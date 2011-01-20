The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory. What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.



Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue no one could really accuse Johnson of that mostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.



He was a bit like Trump. everything he said he did was amazing. all his achievements shocked the world. world leading in everything. I know he helped people during the lockdowns but I don't think he had much option at the time.when he had options he s..on the low paid and the kids going hungry at school etc.I agree though. the next Tory PM will probably say they relish theprospect of making a bright future for all the people of this country blah blah.give it a few weeks and a new budget and it will be we can't pass this debt on to our kids time again. cuts.I don't think this will be the only thing on the nutty right wingers minds though. they must be very worried over a new PM not intervening to protect them when the investigations close in on them.