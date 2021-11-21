This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably believes his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.