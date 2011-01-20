The real danger is not even Boris trying to cling on, it's the fact that his possible successors are potentially far more dangerous than he is/was.



In the end, Boris is actually fairly liberal and most of his courting of the ultra right has simply been a way of getting power, he'll simply say whatever people want to hear. He's told so many lies he doesn't even know the truth.



Fear is that his successor will make changes that leave a mark on our future like Trump has done with the Supreme Court