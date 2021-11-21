Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203] 204   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 270785 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 12:41:49 pm »
What a weird tone.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,009
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 12:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:23 pm
Is there anything, anywhere that these lying fuckers have levelled up?

Theirs and their mates bank balances?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 12:42:08 pm »
Self-pitying bilge.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
Blaming the herd within Westminster.

The British Trump.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,226
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 12:43:11 pm »
What did people expect him to say.................... ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,355
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Who the fuck is his woman in red on Sky, Bojo's cheerleader?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 12:44:00 pm »
Johnson probably has some sort of Darwinian strategy in motion......him against the Pan-Political party establishment, which includes the Tories.

If he calls for snap elections prior to the Tories selecting someone prior to replacing him, is he automatically the Tory choice in the snap elections?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,355
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:43:11 pm
What did people expect him to say.................... ;D

Screaming you bunch of backstabbing c*nts? ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 12:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:40:57 am
These leadership contests (for both parties) are ridiculously drawn out.

Should be MPs only making the decision and done within a week or two. It's not a US primary style election - the country needs a government right now.

Why shouldn't the people, the ones who get to choose the next PM, get a say on who the leader of the Party who could be PM is?  Also - they are not long and drawn out - not even close.  The last one had loads of candidates, which needed a trimming down, before having the postal vote go out - and took a total of 46 days.  3 days to allow for MPs to stand and get other MPs backing.  10 days to basically campaign, basically outline their policies to their follow Tory MPs, a week then for the subsequent hustings to appeal to the wider public, then 4 weeks between the votes first beiung sent out (by post) and the announcement who won.  The previous one in 2016 for reference took 2 weeks - as there was 1 candidate (May) after everyone who initially stood (only 4 other people total) withdrew after the first ballot so there was no need to go to the members. 

The issue is that the Summer recess is in 2 weeks - and there is no exec right now with powers at the 1922 Committee to actually outline the rules, receive nominations, and run the election process.  That is the only reason they are saying "Autumn" - otherwise in any normal year it would be done and dusted early-mid Aug. 

If you are legitimately saying that 1-2 weeks is more than enough to understand what the various candidates would be wanting to *do* over the next 2 years (assuming no GE) and therefore whether or not their policies are sensible and best for the country AND go through a voting process to actually annoint one then that is extreme.  Student elections, for people with far, far less power (and a far shorter tenure) up and down the country take longer, as do pretty much every other election type thing.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,377
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Can he be arrested now?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,471
  • Truthiness
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 12:47:54 pm »
He's still clinging on. He wants to stay on as PM until the party elects a new leader, which might be a few months away.

As far as he's concerned, this is not over yet.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 12:48:30 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:44:00 pm
If he calls for snap elections prior to the Tories selecting someone prior to replacing him, is he automatically the Tory choice in the snap elections?

Tory choice for what? The UK doesn't have a presidential system, in a general election, MPs fight their own battles. Once the dust has settled on that, the person who is most likely to command the confidence of the Commons becomes PM. Who that is is usually pretty obvious because of the electoral numbers and the leaderships being quite stable. But presently, who knows? A Tory leadership contest running concurrently with an election campaign would be... interesting to say the least. It's grade A electoral ammunition for the opposition and would probably lead to a Tory wipeout.

If you're talking about him running again for his seat, that would be up to the constituency party. I haven't seen anything in the last few days on their opinion of him currently. It would be a bold move to strip a former Leader and sitting PM of the candidacy though.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:52:31 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 12:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:47:54 pm
He's still clinging on. He wants to stay on as PM until the party elects a new leader, which might be a few months away.

As far as he's concerned, this is not over yet.

As predicted by many.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 12:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:48:30 pm
Tory choice for what? The UK doesn't have a presidential system, in a general election, MPs fight their own battles. Once the dust has settled on that, the person who is most likely to command the confidence of the Commons becomes PM*

If you're talking about him running again for his seat, that would be up to the constituency party. I haven't seen anything in the last few days on their opinion of him currently.

* Usually it's pre-determined who that would be as the leaderships aren't in flux during an election. But presently, who knows? A Tory leadership contest running concurrently with an election campaign would be... interesting to say the least.

That is why I was asking. So it is possible that he can call an election even with the Tory leadership contest ongoing....wow.....
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,470
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:23 pm
Is there anything, anywhere that these lying fuckers have levelled up?

Covid?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Some pleb will give him a ludicrous salaried job. He won't be short of a few bob
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:47:54 pm
He's still clinging on. He wants to stay on as PM until the party elects a new leader, which might be a few months away.

As far as he's concerned, this is not over yet.

He thinks he can sleaze, bribe and corrupt his way back in over those few months. Maybe Vlad will do him a solid as well.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,594
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 12:54:56 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:54:02 pm
He thinks he can sleaze, bribe and corrupt his way back in over those few months. Maybe Vlad will do him a solid as well.

Hes will be out.

No one they keep him especially after his graceless speech.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,355
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 12:55:39 pm »
Truss trotting out Brexit, Vaccines and Ukraine, is that all they can trot out? His Government has done nothing for the UK you stupid bitch.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,157
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
What a time to be alive though.



THAT was voted in to be our Prime Minister
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:51:53 pm
That is why I was asking. So it is possible that he can call an election even with the Tory leadership contest ongoing....wow.....

I don't rightly know. It's such an 'out there' concept politically that I doubt anyone has seriously looked into the manoeuvres needed to prevent it. No party-minded leader would contemplate it, ever.

