Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 281824 times)

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
From Brexit through to now, the stench of Russia is strong around Johnsons cabal.

Wheres the Russian report Johnson?

It's mad to think the evening after Johnson became PM he actually attended a party given by Lebedev, at that time he hadn't even chosen a cabinet. As you say the delay of that Russian report is highly suspect, Dominic Grieve has spoken about it and is asking some interesting questions.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
It's mad to think the evening after Johnson became PM he actually attended a party given by Lebedev, at that time he hadn't even chosen a cabinet. As you say the delay of that Russian report is highly suspect, Dominic Grieve has spoken about it and is asking some interesting questions.

I doubt therell be any robust investigation into Russian links while the Tories remain in power.  If there ever is one thatll mean theyll be out of power and it would be telling.

Sneaking back and forth to Ukraine and talking tough v Russia is a flimsy cover for past shenanigans. 
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
I have to say been some brilliant Shadow cabinet speakers on the radio over the last day . Very bullish and confident, make the tories look ridiculous in comparison.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm

Wheres the Russian report Johnson?
I asked that several months ago and I can't even remember the answer mate, it was hidden and buried.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
The question for the tories is wether they can put the genie back into the bottle again.


After such chaos for Johnson!s term, can they actually go back to normality. Can they get MPs to stop rebelling now theyve got a taste for it?

Getting that rabble back in order might not be so easy you know.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably believes his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably thinks his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.
The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory.  What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.

Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue  no one could really accuse Johnson of thatmostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
I doubt therell be any robust investigation into Russian links while the Tories remain in power.  If there ever is one thatll mean theyll be out of power and it would be telling.

Sneaking back and forth to Ukraine and talking tough v Russia is a flimsy cover for past shenanigans. 

Tugendhat would be interesting on that one as he actually is quite hawkish on Russia, in fact Labour helped him get the chair on the foreign affairs committee, after Johnson tried to stitch it up for Failing Grayling.

No way that party will let him anywhere near the leadership though
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.
He will get £250,000 a year from the Tory graph again (maybe more), and will pick up highly paid gigs doing something.

He will have an affair and get divorced.

We will continue to laugh at him.

But there wont be any legal repercussions
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably believes his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.

There will be a lot of blue on blue action which is never a bad thing, but how its ends up is anyones guess to the point I dont think its even worth trying to seriously anticipate who will win or even what wing of the party they will come from especially when it seems every other Tory MP seems to be throwing their hat in the ring.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm

IIRC, Shaka is a Liberal Democrat supporter.


AKA Those that enabled the Tories in 2010!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm
The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory.  What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.

Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue  no one could really accuse Johnson of thatmostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.
He was a bit like Trump. everything he said he did was amazing. all his achievements shocked the world. world leading in everything. I know he helped people during the lockdowns but I don't think he had much option at the time.when he had options he s..on the low paid and the kids going hungry at school etc.
I agree though. the next Tory PM will probably say they relish theprospect of making a bright future for all the people of this country blah blah.give it a few weeks and a new budget and it will be we can't pass this debt on to our kids time again. cuts.
I don't think this will be the only thing on the nutty right wingers minds though. they must be very worried over a new PM not intervening to protect them when the investigations close in on them.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
There will be a lot of blue on blue action which is never a bad thing, but how its ends up is anyones guess to the point I dont think its even worth trying to seriously anticipate who will win or even what wing of the party they will come from especially when it seems every other Tory MP seems to be throwing their hat in the ring.
I haven't got a clue now, had a bet on Truss ages ago and that looks a looser now. won a few bob on Johnson going in 2022 so Johnson has finally done something for me :)
It's going to be fun watching if things do get nasty and it looks like it will. it's not all about party politics this time. I think Johnson and a few others are in a similar position as Trump.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.

Definitely. The more dirt that gets dug up on Johnson even when hes gone the more guilty the rest of them are by association. One lesson Labour need to learn (and to be honest I think they finally are now) is tying the Tory governments together from Cameron to May to Johnson to whoever the next twat is, this wont be a new government its the same party with most of the same tainted people as before. Just like football didnt start in 1992, the Tories didnt come into power in 2019 or 2022, they have been there since 2010 and whoever comes in next needs to be shown up as part of that.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm
Jesus Christ. Dorries is thinking of standing
please let her win 🙏
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Survation poll
Lab 45%
Con 31%
LD 11%
SNP 5%
GRN 2%

Would give Lab majority 98
Lab 374
Con 188
LD 14
SNP 51
GRN 1

Tories in big trouble. Especially with the economy on its arse
think that's the biggest lead probably since Brown took over from Blair and he considered a snap election.

The polls are a bit all over the place, some have just a 3 point lead for example, I think the reality is somewhe in between around 6-8 points.

I agree though the Tories are in bother, although imagine this polls sample was taken prior to Johnson resigning
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
He will get £250,000 a year from the Tory graph again (maybe more), and will pick up highly paid gigs doing something.

