Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm »
That MP on QT, Dehenna Davison - like Richard Burgon - keeps on saying 'Bregzit'. I know it is petty and pedantic of me. And all the more so given that she is a Tory and Brexiteer (solid reasons to dislike her), but when I hear 'Bregzit', it is like nails down a blackboard to me.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:39:25 pm
That MP on QT, Dehenna Davison - like Richard Burgon - keeps on saying 'Bregzit'. I know it is petty and pedantic of me. And all the more so given that she is a Tory and Brexiteer (solid reasons to dislike her), but when I hear 'Bregzit', it is like nails down a blackboard to me.

Its easier to just look at her then listen Im finding
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 11:42:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Really not sure how to describe Alastair Campbell on Question Time, but whatever it is its very entertaining!
I cannot stand how Fiona Bruce runs the show. Obviously she needs to keep some control, but some interruptions aid discussion. Some back and forth can be more enlightening and more entertaining too. God, it is shit. And this is not a particularly bad episode.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Its easier to just look at her then listen Im finding
Here ya go:

Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm
Here ya go:



Shes certainly glammed herself up a bit tonight
Offline Father Ted

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8285 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
Starmer seems to be the first leader to tackle this head on and hopefully people are now becoming embarrassed to make these type of ignorant points that harm the decent politicians.

The man who lies through his teeth to get elected and says hell happily throw any pledge he makes in the bin should it prove to be considered unelectable (ie - remotely uncomfortable to the rich and the media) is going to single handedly restore trust in politics? Good luck with that.
Offline thejbs

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8286 on: Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
I hope your right but ive no reason to believe that's true.

I used to vox pop for bbc. I was encouraged to seek balance meaning that I stayed out on the street until I had a few different opinions. Even if the prevailing opinion was one way, Id always have had to have a few dissenters in there. Invariably, these were used as they provided something different while the most engaging of those articulating the prevailing opinion were used.

I dont think there was an agenda at play, more so that its more engaging to have different opinions rather than the same one expressed in different ways. Especially if theyre controversial.

So what the previous poster described is accurate in my experience.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 12:04:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
Its easier to just look at her then listen Im finding
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm
Shes certainly glammed herself up a bit tonight
This reminds me of an acquaintance of mine from when I lived in the US. An older gentleman, he could not stand Sarah Palin and her politics, but he certainly liked the look of her. Whenever she would came on the TV, he'd turn off the sound and just watch her. Like you, a very sick man, obviously. ;D
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 12:09:04 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm
The man who lies through his teeth to get elected and says hell happily throw any pledge he makes in the bin should it prove to be considered unelectable (ie - remotely uncomfortable to the rich and the media) is going to single handedly restore trust in politics? Good luck with that.
Lies through his teeth? , and when voters say Labour aren't listening to us and take a another hammering in the next GE Starmer can say I kept to my principles and honoured every word I said in the leadership election. will people applaud him. I wouldn't.
Everything has changed since Starmer took over. he is fighting a battle. he's refusing to walk into the obvious traps.
I gave Corbyn a break when he backtracked it's a shame others can't give Starmer the same break.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 12:09:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm
Hes apparently just tweeted he aint going anywhere yet.  The Tories need to get the dangerous twat out.

Nah


Keep him. The English are c*nts

Let the world fucking see
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 12:10:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
I used to vox pop for bbc. I was encouraged to seek balance meaning that I stayed out on the street until I had a few different opinions. Even if the prevailing opinion was one way, Id always have had to have a few dissenters in there. Invariably, these were used as they provided something different while the most engaging of those articulating the prevailing opinion were used.

I dont think there was an agenda at play, more so that its more engaging to have different opinions rather than the same one expressed in different ways. Especially if theyre controversial.

So what the previous poster described is accurate in my experience.

Thank you.

I think it was during the Brexit debate that someone (might have been yourself) said something similar on here.

