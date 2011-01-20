I think we have been making the same mistakes over and over, arguing for decent caring improvements to society and allowing it to be classed as a left wing policy.
It would be good if someone made a documentary on how services affected our lives and pockets before Thatcher won the argument and how they turned out in the end. she said privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices. I am not even looking at this from a ideological point of view am looking at it whether she was right or wrong. every services we use now costs us far more. I remember the bills I got before privatisation, buttons compared to now.
Thats the first step to make for me, proving privatisation has been a disaster.
And one of the problems is that, effecting change to a more caring society, if not cast as a proper left wing policy, is dismissed by the left as not radical enough, whatever the substance. Whereas, if it is cast as a proper left wing policy, it gets the approval of the left, but the disapproval of everyone else. See the investment under the last Labour government which has been higher than anything promised since, but which is dismissed by the left as not enough change. Yet less investment than that, under the last Labour leader, is approved by the left as proper left wing policy. A lot of it isn't necessarily the substance of the policy, but which groups you decide to court and leave.