I don't think Starmer would have the bottle to take that on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 10:20:25 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:58:20 am
It's an irrelevant question anyway, as I posted above. He can't muster enough support to get to the final voting, and he can't lean on the party to make things more favourable to him as it's the same people who won't vote for him anyway.
For the sake of argument, let's assume there is some way for Johnson to make it into a Tory leadership election. Johnson would require a third of Tory MPs to ensure he makes into the final two.* And if he makes into the final two, would he win the vote with Party members?** Does anyone here know of figures estimating support for Johnson with the PCP and the membership?

* I don't know Johnson's level of support within the PCP. But it was just a few weeks ago where he won 59% in the Tory VoNC.

** Tory Party members are loons. They'd probably vote for Johnson again.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
Why are Tories so obsessed with tax cuts, as though it's what the public wants above everything? Maybe if you have a small business it would be useful, but for most people a tax cut would make virtually no difference, just an extra 5 quid a month or something. The problem is that people's wages are much too low, that's what needs to be addressed.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 10:22:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:57 am
Wasnt Johnson a Remainer too ?

He was when he was mayor, then he went quiet, then he saw the light that he needed to be a Leaver if he ever wanted to become Tory leader he became a Leaver although deep down I dont think he is, he knows it was mistake.

Theres a belief (and certainly the one I hold) is that his plan was to be a Leaver in the full expectation that Leave would lose the Referendum. Eventually Cameron would quit and it would be a leadership contest between the Remainers like Osborne against him as the Leaver and as the Tory membership is mostly Leavers he would win that contest become PM and then say that although he was a Leaver that they had lost the Referendum and had to respect the result. Leave winning the Referendum was not part of the plan.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 10:23:14 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:20:29 am
Why are Tories so obsessed with tax cuts, as though it's what the public wants above everything? Maybe if you have a small business it would be useful, but for most people a tax cut would make virtually no difference, just an extra 5 quid a month or something. The problem is that people's wages are much too low, that's what needs to be addressed.

It's a false economy. Tax cuts in exchange for poorer public service and stagnant wages, but it bribes the middle classes and the well off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 10:26:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:20:25 am
For the sake of argument, let's assume there is some way for Johnson to make it into a Tory leadership election. Johnson would require a third of Tory MPs to ensure he makes into the final two.* And if he makes into the final two, would he win the vote with Party members?** Does anyone here know of figures estimating support for Johnson with the PCP and the membership?

* I don't know Johnson's level of support within the PCP. But it was just a few weeks ago where he won 59% in the Tory VoNC.

** Tory Party members are loons. They'd probably vote for Johnson again.

Grant Shapps will win. He has the support of Michael Green, Corinne Stockheath and Sebastian Fox.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,493
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:19:40 am
They'd need a mandate to bring it in. If it's a manifesto pledge then they could claim a mandate if they could then get it through parliament. Otherwise they'd need a referendum really. Murdoch and the Tory papers would campaign extremely hard to stop it because the Tories would never get another majority. I don't think Starmer would have the bottle to take that on.

Does Javid have a mandate to cut corporation tax? Fuck Labour being held to a higher standard than the Tories. Once it's in, it's in. The Murdoch press could shriek as much as they like. Even if the electorate punished Labour because they're too thick to know what's good for them, it wouldn't give the Tories a majority.

The lie machine is too effective. We have to play dirty and bugger the "we can't become what we hate" argument.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:20:29 am
Why are Tories so obsessed with tax cuts, as though it's what the public wants above everything? Maybe if you have a small business it would be useful, but for most people a tax cut would make virtually no difference, just an extra 5 quid a month or something. The problem is that people's wages are much too low, that's what needs to be addressed.

Tax cuts works. It doesn't work for the economy, but it works for elections.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:26:54 am
Does Javid have a mandate to cut corporation tax? Fuck Labour being held to a higher standard than the Tories. Once it's in, it's in. The Murdoch press could shriek as much as they like. Even if the electorate punished Labour because they're too thick to know what's good for them, it wouldn't give the Tories a majority.

The lie machine is too effective. We have to play dirty and bugger the "we can't become what we hate" argument.

I still think Labour should unite on it and pledge to bring in PR before the election and then use the mandate to enact it and get it through parliament. If they just brought it in on a whim mid term then so be it, if it keeps the Tories out in future, but it's not going to happen. They probably won't bring it in regardless and we'll be back to the Tories again a term or two later to wreck the country for another lost decade.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Hunt has already shot himself in the foot by saying hell publish his tax affairs if he gets to the final round. While that sounds like a good idea at first I can see that going down like a lead balloon with the other Tory MPs as one day they might have to do the same so they will want to nip that in the bud.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 10:33:40 am »
If low taxes are such a central part of these candidates political philosophies, how come they've been happy to sit in a cabinet for the last few years overseeing the highest tax rates for decades? (Hunt aside of course). They surely weren't putting their personal career progression above their principles?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8704 on: Today at 10:37:42 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:33:40 am
If low taxes are such a central part of these candidates political philosophies, how come they've been happy to sit in a cabinet for the last few years overseeing the highest tax rates for decades? (Hunt aside of course). They surely weren't putting their personal career progression above their principles?

They don't do principles. It's power at all costs.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:27:32 am
Tax cuts works. It doesn't work for the economy, but it works for elections.

But does it though? I know the Tory membership love all that, but does it still work for the public? It's not the 80s anymore. No-one likes the idea of high taxes, but if you tell people you're cutting income tax by 1%, it will make virtually no difference to their income or lives. People want to see their earnings increase significantly, not just pay £5 per month less in tax.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:30:40 am
I still think Labour should unite on it and pledge to bring in PR before the election and then use the mandate to enact it and get it through parliament. If they just brought it in on a whim mid term then so be it, if it keeps the Tories out in future, but it's not going to happen. They probably won't bring it in regardless and we'll be back to the Tories again a term or two later to wreck the country for another lost decade.

