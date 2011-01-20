Poll

Tories - a national disgrace

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 03:44:50 pm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 03:46:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:41:38 pm
Angela Rayner saying Labour will seek to remove Johnson from office. Also a journalist pointed out Johnson cannot apply to lead the party, its against the rules.
Good. We want him kicked out in disgrace not some martyr who has been the victim of a Witch Hunt.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 03:47:59 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Good. We want him kicked out in disgrace not some martyr who has been the victim of a Witch Hunt.

Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 03:49:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.

How would that work in practice though?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 03:57:28 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 03:49:51 pm
How would that work in practice though?

One way would be for Starmer to call for a vote of confidence on the Government, it would be risky and he'd want to be sure that they had the numbers to do it. I would suspect the Labour whips will be looking at how much support they could get for that at the moment.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:01:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:57:28 pm
One way would be for Starmer to call for a vote of confidence on the Government, it would be risky and he'd want to be sure that they had the numbers to do it. I would suspect the Labour whips will be looking at how much support they could get for that at the moment.

Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:05:50 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:01:16 pm
Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.

They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 1922 Committee on Monday. But lets remember they could have already changed the rules to have ousted him, but chose to let the spectacle drag on.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:11:18 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:01:16 pm
Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.

Maybe a win-win for Labour.  Yes if it was successful it would likely trigger an election.  On the other hand if its unsuccessful (likely) then Labour can point at the Tories voting to retain the status quo; no government to speak of and a squatter occupying Downing Street.  For example how many health secretaries since Covid landed and just as Covid cases climb?  I cant even remember who the latest one is, seems to change daily lately.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:13:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.
You can see what's coming. he has at least 2 more PMQT left. he will spend it making himself a Martyr. Johnson has said he is not going to make any big policy changes, that will be his excuse for every question asked exposing his incompetence. he will say Labour have got their wish, there Witch hunt has succeeded to get me out . if it was up to me then I would still be making all these difficult decisions but you campaigned to get me out so they can't have it both ways, these are questions for the next PM.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:21:40 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:13:36 pm
You can see what's coming. he has at least 2 more PMQT left. he will spend it making himself a Martyr. Johnson has said he is not going to make any big policy changes, that will be his excuse for every question asked exposing his incompetence. he will say Labour have got their wish, there Witch hunt has succeeded to get me out . if it was up to me then I would still be making all these difficult decisions but you campaigned to get me out so they can't have it both ways, these are questions for the next PM.

Yes, pretty much spot on.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:45:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:05:50 pm
They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed.

Even those Tories would think twice before voting with the Opposition and forcing a GE at a time when the Tory party has been plunged into a crisis.

I'm behind Starmer doing it (it forces them to look hypocritical in stating he should step down, then voting to save him in situ), but let's not kid ourselves it's going anywhere exciting.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:47:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Sunak isnt winning it. The poor immigrant done good wont wash for obvious reasons, and I suspect the Johnson loyalists will start leaking again like they did about his wife and green card, and even in this country people are not stupid enough to believe he can fix the economy hes spent nearly 3 years managing to its current situation.

Don't know. America elected a black president once. Maybe the time has come?


I really hope he doesn't win it though, he's as conservative as they come, in bed with the super rich, and has perfect puppet mentality.

He'll solve the NHS crisis by selling it off, and the cost of living crisis by forcing everyone to take out a loan.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 04:58:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:05:50 pm
They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 1922 Committee on Monday. But lets remember they could have already changed the rules to have ousted him, but chose to let the spectacle drag on.

With an 80 seat majority there is no way Starmer wins either of the types of VONC he could use. And even if, in all unlikelihood, he did win the Tories would still be in power and it wouldn't lead to General Election:

VONC in the government - the 80 seat majority and MPs not being "turkeys who vote for Christmas" makes that a sure defeat for Starmer.
VONC in the PM - sure Starmer might win this but the Tories would stay in charge and just have to appoint a new leader which they are in the process of doing already
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 05:04:31 pm
The Queen could decide to refuse a GE on the grounds there is a party who can govern, but it means she has to get involved in politics and obviously the whole hereditary monarchy rests on her being purer than that or what's the point of it? So I think Starmer is betting on Johnson leaving to spare Her Maj embarrassment. He may get promised a peerage by the men in suits - Lord Johnson of Cockfosters - to nudge him along.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 05:30:03 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:04:31 pm
The Queen could decide to refuse a GE on the grounds there is a party who can govern, but it means she has to get involved in politics and obviously the whole hereditary monarchy rests on her being purer than that or what's the point of it? So I think Starmer is betting on Johnson leaving to spare Her Maj embarrassment. He may get promised a peerage by the men in suits - Lord Johnson of Cockfosters - to nudge him along.

The only place he should be going is into a huge enquiry once he finally leaves, no way he ends up with a peerage.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 05:35:23 pm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 05:38:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Even those Tories would think twice before voting with the Opposition and forcing a GE at a time when the Tory party has been plunged into a crisis.

