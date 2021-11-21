Sorry, bit off topic but do you bother arguing with people you know who support Johnson, mates, work colleagues, even family members etc.



You know the old saying, 3 things not to fall out over 'money religion and politics'



What exactly is it they're supporting though? If they still are now they're beyond help.It's bad enough people being hoodwinked by his eccentric, scruffy old buffoon act, but then this is the nation that adored Jimmy Savile. He just used the same playbook. But now it's clear as day what he's really like - and how unsuited he is for office - just what kind of person is still backing him?The only ones i've seen still backing him in terms of public figures are those who see him as some kind of martyr because he 'got Brexit done' (and that's going so well) or because he beat Corbyn. That's about it.