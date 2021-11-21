not seeing the tweet on his timeline
Somethings not right about any of this. His weird resignation speech but here he is still staying around.
He looked bullish in the speech, not someone who's just been kicked out of office like Thatcher/May/Cameron on Downing Street steps. He'll still think he can turn it around if he can buy time. Tories will need to kick him out before recess.Labour have put pressure on by saying they'll put a vote of no confidence in if he's not kicked out pronto. That would then effectively force the Tories to back him to stay in government and avoid an election.
I think there's different ways for a politician to appear charismatic. you can bluff it out like Patel or Truss to appear strong which might impress the gullible. you can also impress others when they see you rip those same politicians apart with a detailed easy to understand demolition on their performance and defence.Cooper does this sort of thing below regularly but it goes unnoticed, problem now is many have accepted this crap label thrown at her by the left so she's got no chance of wining any leadership contest which is a shame as I think many including the woman vote would be impressed. https://twitter.com/HUncaring/status/1516431397359075343
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Is he still in charge of the Nukes?
I have always rated Yvette, she is someone who gets into something like this and keeps the pressure on by showing consistency over a long while, I loved the way she performed in Parliament today. She was very feisty determined not to give that government official any respite. Hopefully she will keep it up and wear the buggers down over it.
Sorry, bit off topic but do you bother arguing with people you know who support Johnson, mates, work colleagues, even family members etc. You know the old saying, 3 things not to fall out over 'money religion and politics'
Hes apparently just tweeted he aint going anywhere yet. The Tories need to get the dangerous twat out.
Leader material?
Thats great. Now Starmer has to follow through with his threat of trying to table a vote of no confidence.
I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege of serving you as Prime Minister.I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.
She's a formidable parliamentary performer. I like her a lot and would even be happy with her in the top job. However she ran a shit campaign last time, worse than Burnham, looked scared of her own shadow - like maybe she didn't really want it.I'm glad it's her leading on this though, she is tenacious.
Selection of Ben Wallace's positioning on a range of issues, per his voting record:Almost always voted for restricting the scope of legal aidConsistently voted against restrictions on fees charged to tenants by letting agentsGenerally voted against requiring pub companies to offer pub landlords rent-only leasesConsistently voted for ending financial support for some 16-19 year olds in training and further educationVoted for raising Englands undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per yearConsistently voted for university tuition feesGenerally voted for greater restrictions on campaigning by third parties, such as charities, during electionsAlmost always voted for reducing central government funding of local governmentAlmost always voted for culling badgers to tackle bovine tuberculosisConsistently voted for selling Englands state owned forestsGenerally voted against greater regulation of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gasGenerally voted against measures to prevent climate changeGenerally voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methodsConsistently voted against restricting the provision of services to private patients by the NHSGenerally voted against slowing the rise in rail faresConsistently voted against greater public control of bus servicesAlmost always voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinksAlmost always voted against an annual tax on the value of expensive homes (popularly known as a mansion tax)Almost always voted for more restrictive regulation of trade union activityAlmost always voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000Almost always voted for reducing capital gains taxGenerally voted for phasing out secure tenancies for lifeShow votesGenerally voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UKAlmost always voted against UK membership of the EUGenerally voted against more EU integrationConsistently voted for reducing housing benefit for social tenants deemed to have excess bedrooms (which Labour describe as the "bedroom tax")Consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disabilityConsistently voted for making local councils responsible for helping those in financial need afford their council tax and reducing the amount spent on such supportAlmost always voted against spending public money to create guaranteed jobs for young people who have spent a long time unemployedAlmost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefitsVoted a mixture of for and against allowing marriage between two people of same sexShow votes (2 votes for, 4 votes against, 1 absence. Comparable Conservative MPs generally voted for) Generally voted against equal gay rightsGenerally voted against laws to promote equality and human rightsAlmost always voted for reducing the rate of corporation taxVoted a mixture of for and against measures to reduce tax avoidance (5 votes for, 7 votes against, 3 absences)Consistently voted for merging police and fire services under Police and Crime CommissionersGenerally voted for a stricter asylum systemConsistently voted for mass surveillance of peoples communications and activitiesAlmost always voted for stronger enforcement of immigration ruleshttps://www.theyworkforyou.com/mp/11668/ben_wallace/wyre_and_preston_north/votesConclusion: Horrible. right-wing c*nt
She did run a shite campaign.. "Scared of her own shadow" is also fair. But....only up to the point she realised she couldn;t win. Then the shackles came off and she said what she believed. I saw her address Labour members in South London near the end and it was a tour de force. Too late of course by then.
Suella Braverman has already set up her leadership twitter account
She'd be an absolute disaster, like Theresa May without the charisma, for a barrister she's an incredibly poor communicator.And the Tory racists will go absolutely potty.
Could Johnson insist on running for party leader again? I just find his phrasing in the announcement a bit vague. I'm pretty certain they wouldn't allow it, but then he could threaten a snap election due to his 'mandate' being 'overturned'? I just don't think the Johnson show is quite over yet.
