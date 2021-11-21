I was talking to a mate today, we have a catch up every few weeks just to see whats going on. Anyway, the events of the last few days came up and he mentioned Johnsons little jaunt in Italy with the Lebedevs because as with many stories about Johnson he had no idea, he actually thought it was a new story and I had to explain to him this isnt new, I read about it on here a couple of years ago at least but its only now that it seems to be getting traction, and it makes you think what else is out there either still to be found out about by the media or known about by them but for whatever reason doesnt generate a lot of noise the first time around.



Well the good news is this story is growing ever bigger, I got the info from the sports reporter Paul Hayward on twitter it seems like a number of journalists are now becoming quite active in tweeting more stuff on this. The more that spread it around the more it will circulate. My guess is it will start to involve more establishment figures, I am pretty sure people must have been covering for him especially in those jaunts were he visited Lebedev on more than one occasion without any security people around. It should be known, that the two of them were friends from when Johnson was Mayor of London, I imagine there will be a lot more coming out about those days soon. There is no way he should be anywhere near Downing Street and I hope Labour keep the pressure on him about this.