I'm behind Starmer doing it (it forces them to look hypocritical in stating he should step down, then voting to save him in situ), but let's not kid ourselves it's going anywhere exciting.

It's all about highlighting how incompetent and useless this Tory party is, it also keeps the pressure on Johnson as they have done effectively in the last couple of days, with Yvette Cooper and Angela Rayner. Keep up the pressure on them, keep the stories which they want hiding in the mainstream media and tap away at them as they in fight amongst themselves.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 06:16:00 pm
So how long before No 10 is on fire?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 06:49:18 pm
Shapps (or whatever hes calling himself these days) and Zahawi have both thrown their hats into the ring
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 06:57:14 pm
Quote
NEW: Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will be launching his leadership campaign on Monday.

He will stand on a platform promising tax cuts, increased defence spending and protecting children from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists.

Why not stand on a platform of making sure they're not starving?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:02:30 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:30:49 pm
Well Labour committed electoral suicide with their Brexit stance in 2019 which was always going to cost them in Brexit areas (a majority of seats). Starmer part of the problem.there, although the labour establishment didn't want Corbyn in anyway. They've at least learned from that but they have to show a vision for fixing the mess. Many of Corbyn's policies were popular and the world has changed from the mid 90s.  New Labour revisited won't cut it.

I never said it has to be New Labour. But saying that something is left wing and popular or ought to be popular, and is inherently right, isn't going to work. If you're going to appeal to the left by saying that you are left wing, then you frighten away the centre. Even if the substance is the same, and you just call it left wing, you still frighten away the centre. The vision has to be centrist, something that encompasses the whole country, and not just appeal to the left. The tone has to be centrist, something that does not pander to be left, and is unafraid to stand up to the left.

Note that I've said nothing about the substance of the policy body here. What that actually is doesn't really matter if you don't satisfy the above. Labour can think about what that policy body should be, but Labour absolutely cannot afford to be a left wing party in appeal. That way leads to another Tory government.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:02:39 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:57:14 pm
Why not stand on a platform of making sure they're not starving?


This is my worry, as has been the case for the last few years there seems to be a slow but deliberate attempt to ape the Republicans, it will start with things like questioning the progress made in LGBT rights, then Trans rights, give it a few years and I sincerely worry we will start seeing the questioning of the availability of abortions
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:06:14 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:57:14 pm
Why not stand on a platform of making sure they're not starving?


He seems like one of the great visionary thinkers of out times.

Tax cuts, military support (from a member of a government that has slashed defence spending) and some culture war shite.

Exactly what you'd expect from someone accepting a senior position in the dying days of an adminstration.

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:06:18 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Even those Tories would think twice before voting with the Opposition and forcing a GE at a time when the Tory party has been plunged into a crisis.

I'm behind Starmer doing it (it forces them to look hypocritical in stating he should step down, then voting to save him in situ), but let's not kid ourselves it's going anywhere exciting.

It's setting up more attack lines. Like that question about whether or not there was a party at Downing Street led eventually to this week. If Starmer were ever ousted as Labour party leader, I'd want him as chief of staff.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:24:33 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:05:03 pm
@PetronellaWyatt
A source at Number 10 tells me that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson intends to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday, in order to run for the Tory leadership.

Please happen. Please happen. Please happen. Please happen. Please happen.
As others have pointed out, the Tory rule book prevents this. However, does this apply if he resigns only as PM rather than leader of the Party? Would the Tories be forced to run an open election where Johnson could stand?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:30:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:02:39 pm
This is my worry, as has been the case for the last few years there seems to be a slow but deliberate attempt to ape the Republicans, it will start with things like questioning the progress made in LGBT rights, then Trans rights, give it a few years and I sincerely worry we will start seeing the questioning of the availability of abortions
Yeah, it's the bogeyman that doesn't exist as a serious political power. it's been a disaster for the US so why not try it here.
I don't think Zahawi has got a prayer anyway.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:41:52 pm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 07:47:16 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:24:33 pm
As others have pointed out, the Tory rule book prevents this. However, does this apply if he resigns only as PM rather than leader of the Party? Would the Tories be forced to run an open election where Johnson could stand?

Why are people getting so confused about this .... he has resigned as Party Leader and, as such, he can not run in the race for Party Leader. He has not resigned as PM but will step down once a new leader has been chosen  :butt

All these conspiracy theories about what he might do and twitter bullshit spouting nonsense which people are taking as gospel is  :lmao
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:05:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:41:52 pm
There will be more of these coming out...

https://twitter.com/Gabriel_Pogrund/status/1545825125810970626?s=20&t=-Koj3u7WGOZRPZxMYt3OPQ

The problem is no one gave a shit when he was accused of doing the same for that American lady, no one gave a shit when he tried doing the same for his current wife or that she gave him a blow job at work. Without wanting to sound like his supporters this kind of behaviour has been factored in by those that support him, an awful lot of people either dont care or assume this kind of stuff goes on anyway.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:07:00 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 07:47:16 pm
Why are people getting so confused about this .... he has resigned as Party Leader and, as such, he can not run in the race for Party Leader. He has not resigned as PM but will step down once a new leader has been chosen  :butt

All these conspiracy theories about what he might do and twitter bullshit spouting nonsense which people are taking as gospel is  :lmao
No. Read the Tweet:
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:05:03 pm
@PetronellaWyatt
A source at Number 10 tells me that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson intends to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday, in order to run for the Tory leadership.

