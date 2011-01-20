Well Labour committed electoral suicide with their Brexit stance in 2019 which was always going to cost them in Brexit areas (a majority of seats). Starmer part of the problem.there, although the labour establishment didn't want Corbyn in anyway. They've at least learned from that but they have to show a vision for fixing the mess. Many of Corbyn's policies were popular and the world has changed from the mid 90s. New Labour revisited won't cut it.



I never said it has to be New Labour. But saying that something is left wing and popular or ought to be popular, and is inherently right, isn't going to work. If you're going to appeal to the left by saying that you are left wing, then you frighten away the centre. Even if the substance is the same, and you just call it left wing, you still frighten away the centre. The vision has to be centrist, something that encompasses the whole country, and not just appeal to the left. The tone has to be centrist, something that does not pander to be left, and is unafraid to stand up to the left.Note that I've said nothing about the substance of the policy body here. What that actually is doesn't really matter if you don't satisfy the above. Labour can think about what that policy body should be, but Labour absolutely cannot afford to be a left wing party in appeal. That way leads to another Tory government.