But even putting vox pops to one side, we know that news channels will seek speakers with opposing views rather then whose necessarily more accurate. Climate change is an easy historic example, even when it became obvious it was happening and being caused by human activity you would regularly see news segments with one scientist saying its happening and someone else denying it was caused by human activity, and both views were given equal weighting in the debate even when 9/10 experts were saying it was happening and being caused by human activity. Same thing happened with Brexit coverage during the referendum.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8291 on: Today at 12:11:03 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:04 am
Lies through his teeth? , and when voters say Labour aren't listening to us and take a another hammering in the next GE Starmer can say I kept to my principles and honoured every word I said in the leadership election. will people applaud him. I wouldn't.
Everything has changed since Starmer took over. he is fighting a battle. he's refusing to walk into the obvious traps.
I gave Corbyn a break when he backtracked it's a shame others can't give Starmer the same break.


He backtracked?

Over Brexit?

Talk me through that.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8292 on: Today at 12:22:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm
I used to vox pop for bbc. I was encouraged to seek balance meaning that I stayed out on the street until I had a few different opinions. Even if the prevailing opinion was one way, Id always have had to have a few dissenters in there. Invariably, these were used as they provided something different while the most engaging of those articulating the prevailing opinion were used.

I dont think there was an agenda at play, more so that its more engaging to have different opinions rather than the same one expressed in different ways. Especially if theyre controversial.

So what the previous poster described is accurate in my experience.
Thanks jbs, typical BBC. so they can get 20 vox pops and 18 rip Johnson apart and 2 defend him and they show the 2 defending him and pick 2 tearing him apart and call it balance, that's not really balance, that's giving a false impression of public opinion.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8293 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:43:02 pm
Some awful vox pop opinions in support of Johnson.
They don't care about him lying to cover up a long list of scandals and incompetence. They don't even care about his contempt for democracy. they voted for him and the like him. interviewers leaves at that. I wish one of them would ask them if they would feel the same way for someone in another walk of life behaved like this, how would they feel if a Doctor, Lawyer even a builder lied to them to cover up all their mistakes. that's how people are viewing them right now, gullible d/heads.
They are even going along with Johnsons 14 mill people voted for him so only the public should have the power to get rid of them.
in a way that's good news as it means these will likely turn their back on the Tories as they only supported them because of him
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:03 am
He backtracked?

Over Brexit?

Talk me through that.
Are you talking about Corbyn or Starmer Andy. I assume you mean Corbyn, yes he backtracked on his leadership pledges on staying in the SM but I never claimed he lied through his teeth to win the leadership. long story we've covered many times.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 12:31:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm
Really not sure how to describe Alastair Campbell on Question Time, but whatever it is its very entertaining!
I thought he was fantastic, Fiona Bruce is a shocking chairman of the programme though
Offline Father Ted

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 12:33:21 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:09:04 am
Lies through his teeth? , and when voters say Labour aren't listening to us and take a another hammering in the next GE Starmer can say I kept to my principles and honoured every word I said in the leadership election. will people applaud him. I wouldn't.
Everything has changed since Starmer took over. he is fighting a battle. he's refusing to walk into the obvious traps.
I gave Corbyn a break when he backtracked it's a shame others can't give Starmer the same break.


Its not some clever strategy forced upon him, it was a cynical and deliberate plan to con members out of any choice but the same old tired Labour right accepted wisdom (thats at least twenty five years out of date). They never listen to anything but what they want to hear. The public say theyre in favour of re-nationalisation but you can guarantee that wont be on the menu, just some focus-group endorsed flag-shagging and a whole load of waffle.

That hes had any success at all is purely down to the press having other priorities now the Labour Party is successfully re-captured and neutered as a force for anything but the tamest, most anaemic reforms.
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 12:33:23 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm
Resigned but not leaving is he? He's going full on George Costanza FFS.
......

