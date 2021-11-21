Her non-dom status was based on the notion she wasnt permanently resident in this country even though shes been here for 8 years and had no immediate plans to return to India. My dads been talking about moving back to India since he came here in 1972 and guess what hes still here and he still pays his taxes.



Again. This is an issue because people are misinformed. Domicile and residency are different things.You are domiciled in the country your father was resident in at the time of your birth. You are a resident where you spend the majority of a given year.As a resident in the UK she would have paid UK tax on all UK earnings. She would have paid Indian tax on all worldwide income unless she brings the money into the UK.It is hard to change your domicile status, particularly if you intend to go back to that country. If you wanted to change from being UK domiciled when you move abroad you have to prove you are never going to come back. That is hard to do if you still have property or family living in the UK.So really Sunak is being punished for having a foreign wife. I am still not sure why having a green card is an issue too.