He will have an affair and get divorced.

We will continue to laugh at him.

But there wont be any legal repercussions

And as I've a dozen times he'll end up getting a Knighthood.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
A mid-term poll means the total sum of diddly squat ;)
you sound like Jacob Rees-Mogg
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
A mid-term poll means the total sum of diddly squat ;)

I guarantee that Johnson would be safe in number 10 if the Tories were 14 points clear in the polls rather than Labour. The only reason his party has finally turned on him is because they've realised they're on course to lose their seats.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:25:39 am
I guarantee that Johnson would be safe in number 10 if the Tories were 14 points clear in the polls rather than Labour. The only reason his party has finally turned on him is because they've realised they're on course to lose their seats.


Add in the recent bye election results too, the Tories lost one of there safest seats, which had a 24k Tory majority at the last general election, no wonder they're jumpy.

It's not so much Pincher incidents themselves, as damaging as they are, it's No10 constantly contradicting themselves [what feels like a cover up, as to what Johnson knew & when] every day since the news came out, sending out ministers to defend the government, then no10 saying something else almost immediately, is the scandal that broke the camels back.

It feels like there's a new scandal almost weekly, with the clown of the PM.

 I'm old enough to remember the Major government, when there was new scandals, after new scandal almost weekly then, the Major government limped on & got twatted for 6 [to use a cricketing metaphor] at the 97 election, one of the reasons the Tories got humiliated that night, was the constant scandals involving them.

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm
The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory.  What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.

Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue  no one could really accuse Johnson of thatmostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.

Johnson has no politics, he just goes with whatever the mood is, in order to serve himself. His replacement will be more fiscally conservative, but the Tories will always do anything to remain in power.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:25:39 am
I guarantee that Johnson would be safe in number 10 if the Tories were 14 points clear in the polls rather than Labour. The only reason his party has finally turned on him is because they've realised they're on course to lose their seats.

It was the by-elections that finished him with the MP's. The red wall lot in the north know their seats, as it's going, will go back to Labour (in reality it was a Brexit election last time and a one off). The southern seats are under threat from the Lib Dems, particularly with a Labour pact not to campaign in some seats and tactical voting. Two of the safest Tory seats have gone back to the Lib Dems in the last year. Before that they were winning more red wall seats like Hartlepool.

Tory MP's would back anybody as long as their seats are safe and they're in government. They'll equally turn on anybody when they feel under threat. Including their idol Thatcher back in 1990.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Steve Baker saying the country needs to be turned around youve been in power for 12 fucking years, your the reason it needs turning around  :butt
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:14:00 am
Steve Baker saying the country needs to be turned around youve been in power for 12 fucking years, your the reason it needs turning around  :butt

That has to be the Labour strategy at the next election. Everything has gone to shit and they've been here all that time.

Labour let the Tories sell the lie that Labour wrecked the economy (global crash) and will try it again, while at the same time blaming a global pandemic for everything.

Everything in 2019 was framed around Brexit and not what the Tories were doing to the country. The effects of austerity even in 2016 probably swung the Brexit vote. The best Labour did was in 2017 were Corbyn did offer an alternative and showed the Tories for what they are.

The next election is the biggest open goal since 1997. Labour should be aiming for a majority but they have to sell a vision.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:51 am
That has to be the Labour strategy at the next election. Everything has gone to shit and they've been here all that time.

Labour let the Tories sell the lie that Labour wrecked the economy (global crash) and will try it again, while at the same time blaming a global pandemic for everything.

Everything in 2019 was framed around Brexit and not what the Tories were doing to the country. The effects of austerity even in 2016 probably swung the Brexit vote. The best Labour did was in 2017 were Corbyn did offer an alternative and showed the Tories for what they are.

The next election is the biggest open goal since 1997. Labour should be aiming for a majority but they have to sell a vision.

I said the same thing last night, the way Johnson was carrying on the Tories only just came to power in 2019 when they won the election despite him being Foreign Secretary in the previous government and they will do the same again, whoever comes in will try to completely disassociate themselves from the previous 12 years and Labour need to challenge that at every repeated opportunity, the current situation the country finds itself in didnt just happen under some mysterious government, its exactly the same people who are still there now. That link has to be made in peoples heads. It was only a month ago during some kind of event (when they gather journalists at a factory) that Johnson was saying it was Labours fault there wasnt enough housing or nuclear power stations youve had 12 years to fix it.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Guardian reporting MPs John Baron, Rehman Chisti and Kemi Badenoch (nope, me neither) are considering running ("taking soundings").

Safe to say it's going to be a chaotic shitshow.

Also love how Sunak is now being portrayed as some sort of centrist high tax high spend Tory. His instincts are probably the complete opposite, but now being tainted in the eyes of the right wing loons by actually having had to do a serious job for the last few years. This will get very bitter.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:14:00 am
Steve Baker saying the country needs to be turned around youve been in power for 12 fucking years, your the reason it needs turning around  :butt

He's pitching that to the party membership. Baker has been pretty forthright for months that Johnson wasn't governing "as a Conservative" with respect to taxation etc. I'm surprised he's backing Braverman though. Doesn't seem the type to plump for a joke candidate.