If he launched an election whilst the Tories are selecting a new leader, then anything could happen. Whilst the system isn't presidential, many voters who don't pay attention to politics treat it as though it is, and could barely name their own MP. The Tories not having a figurehead in place would be electoral suicide and an easy weapon to wield by the opposition.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8101 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:47:54 pm
He's still clinging on. He wants to stay on as PM until the party elects a new leader, which might be a few months away.

As far as he's concerned, this is not over yet.

He chose his words very carefully I felt. The party have decided, I will not be leader of that party...wonder if he's going to attempt to split the party in two and look to cling on. Hope so.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,009
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8102 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:53:59 pm
Some pleb will give him a ludicrous salaried job. He won't be short of a few bob

Hell be writing shite in the Telegraph as soon as he can.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,500
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8103 on: Today at 12:57:47 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:56:38 pm
He chose his words very carefully I felt. The party have decided, I will not be leader of that party...wonder if he's going to attempt to split the party in two and look to cling on. Hope so.

An alliance with Frottage to lead a Brexit/Reform Party...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,132
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8104 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:55:39 pm
Truss trotting out Brexit, Vaccines and Ukraine, is that all they can trot out? His Government has done nothing for the UK you stupid bitch.
Heard that for months now. The inexcusable errors made during Covid will be swept under the carpet if he's no longer in charge?
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8105 on: Today at 12:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:56:10 pm
I don't rightly know. It's such an 'out there' concept politically that I doubt anyone has seriously looked into the manoeuvres needed to prevent it. No party-minded leader would contemplate it, ever.

If he launched an election whilst the Tories are selecting a new leader, then anything could happen. Whilst the system isn't presidential, many voters who don't pay attention to politics treat it as though it is, and could barely name their own MP. The Tories not having a figurehead in place would be electoral suicide and an easy weapon to wield by the opposition.

I was thinking he announces the election if it becomes obvious that he looks better than any of the Tories running, and then he is basically running against LibLab and the Tory establishment. Probably won't happen but obviously he is going to make some sort of move to remain in power.
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8106 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:57:47 pm
An alliance with Frottage to lead a Brexit/Reform Party...

Christ what a horrifying thought that is.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 724
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8107 on: Today at 12:59:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:39:21 pm
I've got a woman in the office (Scouse no less....) saying its a shame as he did a lot of good :duh

Not Nadine Dorries is it?
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,444
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8108 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:43:11 pm
What did people expect him to say.................... ;D

" I am resigning from my positions as PM and as leader of the tory party". Probably give a date too. It's not hard, is it?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8109 on: Today at 01:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:35:02 pm
what the fuck has Johnson and the Tories delivered in their rule of chaos?

They have dragged the country back and fucked business, families, infrastructure and public services

Are they actually fucking deranged?


Demonised immigrants
Waved the nationalist flag
Gave the illusion of caring for the 'white working classes' in areas where they [rightly, as it happens] feel neglected
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,212
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8110 on: Today at 01:00:04 pm »
No idea why it's being reported that he's resigned. Never once said he was resigning in that speech and he's still Prime Minister sat in No.10 for the foreseeable future.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,444
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8111 on: Today at 01:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:00:04 pm
No idea why it's being reported that he's resigned. Never once said he was resigning in that speech and he's still Prime Minister sat in No.10 for the foreseeable future.

Yep.

He just said that the search for a new leader starts now. Then started waffling about his achievements.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8112 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Can't wait for him to get a gig on GB News.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8113 on: Today at 01:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:57:47 pm
An alliance with Frottage to lead a Brexit/Reform Party...
Frottage wrote a column in The Telegraph denouncing him for ruining Brexit only yesterday.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8114 on: Today at 01:04:51 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 12:59:15 pm
Christ what a horrifying thought that is.


No, it's a brilliant thought. It'd split the right-wing vote.

Never happen, though.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • Klopptimist
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8115 on: Today at 01:05:22 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:59:09 pm
I was thinking he announces the election if it becomes obvious that he looks better than any of the Tories running, and then he is basically running against LibLab and the Tory establishment. Probably won't happen but obviously he is going to make some sort of move to remain in power.

But again, that's not how any of it works. The UK isn't directly voting for a PM in a general election, so even if he isn't selected as the Tory candidate for Uxbridge & South Ruislip and wins as an independent, that's as far as it goes. He can't go to the monarch post-election and claim he can pass legislation, as he won't have party machinery behind him. If the Tories did somehow pull off a win, then the new leader would be given dibs on forming a government, regardless of how popular with the people Johnson remains personally.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,083
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8116 on: Today at 01:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:04:51 pm

No, it's a brilliant thought. It'd split the right-wing vote.

Never happen, though.

Plenty of 'working class' 'traditional left wing' idiots that would jump at the chance of voting for the Brexit Party and their racism.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8117 on: Today at 01:09:17 pm »
One of the many things I couldn't understand from his 'resignation speech'.

"Cutting taxes because that is the was to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services".


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,083
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8118 on: Today at 01:09:32 pm »
Sly News

"Lots of people there, we're not sure if they've come to support Johnson or not..?"

(As they are shouting "OUT!! OUT!! OUT!! LIAR!! GET OUT!!! LIAR!! LIAR")
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,531
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #8119 on: Today at 01:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:30:34 pm

These are the most recent numbers and they dont suggest much of a non-independence SNP constituency at all.

Oh to be clear, that was more the case in the past when the SNP rose to power. Less so as the independence debate has become more entrenched.

The point being many people switched to the SNP over Labour for policy reasons back in 2007-2011, which gave the SNP the chance to have indyref1, which led to the situation now where people mostly vote on indy lines. But a lot of those indy supporters vote for the SNP because they push for indy, but they became indy supporters in large part due to them being progressive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203] 204   Go Up
« previous next »
 