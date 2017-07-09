Poll

Tories - a national disgrace

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Assume she must have to resign now.

Calling for a PM to quit live on Peston is erm, something

Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Assume she must have to resign now.

Calling for a PM to quit live on Peston is erm, something
she'll be sacked I suspect if she doesn't
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
She wants to be leader. Bless.

Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.

To be fair AG is a role quite often filled by the Lords.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
:lmao

The times
Fuck me hes going to have to fire more of them

:lmao

Now 45 gone.

Sack Zahawi during his reveal of the new economic plan, and make Truss Chancellor after all.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
:lmao

The times
Fuck me hes going to have to fire more of them

:lmao

Now 45 gone.

If Gove got fired for telling the PM to resign, then Zahawi should be fired too.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
She wants to be leader. Bless.

Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.

If I wanted to live in a country run by corrupt brown people my parents could have just stayed in India.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Suella Braverman is a low life bitch. Definitely needs stabbing in the eye.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
Nadine Dorries telling Boris that he can keep his cabinet going with a skeleton staff, but he'll have to drive a Mini Metro