BTW, I think last time round, Rees-Mogg was making the point that the Tories have never made someone a leader who didn't already have experience in the cabinet (or I guess shadow cabinet). Rees-Mogg is obviously in his own league when it comes to traditionalism, but there's probably some streak of it running through a lot of the MPs.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:15:38 am
Guardian reporting MPs John Baron, Rehman Chisti and Kemi Badenoch (nope, me neither) are considering running ("taking soundings").

Safe to say it's going to be a chaotic shitshow.

Also love how Sunak is now being portrayed as some sort of centrist high tax high spend Tory. His instincts are probably the complete opposite, but now being tainted in the eyes of the right wing loons by actually having had to do a serious job for the last few years. This will get very bitter.

This is the level of maturity in the media. I have heard numerous Tories say that taxes need to be cut, not once has the person carrying out the interview asked the question how are you going to pay for it? Borrow more or cut spending, and if so what are you cutting spending on? These aint difficult questions to ask but seems to be above the abilities of most journalists these days.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:51 am
That has to be the Labour strategy at the next election. Everything has gone to shit and they've been here all that time.

Labour let the Tories sell the lie that Labour wrecked the economy (global crash) and will try it again, while at the same time blaming a global pandemic for everything.

Everything in 2019 was framed around Brexit and not what the Tories were doing to the country. The effects of austerity even in 2016 probably swung the Brexit vote. The best Labour did was in 2017 were Corbyn did offer an alternative and showed the Tories for what they are.

The next election is the biggest open goal since 1997. Labour should be aiming for a majority but they have to sell a vision.

There are a number of strategies that have to be avoided, that certain factions will push for as red lines lest Labour lose their vote. If they really are red lines, Labour have to take the hit. The vision has to be centrist. The tone has to be centrist.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
So is a/the windfall tax just not a thing any more?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:32:54 am
So is a/the windfall tax just not a thing any more?
It is, it just wont even touch the sides of the increase in fuel bills were about to experience.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:57 am
Borrow more or cut spending, and if so what are you cutting spending on? These aint difficult questions to ask but seems to be above the abilities of most journalists these days.

The Tories love the third answer to this question: "Government efficiency savings cutting out waste".
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
The real answer is that before anything else, we have to address inflation.

You cannot just allow inflation to run unchecked as we have. 
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:23 am
The real answer is that before anything else, we have to address inflation.

You cannot just allow inflation to run unchecked as we have. 

The challenge though is that inflation is driven by external factors like the cost of energy, global supply shortages of goods, so the usual national measures (interest rate increases) to tackle inflation will have limited to zero impact, as the war in Ukraine underpins a lot of it.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:23 am
The real answer is that before anything else, we have to address inflation.

You cannot just allow inflation to run unchecked as we have. 

This and any number of positive arguments need not touch issues sensitive on the left. There's a load of stuff to do with sensible and effective government that doesn't need to be labelled as left or right. They should be the main meat of Labour's campaign.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:23 am
The real answer is that before anything else, we have to address inflation.

You cannot just allow inflation to run unchecked as we have. 

100%, but this is the $64,000 question, how? Most of its because of imported fuel costs which limits what they can do, they can give people money to soften the impact but solving the root causes are a lot harder. And even the help to date has been aimed at households, and businesses have been left to their own devices and their increased costs obviously filter through to everything and everyone else. Lesser causes like labour shortages can be remedied but I doubt there is the political will to in increase immigration.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:57 am
This is the level of maturity in the media. I have heard numerous Tories say that taxes need to be cut, not once has the person carrying out the interview asked the question how are you going to pay for it? Borrow more or cut spending, and if so what are you cutting spending on? These aint difficult questions to ask but seems to be above the abilities of most journalists these days.
The Tories are going to come back with the Thatcher argument -- cut taxes and tax revenue increases. Incentive to work more, higher productivity blah de blah. They are already arguing that inflation will peak in the autumn and then decrease because commodity prices are now falling. They'll cut taxes, run to the electorate, and then, if they get away with it, have to deal with the inflationary impetus/need to restrict spending afterwards. Whether the Labour party can convincingly put across the counter-argument and whether the average voter is economically literate enough to process all this is the bottom-line that worries me.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
AKA Those that enabled the Tories in 2010!

To be more accurate I would suggest;

Those that enabled the Tories from 2010.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
It really is daft isn't it?  In an age where we are encouraged to save energy - from energy efficient homes, to solar panels, to light bulbs - our energy costs are spiralling out of control.

"Cost of Living". The clue is in the name. Human beings are the only species who pay to live on this planet, and we're being priced out of living. We try to use less energy but that doesn't stop providers effectively doubling what we're paying for what we ARE using. At what point to people start resorting to candles and camp stoves?

This is going to kill people this winter.
