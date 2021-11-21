Poll

Should Tories be immediately called out by everyone for lying?

Yes! Call them liars every time they lie and keep repeating it
Not sure. Probably just approach it the way that's it's traditionally done
No! Lying is fine if you're a Tory
Les idiots de droite allongés ne méritent même pas le fromage
De fettvendte innavlede gobshittene lukter ost
Nid yw byrbrydau cawslyd ar gyfer yr idiotiaid gorwedd drewllyd hyn
Peynir yüzlü palyaçolar. Hayır de! onlar için peynir.
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200] 201   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 269476 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 10:57:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:52:25 am
His tax affairs, the green card, were gonna move back to India to look after my billionaire in-laws, if he did become PM the opposition parties would have a field day.

Looking at the areas of the North that voted Brexit, then Conservative, and overlaying that with the areas with the largest populations of South Asian immigrants, it would be a bold choice to choose Sunak as Tory leader.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 10:57:52 am »
Lots of Bozo/brexit fans irate about Bozo being forced out. Anti-Tories need to propagate the kind of sentiment - that the Tories have stabbed a heroic Bozo in the back because theyre' treacherous snakes.

Try to get as many red-wall gammons to turn their backs on the Tories as possible.

But then, the [nominally] left are light years behind the hard-right when it comes to social media manipulation.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 10:57:55 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:55:56 am
What tax affairs? That scandal was all a load of nonsense. His wife was non-dom because she is Indian. The whole scandal was at best misinformed and at worst racist.

It wasnt either of those things.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 10:58:56 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:47:14 am
What a load of garbage. The SNP & Greens are more progressive than Labour in Scotland. Its the equal reason (in addition to the independence stance) that Labour have lost so many seats in Scotland. Go paint your kerbs.
Amazed by this.  It seems beyond obvious that independence is the only issue in Scotland, the idea that SNP support is equal parts progressivism and independence is fantasy.  Whos voting SNP for the progressivism?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,468
  • The first five yards........
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 10:59:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:00 am
Someone on Sly News from the Times that admitted that Johhson was a personal friend and kept saying 'it's a shame'



But the Times editorial staff have been consistently against Johnson for several years now. Look at the comment section of the newspaper. No one has been more withering in their assessment of Johnson than Max Hastings, David Aaronovitch, Matthew Parris, Daniel Finkelstein. I don't see why you think they should be in court.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,002
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 11:00:11 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:55:56 am
What tax affairs? That scandal was all a load of nonsense. His wife was non-dom because she is Indian. The whole scandal was at best misinformed and at worst racist.

Her non-dom status was based on the notion she wasnt permanently resident in this country even though shes been here for 8 years and had no immediate plans to return to India. My dads been talking about moving back to India since he came here in 1972 and guess what hes still here and he still pays his taxes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:01 am

I'd like to bring in a law that bans any former employee of Goldman Sachs from holding any political office  ;D

You should probably start with certain "public" schools, and Oxford
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education
a lot of the same names appear on the list, over and over again, most of all Oxford.
Even if it is a grammar school they typically at least attend Oxford.
Logged

Online HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
Boris will become the next Dominic Cummings. I am looking forward to him exposing naughty deeds and salient secrets of all his MPs.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 11:06:57 am »
It was inevitable but blockbuster stuff the last few days!
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,974
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:05:49 am
You should probably start with certain "public" schools, and Oxford
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education
a lot of the same names appear on the list, over and over again, most of all Oxford.
Even if it is a grammar school they typically at least attend Oxford.

Any attendance of Magdalene or Balliol College should be an immediate disbarring from holding public office.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:55:56 am
What tax affairs? That scandal was all a load of nonsense. His wife was non-dom because she is Indian. The whole scandal was at best misinformed and at worst racist.

Bullshit!

I remember you on here defending him at the time.

You might be happy that a Chancellor of the UK avoids tax, but there are many that are not.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 11:15:05 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:18 am
Bullshit!

I remember you on here defending him at the time.

