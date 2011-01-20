Poll

Tories - a national disgrace

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.

I think Hunt could do well here.
Hunt wont get to the last two
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Where have you seen that and what would be the point? They arent gonna vote him through to the last 2 in the leadership contest because too many want him gone.

He cant. Its a typo.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Its probably going to be Sunak and people seem to love him because of the furlough scheme. I cant see Starmer beating Sunak in a general election, Starmer is so uninspiring.

Not sure Sunak is as popular as he thinks.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
It seems quite likely to me that the leadership could be decided by MPs alone. Like with May, the last two standing will come to an arrangement and the Tory membership won't get to vote. In that circumstance, the only thing that matters will be whether backbenchers think the candidate will be attractive to the voting public.

I think Hunt could do well here.

Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.
Truss has.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Hes a Remainer, I cant see their members getting over that ever.

Wasnt Johnson a Remainer too ?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Wasnt Johnson a Remainer too ?

He was, until he tossed a coin and it came up Leave.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Its probably going to be Sunak and people seem to love him because of the furlough scheme. I cant see Starmer beating Sunak in a general election, Starmer is so uninspiring.

The economy will only get worse. Furlough was a radical policy but a necessary one they were forced into. They need to stop the cronyism and renationalise key industry but they won't. People won't remember furlough 2-3 years ago when they can't afford to heat their house, fuel their car or feed their kids.

When it comes to a general election though Labour do need to inspire and Starmer will have to step up and provide a vision. After the way Johnson has behaved, people will be sick of maverick chancers anyway.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Whats extraordinary about ll of this is that most people will never have heard of half the candidates. And atkeast one has a good shot at winning.

Who even is Penny Mourdant??
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Were talking about different things. Your saying what should happen I think, Im saying what a candidate for the Tory leadership could say. They are not the same thing. Although Im very intrigued why people seem to think a VAT reduction is a bad idea when VAT is regressive tax and why reducing it wouldnt cut inflation?
Ah, OK.

Yes, of course VAT is a regressive tax - I think it should go*. It is just that NI is even more regressive, since the rich pay very little of it relative to their income. Whereas, those on lower incomes pay much more relative to their comes.

* There is a common argument for VAT: that it is more difficult to dodge. So, the rich are more or less forced to pay it. However, it still impacts the rich relatively little. The kind of expensive toys they might buy are still taxed at the same rate as everyone else, and the 'buying of toys' are with disposable income - it is a choice. Whereas, much of people on lower incomes buy (and where VAT is applicable) are essentials. Specifically, there is a strong argument for removing VAT on fuel (which is surely an essential), but it should be made up in full through income tax increases for the rich. And, really, a better tax structure and enforcement is the answer to the rich avoiding their share of income tax.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
He cant. Its a typo.

It's an irrelevant question anyway, as I posted above. He can't muster enough support to get to the final voting, and he can't lean on the party to make things more favourable to him as it's the same people who won't vote for him anyway.

People seem to have this fixation on him making some Trump-like play to stay in power. To me, the window for that closed when he agreed to let the party hold a leadership election. There can't be some Jan 6th style event that would be successful in doing anything, we just don't have that kind of system.

The Jan 6th insurrectionists had a clear plan to disrupt very specific, constitutionally-required procedures of the presidential election. In the ensuing constitutional crisis, Trump would have still had his hands on the levers of power, and whatever voted Biden had would have been irrelevant in the face of no congressional confirmation. There's nothing similar that could happen here, no matter how many gammons stormed the Commons.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Who even is Penny Mourdant??

She's been in various governmental positions since Cameron was PM, including Secretary of Defense, and supported Leave.
