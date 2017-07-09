Assume she must have to resign now. Calling for a PM to quit live on Peston is erm, something
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Not sure how many people left will be qualified to act as Attorney General. The Solicitor General quit yesterday.
The times Fuck me
hes going to have to fire more of them Now 45 gone.
She wants to be leader. Bless.Her only known 'achievement' in politics is not understanding the law.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 1.28]