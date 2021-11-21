Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

John C

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8480 on: Today at 08:26:20 pm
Someone put the James O'Brien vid up before. Fucking hell it is superb. Every single descriptive and condemning word about that horrible twat Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is brilliant.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8481 on: Today at 08:39:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:31 pm
All too true, I've just listened to the podcasts I put up before and it's clear from that just how infested the establishment is with Russian influences now. We know of Johnson's contact with Lebedev it makes you wonder how many more in politics are as infected as well.

I was talking to a mate today, we have a catch up every few weeks just to see whats going on. Anyway, the events of the last few days came up and he mentioned Johnsons little jaunt in Italy with the Lebedevs because as with many stories about Johnson he had no idea, he actually thought it was a new story and I had to explain to him this isnt new, I read about it on here a couple of years ago at least but its only now that it seems to be getting traction, and it makes you think what else is out there either still to be found out about by the media or known about by them but for whatever reason doesnt generate a lot of noise the first time around.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8482 on: Today at 08:42:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:39:40 pm
I was talking to a mate today, we have a catch up every few weeks just to see whats going on. Anyway, the events of the last few days came up and he mentioned Johnsons little jaunt in Italy with the Lebedevs because as with many stories about Johnson he had no idea, he actually thought it was a new story and I had to explain to him this isnt new, I read about it on here a couple of years ago at least but its only now that it seems to be getting traction, and it makes you think what else is out there either still to be found out about by the media or known about by them but for whatever reason doesnt generate a lot of noise the first time around.

The Lebedev story is the most important part of this whole shitshow, and the biggest reason why Johnson should not be allowed to stay on as caretaker. Unfortunately it doesn't sell so easily as a story, and is buried under everything else.
Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8483 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm
Is it realistically possible that Johnson could yet appoint people who would support him should he retract his resignation?
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8484 on: Today at 08:48:01 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:42:51 pm
The Lebedev story is the most important part of this whole shitshow, and the biggest reason why Johnson should not be allowed to stay on as caretaker. Unfortunately it doesn't sell so easily as a story, and is buried under everything else.

Exactly, if you look at what Patel got sacked for under Cameron or May, and this is at least up and probably worse.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8485 on: Today at 08:48:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:56 pm
I said it before the job simply isn't worth it. It pays about the same as running a local council. In fact I'd say being an MP isn't worth it either. 80 grand really isn't worth all the responsibility and stress. Think it's why we end up with such shit; the pay isn't competitive enough to attract the good ones from private jobs. Not a popular opinion though.
No, it is not. I expressed a similar to view to you at RAWK a couple of years ago - I think there were no takers. As I recall, the general response was, there's no fucking way I would support this omnishambles of MPs getting more money. But, of course, it is a chicken or egg situation: if the pay is relatively low for the level of responsibility, we will fail to attract talent; continue with the status quo and the general ability of MPs will remain shite and 'undeserving of a higher income'.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8486 on: Today at 08:51:20 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:47:47 pm
Is it realistically possible that Johnson could yet appoint people who would support him should he retract his resignation?

I think this whole thing is being overblown. Assuming we accept that most Tories think he needs to go, if he refuses to go the simplest thing for the Tories to do is expel him from the party. At that point he no longer commands the support of a majority of MPs, and the Queen will have to tell him hes no longer PM.
jillc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8487 on: Today at 08:52:35 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:39:40 pm
I was talking to a mate today, we have a catch up every few weeks just to see whats going on. Anyway, the events of the last few days came up and he mentioned Johnsons little jaunt in Italy with the Lebedevs because as with many stories about Johnson he had no idea, he actually thought it was a new story and I had to explain to him this isnt new, I read about it on here a couple of years ago at least but its only now that it seems to be getting traction, and it makes you think what else is out there either still to be found out about by the media or known about by them but for whatever reason doesnt generate a lot of noise the first time around.

Well the good news is this story is growing ever bigger, I got the info from the sports reporter Paul Hayward on twitter it seems like a number of journalists are now becoming quite active in tweeting more stuff on this. The more that spread it around the more it will circulate. My guess is it will start to involve more establishment figures, I am pretty sure people must have been covering for him especially in those jaunts were he visited Lebedev on more than one occasion without any security people around. It should be known, that the two of them were friends from when Johnson was Mayor of London, I imagine there will be a lot more coming out about those days soon. There is no way he should be anywhere near Downing Street and I hope Labour keep the pressure on him about this.
Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8488 on: Today at 08:53:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:48:50 pm
No, it is not. I expressed a similar to view to you at RAWK a couple of years ago - I think there were no takers. As I recall, the general response was, there's no fucking way I would support this omnishambles of MPs getting more money. But, of course, it is a chicken or egg situation: if the pay is relatively low for the level of responsibility, we will fail to attract talent; continue with the status quo and the general ability of MPs will remain shite and 'undeserving of a higher income'.

Not my memory of it, whenever the subject has come up there has been a good amount of people making the point that we should pay MPs well otherwise its just a playground for the independently wealthy,

I think we should pay them considerably more, with some restrictions brought in on some expenses (particularly housing) and on secondary income (basically a complete ban with some exemptions for maintaining professional qualifications such as doctors).
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8489 on: Today at 08:54:02 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:33:56 pm
I said it before the job simply isn't worth it. It pays about the same as running a local council. In fact I'd say being an MP isn't worth it either. 80 grand really isn't worth all the responsibility and stress. Think it's why we end up with such shit; the pay isn't competitive enough to attract the good ones from private jobs. Not a popular opinion though.

