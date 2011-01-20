Its not some clever strategy forced upon him, it was a cynical and deliberate plan to con members out of any choice but the same old tired Labour right accepted wisdom (thats at least twenty five years out of date). They never listen to anything but what they want to hear. The public say theyre in favour of re-nationalisation but you can guarantee that wont be on the menu, just some focus-group endorsed flag-shagging and a whole load of waffle.



That hes had any success at all is purely down to the press having other priorities now the Labour Party is successfully re-captured and neutered as a force for anything but the tamest, most anaemic reforms.



Corbyn also said Nationalisation has to be put on the backburner when he was leader but it hardly got a mention.I think people misunderstand where am coming from and I think even Corbyn started to understand the problem. am 100% behind Nationalising services but it all boils down to how the argument is made and who makes the argument.If Corbyn would have talked like Dennis Skinner saying he would love to nationalise something every week it would have been disastrous, it would have reinforced many peoples opinion on the left. people would look at Nationalisation as communism. Starmer believes in Nationalisation but he has to make the right arguments when the mood of the country has changed. it shouldn't be about Socialism. you will loose the country arguing clause 4 and socialism. it should be about proving the privatisation of services has been a disaster for all of us.