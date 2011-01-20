that was because he was hamstrung by the now repealed Fixed Term Parliament Act



Looks you right, Johnson can call a GE without the backing of Parliament.Interesting, hope he goes for it.Who can call an early election?The decision to hold an early election usually rests with the prime minister.However, until very recently, this wasn't the case.In 2011, a law was passed that removed the PM's power to hold an early election and instead hand control to the House of Commons.Under those rules an early election could only be held under certain circumstances - such as if two-thirds of MPs agreed to one.However, after winning the 2019 election, the Conservatives introduced a new law - called the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 - which abolished the previous one and restored the PM's traditional power to call elections at a time of their choosing.