Please happen. Please happen. Please happen. Please happen. Please happen.
It states that Johnson will resign as PM on Monday. PM and Party Leader are not synonymous. They usually go togther, but they do not have to. So, I was asking if anyone can clarify this for me. You haven't. ;)

Again:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:24:33 pm
As others have pointed out, the Tory rule book prevents this. However, does this apply if he resigns only as PM rather than leader of the Party? Would the Tories be forced to run an open election where Johnson could stand?
Anyone?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:08:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:05:46 pm
The problem is no one gave a shit when he was accused of doing the same for that American lady, no one gave a shit when he tried doing the same for his current wife or that she gave him a blow job at work. Without wanting to sound like his supporters this kind of behaviour has been factored in by those that support him, an awful lot of people either dont care or assume this kind of stuff goes on anyway.
I disagree. There are times when the tide turns, even when nearly nothing substantive has changed. I think we are witnessing one of the moments.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:10:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:24:33 pm
As others have pointed out, the Tory rule book prevents this. However, does this apply if he resigns only as PM rather than leader of the Party? Would the Tories be forced to run an open election where Johnson could stand?

Doesn't it depend on if Bozo's actually lost a VoNC? He didn't, and there's certainly precedent for a Tory leader resigning to trigger a leadership contest, ie John Major.

But he only resigned the leadership, not being Prime Minister, so I have no clue what Bozo is going on about. :D
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:28:07 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:07:00 pm
No. Read the Tweet:It states that Johnson will resign as PM on Monday. PM and Party Leader are not synonymous. They usually go togther, but they do not have to. So, I was asking if anyone can clarify this for me. You haven't. ;)

Again:Anyone?
I can understand the suspicion as Johnson will try every trick in the book if it helped him but I honestly think there is nothing to worry about. am actually more concerned about giving him ammo to claim a vendetta against him. how he's now being accused of some Jan 6th coup.
What's his end game here. lets assume nobody could force him out of No 10 as PM. what does he do then. I think we can be certain on how the Tory MPs will react if all the VONC etc don't work. every Tory MP would know it's political suicide to support him after him announcing he's stepping down and another leader is to be chosen, every Tory speech would be about respecting democracy, they would sit in silence, they would refuse to back anything he puts forward, there's just no point in him trying to find some technicality to cling on to power.
He would be sent to Coventry by his party, his MPs and Parliament.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:31:46 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:10:11 pm
Doesn't it depend on if Bozo's actually lost a VoNC? He didn't, and there's certainly precedent for a Tory leader resigning to trigger a leadership contest, ie John Major.

But he only resigned the leadership, not being Prime Minister, so I have no clue what Bozo is going on about. :D
No idea. I'm just going by the Tweet by a journalist (I am not claiming that she is any good, of course). As I understand it, if Johnson steps down as Leader of the Party, he cannot stand in the election for a new Leader. Or have I got this wrong?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 08:31:58 pm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 09:09:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:31:46 pm
No idea. I'm just going by the Tweet by a journalist (I am not claiming that she is any good, of course). As I understand it, if Johnson steps down as Leader of the Party, he cannot stand in the election for a new Leader. Or have I got this wrong?

That seems to be the general consensus. I guess we'll find out on Monday!

Will be fucking hilarious if he tries. It will throw the party into complete disarray. Even if he's allowed to stand surely there's no chance of him winning? Honestly looks like he's trying to pull a Corbyn.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 09:12:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:09:33 pm
That seems to be the general consensus. I guess we'll find out on Monday!

Will be fucking hilarious if he tries. It will throw the party into complete disarray. Even if he's allowed to stand surely there's no chance of him winning? Honestly looks like he's trying to pull a Corbyn.
But, according to that Tweet, Johnson is stepping down as PM. As we know, this is distinct from stepping down as Leader of the Party. Maybe it is just lose phrasing, but if not, what does it mean? Of course, the rumour could be total bollocks anyway.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 09:16:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  6, 2022, 09:19:49 am
Once the protective ring around Johnson is down the really damning stories will be aired. Johnson will have groped many people in his time. Then there's the charlie. Details to follow.

It's starting. Sunday Times tomorrow.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 09:32:42 pm
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Today at 09:50:10 pm
I didn't see this the other day, bloody perfect

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TEYdP_OJKNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TEYdP_OJKNw</a>
