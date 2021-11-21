These leadership contests (for both parties) are ridiculously drawn out.



Should be MPs only making the decision and done within a week or two. It's not a US primary style election - the country needs a government right now.



Why shouldn't the people, the ones who get to choose the next PM, get a say on who the leader of the Party who could be PM is? Also - they are not long and drawn out - not even close. The last one had loads of candidates, which needed a trimming down, before having the postal vote go out - and took a total of 46 days. 3 days to allow for MPs to stand and get other MPs backing. 10 days to basically campaign, basically outline their policies to their follow Tory MPs, a week then for the subsequent hustings to appeal to the wider public, then 4 weeks between the votes first beiung sent out (by post) and the announcement who won. The previous one in 2016 for reference took 2 weeks - as there was 1 candidate (May) after everyone who initially stood (only 4 other people total) withdrew after the first ballot so there was no need to go to the members.The issue is that the Summer recess is in 2 weeks - and there is no exec right now with powers at the 1922 Committee to actually outline the rules, receive nominations, and run the election process. That is the only reason they are saying "Autumn" - otherwise in any normal year it would be done and dusted early-mid Aug.If you are legitimately saying that 1-2 weeks is more than enough to understand what the various candidates would be wanting to *do* over the next 2 years (assuming no GE) and therefore whether or not their policies are sensible and best for the country AND go through a voting process to actually annoint one then that is extreme. Student elections, for people with far, far less power (and a far shorter tenure) up and down the country take longer, as do pretty much every other election type thing.