You might be happy that a Chancellor of the UK avoids tax, but there are many that are not.

Its certainly a bizarre argument.

Sunak is a pretty nasty individual.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 11:15:09 am »
YouGov poll of Conservatives has Ben Wallace in the lead to take up the position of PM. Followed by Liz Truss.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,987
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 11:15:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:15:09 am
YouGov poll of Conservatives has Ben Wallace in the lead to take up the position of PM. Followed by Liz Truss.

Please god let it Truss. Wallace would be a big problem.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 11:16:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:59 am
Please god let it Truss. Wallace would be a big problem.

In what sense ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,144
  • Dutch Class
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:13:42 am
Sky saying they've heard 'it's done'.

Amazing it took this long for him to go. Any honourable person would have resigned ages ago
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:06:13 am
Boris will become the next Dominic Cummings. I am looking forward to him exposing naughty deeds and salient secrets of all his MPs.
I doubt he'll go down that road.  Instead he'll use all the dirt to ensure he lives a very comfortable and lazy life funded by others.

I think what Cummings has orchestrated since Johnson turned on him takes quite a lot of hard work and that's just not Johnson's thing.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 11:18:48 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 11:06:13 am
Boris will become the next Dominic Cummings. I am looking forward to him exposing naughty deeds and salient secrets of all his MPs.


It'd be lovely to see a 'hell hath no fury like a Bozo scorned' series of episodes, sadly I doubt he will.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 11:19:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:59 am
Please god let it Truss. Wallace would be a big problem.

British boots on the ground in Eastern Europe (beyond what might already be there with NATO)?  After all, Putin and Russia, per my understanding, NEED to invade the Baltic states and Poland up to the Vistula.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7979 on: Today at 11:19:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:00:11 am
Her non-dom status was based on the notion she wasnt permanently resident in this country even though shes been here for 8 years and had no immediate plans to return to India. My dads been talking about moving back to India since he came here in 1972 and guess what hes still here and he still pays his taxes.
Again. This is an issue because people are misinformed. Domicile and residency are different things.

You are domiciled in the country your father was resident in at the time of your birth. You are a resident where you spend the majority of a given year.

As a resident in the UK she would have paid UK tax on all UK earnings. She would have paid Indian tax on all worldwide income unless she brings the money into the UK.

It is hard to change your domicile status, particularly if you intend to go back to that country. If you wanted to change from being UK domiciled when you move abroad you have to prove you are never going to come back. That is hard to do if you still have property or family living in the UK.

So really Sunak is being punished for having a foreign wife. I am still not sure why having a green card is an issue too.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:19:34 am
Again. This is an issue because people are misinformed. Domicile and residency are different things.

You are domiciled in the country your father was resident in at the time of your birth. You are a resident where you spend the majority of a given year.

As a resident in the UK she would have paid UK tax on all UK earnings. She would have paid Indian tax on all worldwide income unless she brings the money into the UK.

It is hard to change your domicile status, particularly if you intend to go back to that country. If you wanted to change from being UK domiciled when you move abroad you have to prove you are never going to come back. That is hard to do if you still have property or family living in the UK.

So really Sunak is being punished for having a foreign wife. I am still not sure why having a green card is an issue too.


That settles that then. 😂
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7981 on: Today at 11:23:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:16:29 am
In what sense ?

Truss is a charmless idiot.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7982 on: Today at 11:24:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:13:18 am
Bullshit!

I remember you on here defending him at the time.

You might be happy that a Chancellor of the UK avoids tax, but there are many that are not.
Again it's not bullshit. And I am not even saying I would want him to be the next leader. As someone who has family from India, I just find it offensive that people from the UK think they have the right to an Indian national's money.

I can't even say that he hasn't dodged tax as I haven't seen his tax return but the arguments people are using are just incorrect.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7983 on: Today at 11:28:01 am »
New Cabinet being announced shortly.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7984 on: Today at 11:28:56 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:28:01 am
New Cabernet being announced shortly.
How can they announce a new cabinet without having a new leader?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,002
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7985 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:19:34 am
Again. This is an issue because people are misinformed. Domicile and residency are different things.

