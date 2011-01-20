Were talking about different things. Your saying what should happen I think, Im saying what a candidate for the Tory leadership could say. They are not the same thing. Although Im very intrigued why people seem to think a VAT reduction is a bad idea when VAT is regressive tax and why reducing it wouldnt cut inflation?



Ah, OK.Yes, of course VAT is a regressive tax - I think it should go*. It is just that NI is even more regressive, since the rich pay very little of it relative to their income. Whereas, those on lower incomes pay much more relative to their comes.* There is a common argument for VAT: that it is more difficult to dodge. So, the rich are more or less forced to pay it. However, it still impacts the rich relatively little. The kind of expensive toys they might buy are still taxed at the same rate as everyone else, and the 'buying of toys' are with disposable income - it is a choice. Whereas, much of people on lower incomes buy (and where VAT is applicable) are essentials. Specifically, there is a strong argument for removing VAT on fuel (which is surely an essential), but it should be made up in full through income tax increases for the rich. And, really, a better tax structure and enforcement is the answer to the rich avoiding their share of income tax.