Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace

kennedy81

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8240 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Suella Braverman has already set up her leadership twitter account
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao
Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8241 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:05:01 pm
The speech is awful.

And that is what worries me about his next move.

Feather his nest as much as possible to make big money after he goes. Including offering peerages to anyone and everyone as part of his resignation.

He'll still be hoping to see it through somehow though.
Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8242 on: Today at 08:06:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:50 pm
Feather his nest as much as possible to make big money after he goes. Including offering peerages to anyone and everyone as part of his resignation.

He'll still be hoping to see it through somehow though.

Thats the thing.

Hes a total nutcase.
Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8243 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:21:15 pm
A crying shame. What do you put her earlier poor performance down to?

Most likely the disease that affects nearly all mainstream politicians now. The bizarre idea that sincerity does not pay political dividends.
Sangria

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8244 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:50:29 pm
She wants to wage a 'war on woke', whatever that means. :lmao

Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?
Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8245 on: Today at 08:10:07 pm
Winston Marshall, of Mumford & Sons, a man who has argued that musicians shouldn't talk about politics, is on Question Time right now.  ::)

(They are streaming it live for a change).
afc turkish

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8246 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

Fewer attorneys general
kennedy81

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8247 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?
Don't know, but she's an absolute danger that one. For an AG she hasn't got a lot of respect for international law given her track record on the NI protocol.

https://news.yahoo.com/voices-suella-braverman-next-prime-084553570.html

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/07/suella-braverman-accused-of-politically-driven-meddling-over-colston-four
Elmo!

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8248 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

It's Attorneys General isn't it? Or is that just an American thing?

/Pedantry
Father Ted

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8249 on: Today at 08:17:31 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:10:07 pm
Winston Marshall, of Mumford & Sons, a man who has argued that musicians shouldn't talk about politics, is on Question Time right now.  ::)

(They are streaming it live for a change).

The guy who got chucked out of his own (godawful) band for supporting dodgy far-right authors and hosts a podcast for the Spectator magazine?

He'll be at home with the usual Question Time audience/panellists at least.
Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8250 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:08:43 pm
Are Attorney Generals normally this actively political?

Stafford Cripps, sort of. Labour's solicitor-general in 1931. Discovered a crude version of marxism, went a bit mad, started talking up the need for a dictatorship of the left, thought Hitler was bad and dangerous, but not as bad and dangerous as Baldwin and the Tories, finally expelled from the Labour party in 1939 for agitating for an alliance with the Communist party and Liberals. Recovered his sense during the war, became Chancellor in 1948.
gazzalfc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8251 on: Today at 08:35:32 pm
The irony of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson having all the benefits of remaining while leaving in name only
mikeb58

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8252 on: Today at 08:44:27 pm
True...very true!
Wabaloolah

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Reply #8253 on: Today at 08:52:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:59 pm
Shapps mulling Tory leadership bid [source: BBC]

Looks like we might get multiple PMs
oh that would be great, he's the perfect example of a Tory wet, he's an non-entity of a bloke!

Him getting the job would be excellent news