What responsibility and stress is this ?? Most of the 600+ MPs have no responsibility for anything and, as for stress, I can't even remember the last time anyone I know even saw our local MP or noticed him in the Commons.

Ministers and secretaries of state - you may have a point. But again there is no level of real stress, if they fuck they just get demoted back to being an £80k MP.
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8490 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:48:50 pm
No, it is not. I expressed a similar to view to you at RAWK a couple of years ago - I think there were no takers. As I recall, the general response was, there's no fucking way I would support this omnishambles of MPs getting more money. But, of course, it is a chicken or egg situation: if the pay is relatively low for the level of responsibility, we will fail to attract talent; continue with the status quo and the general ability of MPs will remain shite and 'undeserving of a higher income'.

If it makes you feel any better I have always thought the same as you, but for slightly different reasons. If the pay isnt enough youll end up with a load of people like Rees-Mogg, Sunak and Javid who have made millions in banking etc and then go into politics because they are loaded and dont need to worry about the relatively low pay. Thats exactly why they started paying MPs in the first place, as before that only wealthy people could afford to become MPs and work for free.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8491 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:53:13 pm
Not my memory of it, whenever the subject has come up there has been a good amount of people making the point that we should pay MPs well otherwise its just a playground for the independently wealthy,

I think we should pay them considerably more, with some restrictions brought in on some expenses (particularly housing) and on secondary income (basically a complete ban with some exemptions for maintaining professional qualifications such as doctors).
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:54:02 pm
What responsibility and stress is this ?? Most of the 600+ MPs have no responsibility for anything and, as for stress, I can't even remember the last time anyone I know even saw our local MP or noticed him in the Commons.

Ministers and secretaries of state - you may have a point. But again there is no level of real stress, if they fuck they just get demoted back to being an £80k MP.
Maybe a different occasion when the subject came up, Elmo. Or maybe, as you suggested, I am misremembering. :-\
gjr1

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8492 on: Today at 08:58:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:20 pm
I think this whole thing is being overblown. Assuming we accept that most Tories think he needs to go, if he refuses to go the simplest thing for the Tories to do is expel him from the party. At that point he no longer commands the support of a majority of MPs, and the Queen will have to tell him hes no longer PM.

Quite possible, but could he join the race to be leader?

Chances of him winning are remote but if by some fluke he got to the last two hed walk the last vote!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8493 on: Today at 09:00:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:55:33 pm
If it makes you feel any better I have always thought the same as you, but for slightly different reasons. If the pay isnt enough youll end up with a load of people like Rees-Mogg, Sunak and Javid who have made millions in banking etc and then go into politics because they are loaded and dont need to worry about the relatively low pay. Thats exactly why they started paying MPs in the first place, as before that only wealthy people could afford to become MPs and work for free.
Yes, a variation and important refinement of the same argument.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8494 on: Today at 09:00:46 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 08:58:31 pm
Quite possible, but could he join the race to be leader?

Chances of him winning are remote but if by some fluke he got to the last two hed walk the last vote!

Pretty sure :) you have to be at least a member of the party to be its leader.
Red Berry

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8495 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:51:20 pm
I think this whole thing is being overblown. Assuming we accept that most Tories think he needs to go, if he refuses to go the simplest thing for the Tories to do is expel him from the party. At that point he no longer commands the support of a majority of MPs, and the Queen will have to tell him hes no longer PM.

That sounds reasonable. However we both know Johnson is potentially dumb enough to still try it. :)

As for MPs salaries, well clearly there are many who are independently wealthy and still more who think being in government writing laws and dicking around with tax loopholes is a pathway to even more money. Plus, there are the post political directorships, speaking engagements etc. I very much doubt you will discourage such people from putting themselves forward as prospective MPs if you increase the wages. You're talking about people who tried every trick under the sun to squeeze out as much in terms of expenses as possible.

People don't get into politics as an end goal anymore, it's just a stepping stone. I'm not sure how that issue is addressed unless you apply strict job and experience requirements to the title of member of parliament. 
gjr1

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8496 on: Today at 09:09:35 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 09:00:46 pm
Pretty sure :) you have to be at least a member of the party to be its leader.

You misunderstood me!

He has resigned but what is stopping him from running?
west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8497 on: Today at 09:22:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:00:47 pm
That sounds reasonable. However we both know Johnson is potentially dumb enough to still try it. :)

As for MPs salaries, well clearly there are many who are independently wealthy and still more who think being in government writing laws and dicking around with tax loopholes is a pathway to even more money. Plus, there are the post political directorships, speaking engagements etc. I very much doubt you will discourage such people from putting themselves forward as prospective MPs if you increase the wages. You're talking about people who tried every trick under the sun to squeeze out as much in terms of expenses as possible.

People don't get into politics as an end goal anymore, it's just a stepping stone. I'm not sure how that issue is addressed unless you apply strict job and experience requirements to the title of member of parliament. 

I think your in danger of confusing all MPs with Tory MPs.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8498 on: Today at 09:29:19 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:09:35 pm
You misunderstood me!

He has resigned but what is stopping him from running?

AFAIK the rules. He can not run in a race for the leadership caused by his own resignation.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8499 on: Today at 09:30:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:22:34 pm
I think your in danger of confusing all MPs with Tory MPs.

 :lmao Tony Blair says  :wave

Honestly I am no Tory lover - made up that BoJo is going - but this seemingly RAWK view that all Tory MPs are c*nts whilst every other MP is a saint is ludicrous