Forget PR, I want naked election fixing as the Tories have been doing. Reduce the voting age to 16, I dont personally agree with it but it will help Labour electorally so they should do it, the need to bring ID banned or substantially watered down (a library card will suffice), ballot papers available in other languages to help BAME voters (can you imagine the Tory fume over that :D ), extend postal voting as much as possible, a polling booth in every mosque, and anything else that will completely stack the cards against the Tories that people can think of.

Also party funding need to be looked at, you need to be resident here for at least 10 years to make a donation, spend at least 180 days in the country, and again anything else anyone can think of that will disproportionately impact the Tories.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:51 am by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 10:45:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:41:38 am
Forget PR, I want naked election fixing as the Tories have been doing. Reduce the voting age to 16, I dont personally agree with it but it will help Labour electorally so they should do it, the need to bring ID banned or substantially watered down (a library card will suffice), ballot papers available in other languages to help BAME voters (can you imagine the Tory fume over that :D ), extend postal voting as much as possible, a polling booth in every mosque, and anything else that will completely stack the cards against the Tories that people can think of.

Didn't the Democrats in America use these kind of methods in the 2020 election? That was what the Republican meltdown was generally about, they got played at their own game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 10:59:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:03 am
Didn't the Democrats in America use these kind of methods in the 2020 election? That was what the Republican meltdown was generally about, they got played at their own game.

To be honest I dont know, but the Tories are constantly chipping away at electoral rules to rig things in their favour and Labour shouldnt just sit on their hands when they get the chance.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 11:00:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:45:03 am
Didn't the Democrats in America use these kind of methods in the 2020 election? That was what the Republican meltdown was generally about, they got played at their own game.
Please provide references.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,249
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 11:16:56 am »
Surely you retain National Insurance but remove the cap at which the rich get a reduction to 3.25? Then you reintroduce the 10% band of Income Tax, the abolishment of which was the most regressive and incomprehensible thing Brown did.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm
And, of course, NI has to go. It is the most regressive tax imaginable. Scrap it and increase income taxes at the higher end.

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:11:20 am
Agreed on this. NI is a complete sham designed to appease pensioners.

It should be rolled into income tax - whatever the equivalent figures are to make equivalent revenue, with some adjustments made to focus more revenue on the wealthy.

 :lmao genius move - very Tory in nature. Scrap one tax but increase another by the same amount  :butt
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 11:25:02 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 11:22:36 am
:lmao genius move - very Tory in nature. Scrap one tax but increase another by the same amount  :butt

You disagree with raising tax at the upper end, as both posters advocate?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,561
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 11:27:12 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 11:22:36 am
:lmao genius move - very Tory in nature. Scrap one tax but increase another by the same amount  :butt

Income tax is way more progressive. The idea being you raise the same amount of revenue but in a more progressive way.

You can have arguments about the exact amounts but my argument was taking it from a revenue neutral point to start with.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8714 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:37:11 am
Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.

He's also a massive c*nt TBF. We'd be better off with keeping BoJo than having him as a PM.

It just needs people with more than short memory to remember what that idiot tried to the do the NHS when he in charge of Health; netalone his "detention centres for all Covid sufferers" bullshit  :lmao
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8715 on: Today at 11:29:28 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:05:43 am
Joke tweet or not, unless someone has seen a specific rule I'm missing, there is nothing stopping Johnson running for leader if he steps down to do so rather than be forced out through VoNC.

For the final time - hopefully - .... YES THERE IS.
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8716 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:30:18 am
Am surprised, what was their reationale behind thinking its a bad idea?

Well, for starters .... cutting VAT does not guarantee lower prices. Businesses are not legally obliged to pass on any cuts in VAT
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,063
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8717 on: Today at 11:36:10 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 11:27:49 am
He's also a massive c*nt TBF. We'd be better off with keeping BoJo than having him as a PM.

It just needs people with more than short memory to remember what that idiot tried to the do the NHS when he in charge of Health; netalone his "detention centres for all Covid sufferers" bullshit  :lmao

Completely agree, his fingerprints are all over the response to the pandemic probably more then even Hancock and the NHSs current struggles yet somehow hes managed to absolve himself of all responsibility and regularly gets on his high horse on the subject. Its completely baffling.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8718 on: Today at 11:36:19 am »
Quote from: Sal
That thing they were proposing to do last week you mean - against the advise of the the IMF and others who pointed out that there is no guarantee that it would make any difference  ???

Instead of cutting VAT on all items how about removing it from fresh food items?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8719 on: Today at 11:39:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:22:25 am
He was when he was mayor, then he went quiet, then he saw the light that he needed to be a Leaver if he ever wanted to become Tory leader he became a Leaver although deep down I dont think he is, he knows it was mistake.

Theres a belief (and certainly the one I hold) is that his plan was to be a Leaver in the full expectation that Leave would lose the Referendum. Eventually Cameron would quit and it would be a leadership contest between the Remainers like Osborne against him as the Leaver and as the Tory membership is mostly Leavers he would win that contest become PM and then say that although he was a Leaver that they had lost the Referendum and had to respect the result. Leave winning the Referendum was not part of the plan.
Yeah am sure many on here know but it may seem a mystery to other over why Johnson thought switching to leave and hopefully leave loosing a referendum was good for his career.
The Torys had been haemorrhaging votes to UKIP,  Johnson wanted to make himself the hero of the Tory party who won all those Tory voters back once the referendum result was done and dusted with a vote to remain. the leave the EU issue would be settled so the UKIP voters would see no reason for voting for them anymore and come back to the Torys.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.
