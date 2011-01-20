I guarantee that Johnson would be safe in number 10 if the Tories were 14 points clear in the polls rather than Labour. The only reason his party has finally turned on him is because they've realised they're on course to lose their seats.
Add in the recent bye election results too, the Tories lost one of there safest seats, which had a 24k Tory majority at the last general election, no wonder they're jumpy.
It's not so much Pincher incidents themselves, as damaging as they are, it's No10 constantly contradicting themselves [what feels like a cover up, as to what Johnson knew & when] every day since the news came out, sending out ministers to defend the government, then no10 saying something else almost immediately, is the scandal that broke the camels back.
It feels like there's a new scandal almost weekly, with the clown of the PM.
I'm old enough to remember the Major government, when there was new scandals, after new scandal almost weekly then, the Major government limped on & got twatted for 6 [to use a cricketing metaphor] at the 97 election, one of the reasons the Tories got humiliated that night, was the constant scandals involving them.