Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 277323 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,790
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:40 pm
Freedom to do what ?

The freedom to impose economic sanctions on itself?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,376
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:40 pm
Freedom to do what ?

Nope, cannot think of one benefit
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
These papers are embarrassing

Didnt the Mail call him a greased piglet the other day ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,790
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 12:52:23 pm »
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner cleared by Durham police
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,790
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 12:54:41 pm »
Time to go hunting...

2 PMQ's before recess and the tories living in perpetual 'give it giggseh'.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:52:23 pm
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner cleared by Durham police

It obviously shouldn't factor into any police decision, but it would have taken huge cojones for the officer in charge of the investigation to force Labour to spend the summer selecting a new leader too.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,017
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:46:41 pm
Nope, cannot think of one benefit

If your lucky enough not to have your flight cancelled you can buy cheap fags when you fly to the EU from duty free :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,481
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 01:09:58 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:52:23 pm
Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner cleared by Durham police

Good.

Good that they promised to resign as well.

Intelligent, thinking people do not need any more evidence that there exists a moral universe between the Labour party and the Tories. But for the dimwits this whole episode might prompt them into playing catch up. The contrast between Starmer and Rayner and any Tory leader you can think of is now plain to see.

All we need now is a General Election.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 01:20:07 pm »
Quote
Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

https://www.durham.police.uk/News/News-Articles/2022/July/Durham-Constabulary-press-statement.aspx

Who drinks beer at work?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,001
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 01:21:17 pm »
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:20:07 pm
https://www.durham.police.uk/News/News-Articles/2022/July/Durham-Constabulary-press-statement.aspx

Who drinks beer at work?

Been happy hours at every office I've worked in over the last 20 years.

But that's not really the point. The photo at the time showed the total difference between what Starmer had done and what Johnson and loads of other goverment staff had. He was with one or two people, in a very small office, working well into the night. If it was fine for him to be doing the work part of that for pretty much a whole day, then having a quick drink afterwards just wasn't an issue. Certainly not compared with birthday parties, pre-scheduled and funded cheese and wine parties in the garden and then lying about it.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:25:54 pm
Been happy hours at every office I've worked in over the last 20 years.

But that's not really the point. The photo at the time showed the total difference between what Starmer had done and what Johnson and loads of other goverment staff had. He was with one or two people, in a very small office, working well into the night. If it was fine for him to be doing the work part of that for pretty much a whole day, then having a quick drink afterwards just wasn't an issue. Certainly not compared with birthday parties, pre-scheduled and funded cheese and wine parties in the garden and then lying about it.

If it was a drink after the day's work had ended, then the exception Durham Police have cited shouldn't apply.

Johnson broke the rules too, I agree but Starmer (and Rayner) have got away with one here IMO.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 01:32:46 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:30:28 pm
If it was a drink after the day's work had ended, then the exception Durham Police have cited shouldn't apply.

Johnson broke the rules too, I agree but Starmer (and Rayner) have got away with one here IMO.


Was between campaign stops wasn't it ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,187
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 01:34:18 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:30:28 pm
If it was a drink after the day's work had ended, then the exception Durham Police have cited shouldn't apply.

Johnson broke the rules too, I agree but Starmer (and Rayner) have got away with one here IMO.

My understanding is they worked late and broke for food (takeaway and a beer) and worked afterwards, so no real issue that I could ever see.

From the amount of time taken I presume Durham police have looked at it in depth as well
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 01:34:36 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:25:54 pm
Been happy hours at every office I've worked in over the last 20 years.

But that's not really the point. The photo at the time showed the total difference between what Starmer had done and what Johnson and loads of other goverment staff had. He was with one or two people, in a very small office, working well into the night. If it was fine for him to be doing the work part of that for pretty much a whole day, then having a quick drink afterwards just wasn't an issue. Certainly not compared with birthday parties, pre-scheduled and funded cheese and wine parties in the garden and then lying about it.


 :thumbup


The whole circumstances - late evening, after a full day of campaigning, him and a handful of party officials/workers sat in the constituency office eating a takeout and having a beer with it because all the pubs/restaurants are shut.

Regardless of my antipathy toward Starmer (and I voted for him!), a leadership election now would risk the party schisming again.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,481
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 01:36:00 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:30:28 pm
If it was a drink after the day's work had ended, then the exception Durham Police have cited shouldn't apply.

Johnson broke the rules too, I agree but Starmer (and Rayner) have got away with one here IMO.

On the flip side, if they spent even 10 minutes during those working hours not talking specifically about work then does that mean they were breaking lockdown rules for those 10 minutes before getting back to work?

