Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 272862 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 04:34:39 pm »
Somethings not right about any of this.

His weird resignation speech but here he is still staying around.
Offline SOHC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 04:35:58 pm »
Apologies if already posted and for not knowing how to imbed but this is so good...

https://youtu.be/lYEdTcBcNeI
Offline TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 04:33:13 pm
not seeing the tweet on his timeline

Im not on Twitter but Sky news reported it
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Somethings not right about any of this.

His weird resignation speech but here he is still staying around.

He looked bullish in the speech, not someone who's just been kicked out of office like Thatcher/May/Cameron on Downing Street steps. He'll still think he can turn it around if he can buy time. Tories will need to kick him out before recess.

Labour have put pressure on by saying they'll put a vote of no confidence in if he's not kicked out pronto. That would then effectively force the Tories to back him to stay in government and avoid an election.
Online Nick110581

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:34 pm
He looked bullish in the speech, not someone who's just been kicked out of office like Thatcher/May/Cameron on Downing Street steps. He'll still think he can turn it around if he can buy time. Tories will need to kick him out before recess.

Labour have put pressure on by saying they'll put a vote of no confidence in if he's not kicked out pronto. That would then effectively force the Tories to back him to stay in government and avoid an election.

Seems only solution.

A resignation speech where he blamed others and talked shit about how wonderful he is.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Suella Braverman has already set up her leadership twitter account
Online jillc

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 04:45:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:32:12 pm
I think there's different ways for a politician to appear charismatic. you can bluff it out like Patel or Truss to appear strong which might impress the gullible. you can also impress others when they see you rip those same politicians apart with a detailed easy to understand demolition on their performance and defence.
Cooper does this sort of thing below  regularly but it goes unnoticed, problem now is many have accepted this crap label thrown at her by the left so she's got no chance of wining any leadership contest which is a shame as I think many including the woman vote would be impressed.
https://twitter.com/HUncaring/status/1516431397359075343

I have always rated Yvette, she is someone who gets into something like this and keeps the pressure on by showing consistency over a long while, I loved the way she performed in Parliament today. She was very feisty determined not to give that government official any respite. Hopefully she will keep it up and wear the buggers down over it.
Online west_london_red

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 04:46:13 pm »
Is he still in charge of the Nukes?
Offline TSC

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Is he still in charge of the Nukes?
Youd assume there are some sort of safeguards in place to stop a nutjob going solo.  I recall plenty wondering about Trumps access to nukes in the period between the election outcome and Trump leaving.
Offline McSquared

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 04:53:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Is he still in charge of the Nukes?

He wouldnt blow himself up. Prefers getting blown off
Offline mikeb58

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 04:56:45 pm »
Sorry, bit off topic but do you bother arguing with people you know who support Johnson, mates, work colleagues, even family members etc.

You know the old saying, 3 things not to fall out over 'money religion and politics'
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 04:57:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:46:13 pm
Is he still in charge of the Nukes?

Online oldfordie

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:45:46 pm
I have always rated Yvette, she is someone who gets into something like this and keeps the pressure on by showing consistency over a long while, I loved the way she performed in Parliament today. She was very feisty determined not to give that government official any respite. Hopefully she will keep it up and wear the buggers down over it.
Yeah, ive always rated her yet all you got from the left was  :lmao whenever you mentioned her name as if you were the one who was clueless,  she's willing to do the long hard grind researching behind the scenes to get the evidence she needs to rip the Torys apart which never really gets much recognition.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
Shapps mulling Tory leadership bid [source: BBC]

Looks like we might get multiple PMs
Online Fromola

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:56:45 pm
Sorry, bit off topic but do you bother arguing with people you know who support Johnson, mates, work colleagues, even family members etc.

You know the old saying, 3 things not to fall out over 'money religion and politics'

What exactly is it they're supporting though? If they still are now they're beyond help.

It's bad enough people being hoodwinked by his eccentric, scruffy old buffoon act, but then this is the nation that adored Jimmy Savile. He just used the same playbook. But now it's clear as day what he's really like - and how unsuited he is for office - just what kind of person is still backing him?

The only ones i've seen still backing him in terms of public figures are those who see him as some kind of martyr because he 'got Brexit done' (and that's going so well) or because he beat Corbyn.  That's about it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:26:16 pm
Hes apparently just tweeted he aint going anywhere yet.  The Tories need to get the dangerous twat out.

Thats great. Now Starmer has to follow through with his threat of trying to table a vote of no confidence.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:35:12 pm
Leader material?

I voted for her in the election in which 'You Know Who' Won. She gathered a pitiable amount of votes despite being clearly superior stuff to the winner. When 'You Know You' and his mate failed to say anything meaningful about the Tory budget because they didn't really understand it it was Cooper, from the backbenchers, who produced a lacerating dissection of the financial theories behind it and the likely economic consequences. She'd have made a great leader, but she wasn't in Stop the War and all the other weirdo organisations that used to impress the average Momentum member at the time.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 05:07:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:02:54 pm
Thats great. Now Starmer has to follow through with his threat of trying to table a vote of no confidence.

