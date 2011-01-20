Poll

Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 266273 times)

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm
Assume she must have to resign now.

Calling for a PM to quit live on Peston is erm, something

Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm
Assume she must have to resign now.

Calling for a PM to quit live on Peston is erm, something
she'll be sacked I suspect if she doesn't
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm »
She wants to be leader. Bless.

Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7723 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.

To be fair AG is a role quite often filled by the Lords.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7724 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
:lmao

The times
Fuck me hes going to have to fire more of them

:lmao

Now 45 gone.

Sack Zahawi during his reveal of the new economic plan, and make Truss Chancellor after all.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7725 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
:lmao

The times
Fuck me hes going to have to fire more of them

:lmao

Now 45 gone.

If Gove got fired for telling the PM to resign, then Zahawi should be fired too.
« Reply #7726 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
She wants to be leader. Bless.

Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.

If I wanted to live in a country run by corrupt brown people my parents could have just stayed in India.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7727 on: Yesterday at 11:25:16 pm »
Suella Braverman is a low life bitch. Definitely needs stabbing in the eye.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7728 on: Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm »
Nadine Dorries telling Boris that he can keep his cabinet going with a skeleton staff, but he'll have to drive a Mini Metro
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7729 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 pm »
Gove has clearly been fired as a warning to the rest of them.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7730 on: Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
Nadine Dorries telling Boris that he can keep his cabinet going with a skeleton staff, but he'll have to drive a Mini Metro

It's not even a Rover Metro any more.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7731 on: Yesterday at 11:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:32:07 pm
It's not even a Rover Metro any more.
Did they rebadge it?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7732 on: Yesterday at 11:39:31 pm »
67 million UK population and one deranged individual still in power. 
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7733 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm »
Peter Bone has generously volunteered for a government position on Newsnight. That's how desperate it's gotten.

Not sure he's qualified for a role, unless Johnson creates a position of Minister for Looking a Bit Like Sven Goran Erikkson.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7734 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm
Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.


Well Braverman wasn't and that didn't stop her getting the job.

Says she wants a tilt at the Leader job, too.

Running on a ticket of - listen to this - getting Brexit done and a war in 'woke'

Her far-right credentials are akin to Ms Himmler's
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7735 on: Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
She wants to be leader. Bless.

Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.
That just about tops a crazy day.  Braverman - selected for compliance when Johnson breaks the law, nothing more - believes she could be the next PM.  Johnson's wild over-achievements and the gang of simpletons he's assembled in his cabinet has got them all believing they can fly.

Idiocracy becomes reality.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7736 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
The real danger is not even Boris trying to cling on, it's the fact that his possible successors are potentially far more dangerous than he is/was.

In the end, Boris is actually fairly liberal and most of his courting of the ultra right has simply been a way of getting power, he'll simply say whatever people want to hear. He's told so many lies he doesn't even know the truth.

Fear is that his successor will make changes that leave a mark on our future like Trump has done with the Supreme Court
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7737 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm
Not sure he's qualified for a role, unless Johnson creates a position of Minister for Looking a Bit Like Sven Goran Erikkson.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7738 on: Today at 12:00:11 am »
Quote
Presumably Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson sacks Suella Braverman tonight or first thing tomorrow (after all James Duddridge told us there were lots of people desperate to serve)

Either way, it's attorney general questions at 10am in the Commons tomorrow.

And Braverman's no 2 quit yesterday

https://twitter.com/hzeffman/status/1544816830413504512
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7739 on: Today at 12:01:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm
Peter Bone has generously volunteered for a government position on Newsnight. That's how desperate it's gotten.

Not sure he's qualified for a role, unless Johnson creates a position of Minister for Looking a Bit Like Sven Goran Erikkson.

Will Johnson go first or will Francois and Fabricant get ministerial positions?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7740 on: Today at 12:07:27 am »
Penny Mordaunt is the current bookies favourite for the next leader!
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7741 on: Today at 12:17:38 am »
Household name Gareth Davies snuck in his resignation 6 minutes before midnight

https://twitter.com/GarethDavies_MP/status/1544817086744109057
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7742 on: Today at 12:32:00 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:07:27 am
Penny Mordaunt is the current bookies favourite for the next leader!

Seems like anyone can get the gig nowadays
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7743 on: Today at 12:34:53 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:07:27 am
Penny Mordaunt is the current bookies favourite for the next leader!
Frottage is shorter odds to be next PM than Dorries haha.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7744 on: Today at 02:54:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm
that was because he was hamstrung by the now repealed Fixed Term Parliament Act
Looks you right, Johnson can call a GE without the backing of Parliament.
Interesting, hope he goes for it.

Who can call an early election?
The decision to hold an early election usually rests with the prime minister.

However, until very recently, this wasn't the case.

In 2011, a law was passed that removed the PM's power to hold an early election and instead hand control to the House of Commons.

Under those rules an early election could only be held under certain circumstances - such as if two-thirds of MPs agreed to one.

However, after winning the 2019 election, the Conservatives introduced a new law - called the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 - which abolished the previous one and restored the PM's traditional power to call elections at a time of their choosing.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62064552