You are domiciled in the country your father was resident in at the time of your birth. You are a resident where you spend the majority of a given year.

As a resident in the UK she would have paid UK tax on all UK earnings. She would have paid Indian tax on all worldwide income unless she brings the money into the UK.

It is hard to change your domicile status, particularly if you intend to go back to that country. If you wanted to change from being UK domiciled when you move abroad you have to prove you are never going to come back. That is hard to do if you still have property or family living in the UK.

So really Sunak is being punished for having a foreign wife. I am still not sure why having a green card is an issue too.


So she was planning on moving back to India at some point, but her husband (and her I think) had a green card to go and live in the US, sounds ligit to me. And why is the green card an issue, because I would like someone who manages the economy of this country to actually want to live here and have skin in the game for the long run and live with the consequences of their decisions, not fuck everything up here and then piss off elsewhere leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7986 on: Today at 11:29:38 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:28:56 am
How can they announce a new cabinet without having a new leader?

Johnson is making the decisions 🤣
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7987 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:28:01 am
New Cabinet being announced shortly.

Good God the previous one was packed with non-entities and lightweights, what the hell is this one going to consist of?
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,329
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7988 on: Today at 11:30:37 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:28:01 am
New Cabernet being announced shortly.


A whole suitcase of it?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7989 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:29:33 am
So she was planning on moving back to India at some point, but her husband (and her I think) had a green card to go and live in the US, sounds ligit to me. And why is the green card an issue, because I would like someone who manages the economy of this country to actually want to live here and have skin in the game for the long run and live with the consequences of their decisions, not fuck everything up here and then piss off elsewhere leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Your PM (as of now) was born in NYC so what's the big deal with the green card?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,265
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7990 on: Today at 11:31:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:17:11 am
I doubt he'll go down that road.  Instead he'll use all the dirt to ensure he lives a very comfortable and lazy life funded by others.

I mean he sat in that committee yesterday and literally said he's heard things about people around this table
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7991 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote
Tories say 'reckless' Johnson should be forced out now because letting him stay until autumn risky
Jessica Elgot
Jessica Elgot

Two ex-ministers have told the Guardian they think it not possible for Johnson to stay till the autumn.

One said: He needs to be gone by tonight, Raab should take over. Another said: He needs to hand in the seals of office today and go. So we can have a caretaker PM.

Another highly senior Tory source who has been with Johnson over the past 48 hours said his behaviour meant it was dangerous for the country for him to stay. The source said:

    His behaviour in the last 48 hrs and been reckless and erratic. He cannot be trusted to lead the country until the autumn. God knows what he will do.

One former government adviser said it was dangerous for Johnson to stay in post. Another ex-minister called him a disgrace.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,114
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7992 on: Today at 11:33:30 am »
Is there really Sunak lovers in here? Jesus.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7993 on: Today at 11:34:01 am »
Telegraph saying he should go now, not remain to orchestrate the interregnum.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7994 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:33:30 am
Is there really Sunak lovers in here? Jesus.

Only appears to be one.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,002
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7995 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:31:25 am
Your PM (as of now) was born in NYC so what's the big deal with the green card?

Firstly I didnt vote for the twat.

Secondly, Im not fussed about where anyone is born, more what their plans are. If they are intending on leaving the country to go elsewhere in the future it raises questions for me. Why would they want to run the country but not live here?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,114
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7996 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:34:04 am
Only appears to be one.

One too many.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,590
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7997 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
Johnson now amending his resignation statement.

He was due to deliver it at 1pm.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,002
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7998 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Starmer saying if hes doesnt go soon after resigning then Labour will table a motion of no confidence.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,482
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7999 on: Today at 11:40:57 am »
These leadership contests (for both parties) are ridiculously drawn out.

Should be MPs only making the decision and done within a week or two. It's not a US primary style election - the country needs a government right now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200] 201   Go Up
« previous next »
 