He's not Pensky material.....
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 12:42:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:31:51 am
I thought he was fantastic, Fiona Bruce is a shocking chairman of the programme though

The problem with Campbell is no matter what he says and how on the money he is (and he was today) he will always get Iraq thrown back at him and I still struggle to get over that. Not only was it a huge disaster for the people of Iraq, but its permanently damaged the Labour Party and takes a massive shine off all the last Labour government achieved.

I dont have a problem with Bruce, the problem is you have 5 people on the panel trying to get their opinions across, then the audience who want to share their opinions across all in an hour and it ends up being a bit farcical at times.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 12:44:43 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:29:24 am
Are you talking about Corbyn or Starmer Andy. I assume you mean Corbyn, yes he backtracked on his leadership pledges on staying in the SM but I never claimed he lied through his teeth to win the leadership. long story we've covered many times.


All the absolute shite that 'we' have to endure of Bredit has everything to do with that absolute c*nt


I have two nieces.  Look at what Corbyn has fucked their lives. Absolute c*nt.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 12:46:21 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 11:55:57 pm
The man who lies through his teeth to get elected and says hell happily throw any pledge he makes in the bin should it prove to be considered unelectable (ie - remotely uncomfortable to the rich and the media) is going to single handedly restore trust in politics? Good luck with that.

"They're all the same".
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 12:47:20 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:33:21 am
Its not some clever strategy forced upon him, it was a cynical and deliberate plan to con members out of any choice but the same old tired Labour right accepted wisdom (thats at least twenty five years out of date). They never listen to anything but what they want to hear. The public say theyre in favour of re-nationalisation but you can guarantee that wont be on the menu, just some focus-group endorsed flag-shagging and a whole load of waffle.

That hes had any success at all is purely down to the press having other priorities now the Labour Party is successfully re-captured and neutered as a force for anything but the tamest, most anaemic reforms.
Corbyn also said Nationalisation has to be put on the backburner when he was leader but it hardly got a mention.
I think people misunderstand where am coming from and I think even Corbyn started to understand the problem. am 100% behind Nationalising services but it  all boils down to how the argument is made and who makes the argument.
If Corbyn would have talked like Dennis Skinner saying he would love to nationalise something every week it would have been disastrous, it would have reinforced many peoples opinion on the left. people would look at Nationalisation as communism. Starmer believes in Nationalisation but he has to make the right arguments when the mood of the country has changed. it shouldn't be about Socialism. you will loose the country arguing clause 4 and socialism. it should be about proving the privatisation of services has been a disaster for all of us.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8302 on: Today at 12:50:35 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:42:31 am
The problem with Campbell is no matter what he says and how on the money he is (and he was today) he will always get Iraq thrown back at him and I still struggle to get over that. Not only was it a huge disaster for the people of Iraq, but its permanently damaged the Labour Party and takes a massive shine off all the last Labour government achieved.

I dont have a problem with Bruce, the problem is you have 5 people on the panel trying to get their opinions across, then the audience who want to share their opinions across all in an hour and it ends up being a bit farcical at times.
Iraq was a mistake, I said so at the time that it was a huge risk to cozy up to a Republican Presidebt elected in contraversial circumstances but it was 20 years ago, I would have Tony Blair back as PM and Alistair Campbell as his Press Secretary in a heartbeat over the charlatans we have there at the moment.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8303 on: Today at 12:52:32 am »
Just caught up with James O'Brien's monalogue this morning on Johnson resigning, thought it was brilliant.

It's on Youtube if you haven't seen it
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8304 on: Today at 01:04:41 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:44:43 am

All the absolute shite that 'we' have to endure of Bredit has everything to do with that absolute c*nt


I have two nieces.  Look at what Corbyn has fucked their lives. Absolute c*nt.
One of the skills I look for in a great leader is foresight. Corbyn showed zero foresight in the run up to the referendum. it took a swing of around 650k and remain would have won. did he not have any influence on left wingers in the UK. how many voted leave with a nod and a wink. it could have all been avoided, all the shit he went through as well .no Brexit and no Johnson.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8305 on: Today at 01:07:35 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:52:32 am
Just caught up with James O'Brien's monalogue this morning on Johnson resigning, thought it was brilliant.

