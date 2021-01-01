Reality Check:



Johnson was "loaned" a majority (by the voting public) to get Brexit done. Being the bumbling buffoon he is however, he was always going to leave himself wide open to character/integrity attacks on all fronts....and it was always going to be just a matter of time before his own party deemed it safe to try and oust him, yet keep some semblance of "party integrity" in place with the hope that the public will now accept a "Johnson-less" Tory party going forward.



Starmer's declaration that he will not be campaigning on a "get the UK back into the EU" platform has likely emboldened the Tory party to try and get somebody into No 10 who's far less of a liability than Johnson....his purpose now having been served as the Brexit guarantor the voters perceived him to be.



This is why the Tory knives are all being drawn against Johnson....who's going to need a rather large back to receive them as they begin to be plunged into that area. Some will actually be plunged into his front.....as at this stage....it doesn't really matter anymore, so long as there's enough "collective" Tory knives to get the job done.



Does this bode well for Labour?



It depends really.



Currently, the UK just needs a stable, "crisis management" Government. Johnson was only really there to solidify sentiment on one key issue...even though he rapidly got sucked into the Covid crisis.



Starmer and co would have to convince the electorate that HIS leadership would still be preferable to the Johnson-less Tory variant which is currently being pursued in the blue corner.



A Johnson-less Tory outfit....may well get the benefit of any public doubt....at least in the short term. If THAT incarnation implodes....then that's when Starmer may be viewed as a more serious contender.



I personally think Starmer's very wise to rule out any immediate revisitation of the Brexit issue.



I also think that it was a crying shame that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson turned out to be the only perceivable way for Brexit to be fully leveraged in the eyes of many a UK voter. Nobody wants an idiot in power, but if the only person willing to stand on that platform happens to BE an idiot....then evidentially, many would rather suffer the idiot...just to make progress with (what for many) was such a crucial issue in their eyes!!

