Author Topic: Tories - a national disgrace  (Read 264346 times)

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:44:45 pm
He needs to Waco and smell the coffee.

Fucking hell :lmao

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:45:13 pm
The bloke who was on Sky News? That was alternative reality territory

Definitely been taking tips from the Book of Bannon.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 09:47:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:28 pm
Id love to be the one to kick out all the young(ish) civil servants working for Downing Street.

Why...?
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:46:18 pm
Some will. Id have a party with the cleaners they verbally abused as they are marched out the door.

That will have been the SpADs.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 09:49:46 pm »
K'nell!  :lmao


 

Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 09:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:49:06 pm
That will have been the SpADs.

Yep them sorry meant them not every civil servant.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 09:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:49:06 pm
That will have been the SpADs.

Yep. Civil servants don't have anything to do with this really.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 09:50:26 pm »
Enjoying all the the PM needs to resign now with some dignity chat like thats still possible.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
Looks like Carrie will get a job in the cabinet soon as they'll soon run out of loyal fools to fill the roles.

The new strategy of using the "will of the people" argument sounds like he is going to use the Trump scorched Earth method of survival.

Think he might just call an election and take the whole party down with him. We can but hope...
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm »
Stop The Steal!

Quote
A transfer of power to a new leader without a democratic mandate, I would completely oppose that. If we change the leader we need a new mandate from the people, not the MPs

https://twitter.com/lucyallan/status/1544783367136333825
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:50:26 pm
Enjoying all the the PM needs to resign now with some dignity chat like thats still possible.
Dignity might just have sailed when they tried to bury the story of an MP catching Carrie noshing him off in his office when he was Foreign Sec.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 09:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:50:57 pm
Looks like Carrie will get a job in the cabinet soon as they'll soon run out of loyal fools to fill the roles.

The new strategy of using the "will of the people" argument sounds like he is going to use the Trump scorched Earth method of survival.

Think he might just call an election and take the whole party down with him. We can but hope...

He could conceivably go to the palace tomorrow or Friday. At which point, the Queen would have to refuse his request to dissolve parliament and demand he step down.

At which point I fully expect him to say, "Listen, old hag! You're in your 90s! I'm Boris Fucking Johnson and I'm in charge now!"
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 09:54:22 pm »
Blue-on-blue action

Quote
Tory MP Tim Loughton accuses James Duddridge of "giving Comical Ali a run for his money" on Sky News.

He says "game is up" for the PM and anybody who thinks otherwise is "delusional".

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1544785380460957702

Quote
The sacking of Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove is not going down well in the Conservative party. One former Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson ally tells me: Sacking Gove is revenge. But Boris is now detached from reality. He is now like Putin.

https://twitter.com/nicholaswatt/status/1544780494130364416
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 09:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:50:26 pm
Enjoying all the the PM needs to resign now with some dignity chat like thats still possible.
oh yes we are way past dignity
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:52:20 pm
Dignity might just have sailed when they tried to bury the story of an MP catching Carrie noshing him off in his office when he was Foreign Sec.

Trouble is, the ship is sinking & it's deserting the rat.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm »
This makes Gove the first Cabinet minister to be sacked by three different Prime Ministers - Cameron, May and Johnson.

Objectively hilarious.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 09:56:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 09:12:27 pm
Nadine Dorries as gone suspiciously quiet today.

Dorries is just a nodding dog with no independent thoughts or opinions of her own. Her silence means nothing. Or they've actually done something right and actually told her to keep her mouth shut since nothing she says ever helped. Like that time she came right out and admitted the Party conducts its affairs for the benefit of their donors.

Anyway, has anyone else resigned over last hour or so? I had to stop watching and don't want to miss anything.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Hopefully this kills off the rep of him and his family. Him, his brother, his dad and sister are all scum.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:55:52 pm
oh yes we are way past dignity
I imagine thats exactly how Deacon Blue feel too.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 09:51:20 pm
Stop The Steal!

https://twitter.com/lucyallan/status/1544783367136333825


Alarming how many of our MPs don't understand Parliamentary democracy.
Re: Tories - a national disgrace
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 09:58:32 pm »
She's been told, to say that, I'd say  :-\