It's on Youtube if you haven't seen it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F1lMKFH8Nzk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F1lMKFH8Nzk</a>
Offline Father Ted

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8306 on: Today at 01:08:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:47:20 am
Corbyn also said Nationalisation has to be put on the backburner when he was leader but it hardly got a mention.
I think people misunderstand where am coming from and I think even Corbyn started to understand the problem. am 100% behind Nationalising services but it  all boils down to how the argument is made and who makes the argument.
If Corbyn would have talked like Dennis Skinner saying he would love to nationalise something every week it would have been disastrous, it would have reinforced many peoples opinion on the left. people would look at Nationalisation as communism. Starmer believes in Nationalisation but he has to make the right arguments when the mood of the country has changed. it shouldn't be about Socialism. you will loose the country arguing clause 4 and socialism. it should be about proving the privatisation of services has been a disaster for all of us.

He put it forward in a manifesto didnt he? I dont particularly want to argue with you, as its pointless and youre alright.

I agree its who is making the argument but its a catch-22 as whoever would be accepted were they to put it forward is almost certainly never going to do so (ruling out such lefty shit being a key element to gaining acceptance).
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8307 on: Today at 01:32:52 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:08:01 am
He put it forward in a manifesto didnt he? I dont particularly want to argue with you, as its pointless and youre alright.

I agree its who is making the argument but its a catch-22 as whoever would be accepted were they to put it forward is almost certainly never going to do so (ruling out such lefty shit being a key element to gaining acceptance).
I think we have been making the same mistakes over and over, arguing for decent caring improvements to society and allowing it to be classed as a left wing policy.
It would be good if someone made a documentary on how services affected our lives and pockets before Thatcher won the argument and how they turned out in the end. she said privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices. I am not even looking at this from a ideological point of view am looking at it whether she was right or wrong. every services we use now costs us far more. I remember the bills I got before privatisation, buttons compared to now.
Thats the first step to make for me, proving privatisation has been a disaster.
Offline Sangria

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8308 on: Today at 01:51:43 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:32:52 am
I think we have been making the same mistakes over and over, arguing for decent caring improvements to society and allowing it to be classed as a left wing policy.
It would be good if someone made a documentary on how services affected our lives and pockets before Thatcher won the argument and how they turned out in the end. she said privatisation will bring competition, competition will bring down prices. I am not even looking at this from a ideological point of view am looking at it whether she was right or wrong. every services we use now costs us far more. I remember the bills I got before privatisation, buttons compared to now.
Thats the first step to make for me, proving privatisation has been a disaster.


And one of the problems is that, effecting change to a more caring society, if not cast as a proper left wing policy, is dismissed by the left as not radical enough, whatever the substance. Whereas, if it is cast as a proper left wing policy, it gets the approval of the left, but the disapproval of everyone else. See the investment under the last Labour government which has been higher than anything promised since, but which is dismissed by the left as not enough change. Yet less investment than that, under the last Labour leader, is approved by the left as proper left wing policy. A lot of it isn't necessarily the substance of the policy, but which groups you decide to court and leave.
Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 02:48:42 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:51:43 am
And one of the problems is that, effecting change to a more caring society, if not cast as a proper left wing policy, is dismissed by the left as not radical enough, whatever the substance. Whereas, if it is cast as a proper left wing policy, it gets the approval of the left, but the disapproval of everyone else. See the investment under the last Labour government which has been higher than anything promised since, but which is dismissed by the left as not enough change. Yet less investment than that, under the last Labour leader, is approved by the left as proper left wing policy. A lot of it isn't necessarily the substance of the policy, but which groups you decide to court and leave.
Yeah, many seem to look to others for guidance on whether something is left wing or a good policy, the guidance given is based on the best interests of the people trying to win power and they play party politics, I don't mind genuine differences of opinion but some of it is toxic and definitely bullshit rather than guidance.

