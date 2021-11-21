Anyone surprised that Wallace hasn't yet thrown his hat in the ring? Everyone was very sure he would run but he seems to be dithering a bit and still talking with his family.



Reminds me a bit of another "perfect" candidate - Dan Jarvis.I think it's much easier to look impressive as a military type / defence secretary - support the troops, appear patriotic, attack the bad guys. Actual governing is a lot more complex though - sorting out the cost of living crisis and balancing debt vs tax cuts is a much harder than simply shipping some weapons to Ukraine. I supect he would be exposed quite quickly in the debates.