The yes/no | black/white nature of approaching this is clearly daft. It's about the intent, it's about the respect for the rules. What Starmer etc did vs what Johnson etc did is night and day
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,360
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:36:00 pm
On the flip side, if they spent even 10 minutes during those working hours not talking specifically about work then does that mean they were breaking lockdown rules for those 10 minutes before getting back to work?

The yes/no | black/white nature of approaching this is clearly daft. It's about the intent, it's about the respect for the rules. What Starmer etc did vs what Johnson etc did is night and day


Again,  :thumbup


 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,187
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:34:36 pm

 :thumbup


The whole circumstances - late evening, after a full day of campaigning, him and a handful of party officials/workers sat in the constituency office eating a takeout and having a beer with it because all the pubs/restaurants are shut.

Regardless of my antipathy toward Starmer (and I voted for him!), a leadership election now would risk the party schisming again.


In a hypothetical world if there was a leadership election now due to Rayner and Starmer being fined, I'm not sure those who dislike Starmer would be much happier with the alternatives anyway, you would probably be looking at Nandy, Streeting and Cooper as the favourites just of the top of my head.

Maybe if the SCG win lots of Parliamentary selections and seats in the next election and get to the 20% threshold it might be different post election, but for now the leadership selection rules pretty much lock out the SCG wing.

All pretty free and democratic compared to what the Tories are likely to stitch up in the coming weeks anyway!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:17 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:11:40 pm
Freedom to do what ?

Thusfar.....freedom to (hopefully) get the UK electorate to re-engage with it's own domestic political parties, and also (hopefully) to realise that without the stability of EU influence or affiliation.....they're ALL woefully disharmonious, corrupt and unfit for purpose.

So yes..."freedom" to realise the truth.

That truth being....that the UK has become incapable of any kind of self-governance that requires party and voter harmony....because that level of harmony simply does not exist anymore.

Freedom to realise that our EU membership (as was) has been masking this unhappy truth for some time now.

IMHO, this is something which (unfortunately) would have to be evidenced as a reality in order to get the ENTIRE UK electorate to realise and accept it, and these are precisely the times we find ourselves now living in.

The UK either gets its shit together and evolves into a country with harmonious, self-strengthening aims...OR....it goes back to the EU and tries to pretend that "operation independence" didn't really happen.

Eventually....one way or another....truth will out.

Some may argue that this is far too disruptive and damaging an "experiment" ....if all that the UK learns is that it really ought not have left the EU, but hopefully....a future generation....armed with this truth.....will be able to make the appropriate political responses.

If the UK is ever handed back to the EU....then at least the next time around, it might be done the way it ought to have been done the first time round, rather than leaving some UK citizens with the notion that the UK was somehow "taken" without its will....or "given away" without consent.

The only viable way of doing this ought to be:

"Here is our country...it's now yours to do with as you see fit....and thank-you for agreeing to oversee and govern us, as we obviously have become utterly incapable of doing this for ourselves..."

So long as this becomes the UNITED wish of the UK electorate....then we'll have finally answered the million-dollar question:

"At what price harmony?"

So yes.....

We've now got the freedom to make a proper fist of "independence" ......or at the very least.....we'll have the freedom to finally do a proper hand-back of the country to the EU.

One that's based on the entire country's acceptance of its own failure and political debility.

But at least we'll have the truth.

Finally.
Logged
YNWA

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,112
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:34:18 pm
My understanding is they worked late and broke for food (takeaway and a beer) and worked afterwards, so no real issue that I could ever see.

From the amount of time taken I presume Durham police have looked at it in depth as well

Yep - it was part of their iternary for the day. Which the rightwing press used as 'evidence' that it was a party  ;D

Dan Wootton, Darren Grimes and all those c*nts are having a meltdown on the Twatter.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:25:54 pm
Been happy hours at every office I've worked in over the last 20 years.

But that's not really the point. The photo at the time showed the total difference between what Starmer had done and what Johnson and loads of other goverment staff had. He was with one or two people, in a very small office, working well into the night. If it was fine for him to be doing the work part of that for pretty much a whole day, then having a quick drink afterwards just wasn't an issue. Certainly not compared with birthday parties, pre-scheduled and funded cheese and wine parties in the garden and then lying about it.
Yeah that's about it really. people are trying to win technical arguments to attack Starmer rather than just looking at it for what it was.
 Starmer + Raynor being fined wouldn't have changed my opinion on Starmer acting responsible during the Pandemic. Johnson had party after party, he lied to cover up those partys, if people think 1 delivered meal at work in the evening with a bottle of beer is a comparable to what Johnson did then I haven't got much respect for their judgement or values.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 