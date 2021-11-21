Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 283529 times)

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:41:38 pm
Angela Rayner saying Labour will seek to remove Johnson from office. Also a journalist pointed out Johnson cannot apply to lead the party, its against the rules.
Good. We want him kicked out in disgrace not some martyr who has been the victim of a Witch Hunt.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:46:11 pm
Good. We want him kicked out in disgrace not some martyr who has been the victim of a Witch Hunt.

Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.

How would that work in practice though?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 03:49:51 pm
How would that work in practice though?

One way would be for Starmer to call for a vote of confidence on the Government, it would be risky and he'd want to be sure that they had the numbers to do it. I would suspect the Labour whips will be looking at how much support they could get for that at the moment.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:57:28 pm
One way would be for Starmer to call for a vote of confidence on the Government, it would be risky and he'd want to be sure that they had the numbers to do it. I would suspect the Labour whips will be looking at how much support they could get for that at the moment.

Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:01:16 pm
Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.

They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 1922 Committee on Monday. But lets remember they could have already changed the rules to have ousted him, but chose to let the spectacle drag on.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 04:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:01:16 pm
Wouldn't that trigger an election though? No Tory MP is going to vote for that...would seem a pointless effort.

Maybe a win-win for Labour.  Yes if it was successful it would likely trigger an election.  On the other hand if its unsuccessful (likely) then Labour can point at the Tories voting to retain the status quo; no government to speak of and a squatter occupying Downing Street.  For example how many health secretaries since Covid landed and just as Covid cases climb?  I cant even remember who the latest one is, seems to change daily lately.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:47:59 pm
Exactly. If the Tories lack the bottle Labour need to do it instead.
You can see what's coming. he has at least 2 more PMQT left. he will spend it making himself a Martyr. Johnson has said he is not going to make any big policy changes, that will be his excuse for every question asked exposing his incompetence. he will say Labour have got their wish, there Witch hunt has succeeded to get me out . if it was up to me then I would still be making all these difficult decisions but you campaigned to get me out so they can't have it both ways, these are questions for the next PM.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:13:36 pm
You can see what's coming. he has at least 2 more PMQT left. he will spend it making himself a Martyr. Johnson has said he is not going to make any big policy changes, that will be his excuse for every question asked exposing his incompetence. he will say Labour have got their wish, there Witch hunt has succeeded to get me out . if it was up to me then I would still be making all these difficult decisions but you campaigned to get me out so they can't have it both ways, these are questions for the next PM.

Yes, pretty much spot on.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:05:50 pm
They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed.

Even those Tories would think twice before voting with the Opposition and forcing a GE at a time when the Tory party has been plunged into a crisis.

I'm behind Starmer doing it (it forces them to look hypocritical in stating he should step down, then voting to save him in situ), but let's not kid ourselves it's going anywhere exciting.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 04:47:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:57:26 pm
Sunak isnt winning it. The poor immigrant done good wont wash for obvious reasons, and I suspect the Johnson loyalists will start leaking again like they did about his wife and green card, and even in this country people are not stupid enough to believe he can fix the economy hes spent nearly 3 years managing to its current situation.

Don't know. America elected a black president once. Maybe the time has come?


I really hope he doesn't win it though, he's as conservative as they come, in bed with the super rich, and has perfect puppet mentality.

He'll solve the NHS crisis by selling it off, and the cost of living crisis by forcing everyone to take out a loan.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:05:50 pm
They can work with the other parties also there are Tories who think he should have been removed. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 1922 Committee on Monday. But lets remember they could have already changed the rules to have ousted him, but chose to let the spectacle drag on.

With an 80 seat majority there is no way Starmer wins either of the types of VONC he could use. And even if, in all unlikelihood, he did win the Tories would still be in power and it wouldn't lead to General Election:

VONC in the government - the 80 seat majority and MPs not being "turkeys who vote for Christmas" makes that a sure defeat for Starmer.
VONC in the PM - sure Starmer might win this but the Tories would stay in charge and just have to appoint a new leader which they are in the process of doing already
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 05:04:31 pm »
The Queen could decide to refuse a GE on the grounds there is a party who can govern, but it means she has to get involved in politics and obviously the whole hereditary monarchy rests on her being purer than that or what's the point of it? So I think Starmer is betting on Johnson leaving to spare Her Maj embarrassment. He may get promised a peerage by the men in suits - Lord Johnson of Cockfosters - to nudge him along.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:04:31 pm
The Queen could decide to refuse a GE on the grounds there is a party who can govern, but it means she has to get involved in politics and obviously the whole hereditary monarchy rests on her being purer than that or what's the point of it? So I think Starmer is betting on Johnson leaving to spare Her Maj embarrassment. He may get promised a peerage by the men in suits - Lord Johnson of Cockfosters - to nudge him along.

The only place he should be going is into a huge enquiry once he finally leaves, no way he ends up with a peerage.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm »
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:45:20 pm
Even those Tories would think twice before voting with the Opposition and forcing a GE at a time when the Tory party has been plunged into a crisis.

I'm behind Starmer doing it (it forces them to look hypocritical in stating he should step down, then voting to save him in situ), but let's not kid ourselves it's going anywhere exciting.

It's all about highlighting how incompetent and useless this Tory party is, it also keeps the pressure on Johnson as they have done effectively in the last couple of days, with Yvette Cooper and Angela Rayner. Keep up the pressure on them, keep the stories which they want hiding in the mainstream media and tap away at them as they in fight amongst themselves.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 06:16:00 pm »
So how long before No 10 is on fire?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
Shapps (or whatever hes calling himself these days) and Zahawi have both thrown their hats into the ring
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 06:57:14 pm »
Quote
NEW: Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will be launching his leadership campaign on Monday.

He will stand on a platform promising tax cuts, increased defence spending and protecting children from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists.

Why not stand on a platform of making sure they're not starving?