I agree that there's a not insignificant likelihood Johnson is still trying to stay on and thinks he has bought himself some time but his latest Tweet isn't quite as bad as TSC suggests IMO (he does mention the word successor at least)

Quote
I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege of serving you as Prime Minister.

I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.

https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1545064428147822592
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 05:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:22:19 pm
She's a formidable parliamentary performer. I like her a lot and would even be happy with her in the top job. However she ran a shit campaign last time, worse than Burnham, looked scared of her own shadow - like maybe she didn't really want it.

I'm glad it's her leading on this though, she is tenacious.

She did run a shite campaign.. "Scared of her own shadow" is also fair. But....only up to the point she realised she couldn;t win. Then the shackles came off and she said what she believed. I saw her address Labour members in South London near the end and it was a tour de force. Too late of course by then.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:28:32 pm
Selection of Ben Wallace's positioning on a range of issues, per his voting record:


Almost always voted for restricting the scope of legal aid
Consistently voted against restrictions on fees charged to tenants by letting agents
Generally voted against requiring pub companies to offer pub landlords rent-only leases
Consistently voted for ending financial support for some 16-19 year olds in training and further education
Voted for raising Englands undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per year
Consistently voted for university tuition fees
Generally voted for greater restrictions on campaigning by third parties, such as charities, during elections
Almost always voted for reducing central government funding of local government
Almost always voted for culling badgers to tackle bovine tuberculosis
Consistently voted for selling Englands state owned forests
Generally voted against greater regulation of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract shale gas
Generally voted against measures to prevent climate change
Generally voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods
Consistently voted against restricting the provision of services to private patients by the NHS
Generally voted against slowing the rise in rail fares
Consistently voted against greater public control of bus services
Almost always voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks
Almost always voted against an annual tax on the value of expensive homes (popularly known as a mansion tax)
Almost always voted for more restrictive regulation of trade union activity
Almost always voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000
Almost always voted for reducing capital gains tax
Generally voted for phasing out secure tenancies for lifeShow votes
Generally voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK
Almost always voted against UK membership of the EU
Generally voted against more EU integration
Consistently voted for reducing housing benefit for social tenants deemed to have excess bedrooms (which Labour describe as the "bedroom tax")
Consistently voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability
Consistently voted for making local councils responsible for helping those in financial need afford their council tax and reducing the amount spent on such support
Almost always voted against spending public money to create guaranteed jobs for young people who have spent a long time unemployed
Almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits
Voted a mixture of for and against allowing marriage between two people of same sexShow votes (2 votes for, 4 votes against, 1 absence. Comparable Conservative MPs generally voted for)
Generally voted against equal gay rights
Generally voted against laws to promote equality and human rights
Almost always voted for reducing the rate of corporation tax
Voted a mixture of for and against measures to reduce tax avoidance (5 votes for, 7 votes against, 3 absences)
Consistently voted for merging police and fire services under Police and Crime Commissioners
Generally voted for a stricter asylum system
Consistently voted for mass surveillance of peoples communications and activities
Almost always voted for stronger enforcement of immigration rules

https://www.theyworkforyou.com/mp/11668/ben_wallace/wyre_and_preston_north/votes



Conclusion: Horrible. right-wing c*nt


Not to kiss Ben Wallaces arse on this, but he is a Tory in the cabinet so has to have some collective responsibility. He was also one of the few who was kind of against lifting Covid restrictions so soon, and backed Remain.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:10:28 pm
She did run a shite campaign.. "Scared of her own shadow" is also fair. But....only up to the point she realised she couldn;t win. Then the shackles came off and she said what she believed. I saw her address Labour members in South London near the end and it was a tour de force. Too late of course by then.
A crying shame. What do you put her earlier poor performance down to?
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Suella Braverman has already set up her leadership twitter account

She'd be an absolute disaster, like Theresa May without the charisma, for a barrister she's an incredibly poor communicator.

And the Tory racists will go absolutely potty.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:29:21 pm
She'd be an absolute disaster, like Theresa May without the charisma, for a barrister she's an incredibly poor communicator.

And the Tory racists will go absolutely potty.
She's not in the same league as May - and that's bad, real bad, if you're a Tory of course.😁
Offline Wilmo

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm »
Could Johnson insist on running for party leader again? I just find his phrasing in the announcement a bit vague. I'm pretty certain they wouldn't allow it, but then he could threaten a snap election due to his 'mandate' being 'overturned'? I just don't think the Johnson show is quite over yet.

EDIT: The tweet I've just seen posted a bit up the thread settles my nerves a bit to be fair, on this issue at least.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 05:42:14 pm
Could Johnson insist on running for party leader again? I just find his phrasing in the announcement a bit vague. I'm pretty certain they wouldn't allow it, but then he could threaten a snap election due to his 'mandate' being 'overturned'? I just don't think the Johnson show is quite over yet.

If he'd lost a confidence vote he couldn't run again. He'd need eight MPs to nominate him which wouldn't be a problem. But he's probably got some fantasy festering in the back of his mind where at some point in the future the country calls upon him to save us all.
