Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 280929 times)

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 60,392
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm
From Brexit through to now, the stench of Russia is strong around Johnsons cabal.

Wheres the Russian report Johnson?

It's mad to think the evening after Johnson became PM he actually attended a party given by Lebedev, at that time he hadn't even chosen a cabinet. As you say the delay of that Russian report is highly suspect, Dominic Grieve has spoken about it and is asking some interesting questions.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
It's mad to think the evening after Johnson became PM he actually attended a party given by Lebedev, at that time he hadn't even chosen a cabinet. As you say the delay of that Russian report is highly suspect, Dominic Grieve has spoken about it and is asking some interesting questions.

I doubt therell be any robust investigation into Russian links while the Tories remain in power.  If there ever is one thatll mean theyll be out of power and it would be telling.

Sneaking back and forth to Ukraine and talking tough v Russia is a flimsy cover for past shenanigans. 
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 108
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
I have to say been some brilliant Shadow cabinet speakers on the radio over the last day . Very bullish and confident, make the tories look ridiculous in comparison.
Logged

Offline John C

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 38,607
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm

Wheres the Russian report Johnson?
I asked that several months ago and I can't even remember the answer mate, it was hidden and buried.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,164
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 11:35:16 pm »
The question for the tories is wether they can put the genie back into the bottle again.


After such chaos for Johnson!s term, can they actually go back to normality. Can they get MPs to stop rebelling now theyve got a taste for it?

Getting that rabble back in order might not be so easy you know.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably believes his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:39:36 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,164
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably thinks his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.
The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory.  What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.

Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue  no one could really accuse Johnson of thatmostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline filopastry

  seldom posts but often delivers
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,194
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
I doubt therell be any robust investigation into Russian links while the Tories remain in power.  If there ever is one thatll mean theyll be out of power and it would be telling.

Sneaking back and forth to Ukraine and talking tough v Russia is a flimsy cover for past shenanigans. 

Tugendhat would be interesting on that one as he actually is quite hawkish on Russia, in fact Labour helped him get the chair on the foreign affairs committee, after Johnson tried to stitch it up for Failing Grayling.

No way that party will let him anywhere near the leadership though
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 60,392
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 83,164
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8529 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.
He will get £250,000 a year from the Tory graph again (maybe more), and will pick up highly paid gigs doing something.

He will have an affair and get divorced.

We will continue to laugh at him.

But there wont be any legal repercussions
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8530 on: Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
This looks like being a vicious Tory leadership battle. the knives are out for the anti sleaze Boris bashers. getting the feeling a lot of people including Johnson +Tory MPs are worried if the new Tory PM will give them no protection in the future.
We may even end up with Johnson thinking he has a Trump type influence on Conservative voters, he probably believes his endorsement will decide who becomes the next Tory PM. sounds like the kiss of death to me, the next Tory PM has the same values as Johnson then. one lying incompetent corrupt PM passes the baton on. he's hardly going to pick someone who does want to clean up the Tory party is he.

There will be a lot of blue on blue action which is never a bad thing, but how its ends up is anyones guess to the point I dont think its even worth trying to seriously anticipate who will win or even what wing of the party they will come from especially when it seems every other Tory MP seems to be throwing their hat in the ring.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8531 on: Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:25:20 pm

IIRC, Shaka is a Liberal Democrat supporter.


AKA Those that enabled the Tories in 2010!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 12:03:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm
The thing is that Johnson really isnt a very right wing Tory. In fact generally hes a very liberal Tory.  What we saw was him being a populist and following attention grabbing headline policies..but he was certainly more From the left of their party.

Now, what replaces him will certainly be more right wing and more likely an ideologue  no one could really accuse Johnson of thatmostly because hed sell his ideals in a heart beat for a shag or a vote.
He was a bit like Trump. everything he said he did was amazing. all his achievements shocked the world. world leading in everything. I know he helped people during the lockdowns but I don't think he had much option at the time.when he had options he s..on the low paid and the kids going hungry at school etc.
I agree though. the next Tory PM will probably say they relish theprospect of making a bright future for all the people of this country blah blah.give it a few weeks and a new budget and it will be we can't pass this debt on to our kids time again. cuts.
I don't think this will be the only thing on the nutty right wingers minds though. they must be very worried over a new PM not intervening to protect them when the investigations close in on them.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 12:08:17 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:46 pm
There will be a lot of blue on blue action which is never a bad thing, but how its ends up is anyones guess to the point I dont think its even worth trying to seriously anticipate who will win or even what wing of the party they will come from especially when it seems every other Tory MP seems to be throwing their hat in the ring.
I haven't got a clue now, had a bet on Truss ages ago and that looks a looser now. won a few bob on Johnson going in 2022 so Johnson has finally done something for me :)
It's going to be fun watching if things do get nasty and it looks like it will. it's not all about party politics this time. I think Johnson and a few others are in a similar position as Trump.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,037
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 12:09:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I do think once Johnson is marched away his past will catch up with him. It looks as if Labour is prepared to continue to run with it, and there are plenty of journalists getting stuck in as well. The story is too big for it to disappear and there are plenty of people who continue to ask the awkward questions which need to be asked.

Definitely. The more dirt that gets dug up on Johnson even when hes gone the more guilty the rest of them are by association. One lesson Labour need to learn (and to be honest I think they finally are now) is tying the Tory governments together from Cameron to May to Johnson to whoever the next twat is, this wont be a new government its the same party with most of the same tainted people as before. Just like football didnt start in 1992, the Tories didnt come into power in 2019 or 2022, they have been there since 2010 and whoever comes in next needs to be shown up as part of that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm
Jesus Christ. Dorries is thinking of standing
please let her win 🙏
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 12:18:23 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:32:50 pm
Survation poll
Lab 45%
Con 31%
LD 11%
SNP 5%
GRN 2%

Would give Lab majority 98
Lab 374
Con 188
LD 14
SNP 51
GRN 1

Tories in big trouble. Especially with the economy on its arse
think that's the biggest lead probably since Brown took over from Blair and he considered a snap election.

The polls are a bit all over the place, some have just a 3 point lead for example, I think the reality is somewhe in between around 6-8 points.

I agree though the Tories are in bother, although imagine this polls sample was taken prior to Johnson resigning
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 01:22:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
He will get £250,000 a year from the Tory graph again (maybe more), and will pick up highly paid gigs doing something.

He will have an affair and get divorced.

We will continue to laugh at him.

But there wont be any legal repercussions

And as I've a dozen times he'll end up getting a Knighthood.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,750
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 01:42:18 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
A mid-term poll means the total sum of diddly squat ;)
you sound like Jacob Rees-Mogg
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
